Trump VP contenders flock to his side while Biden campaign does damage control after debate fallout: Live
Biden and Trump squared-off at a CNN-moderated debate this week
Donald Trump’s potential vice presidential contenders are boosting his image by coming to his defense over lies he told during the presidential debate on Thursday.
Senator JD Vance and Governor Doug Burgum joined political news over the weekend to shift the blame off of Trump for spreading lies about abortion, his record in office, current statistics and more.
Meanwhile, Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott re-directed questions about Trump’s “Black jobs” comments when confronted with it by members of the media.
It is a different tactic than the one the Biden campaign is taking to cool voter concerns about the president’s ability to serve in office. Over the weekend, Biden appeared strong and confident in front of potential voters in North Carolina and met with donors in New York.
The Biden campaign also said the president raised $33 million since the debate and pushed back on calls for him to drop out of the 2024 race.
Pelosi attacks Trump and says he might have ‘dementia’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on the attack on Sunday with her fellow Democrats, coming to the defense of Joe Biden following his disastrous debate performance last week in Atlanta.
Biden, already facing serious concerns from voters about his age, appeared lost on stage at points during the debate on Thursday, even forgetting his subject mid-sentence. The president’s voice, affected by a cold, sounded raspy and hoarse.
Pelosi, responding to calls from some Democrats and newspaper editorial boards for Biden to step aside and polling showing that a clear majority of Americans believe that he does not have the mental faculties to be president, pivoted to attacking the Republican candidate.
“There are health care professionals who think that Trump has dementia,” she told CNN. “If we’re just talking about mental acuity, let’s be fair about it.”
“Not even that he lies; that he doesn’t know the truth,” the former House Democratic leader went on.
Watch: Doug Burgum, potential Trump VP pick, refuses to commit to accepting 2024 election results
Biden campaign raised $33 million since debate
The Biden campaign announced they have raised more than $33 million since the first presidential debate on Thursday, including $26 million from grassroots donations – amid concerns from Democrats about his ability to win the 2024 presidential election.
The campaign said that Thursday was their best grassroots fundraising day and Friday was the second best.
JD Vance blames media while defending Trump’s lies
Ohio Senator JD Vance, who is on the list of potential running mate picks for Donald Trump, deflected criticisms about the former president lying during the presidential debate, and suggested it was partially the media’s fault.
While speaking with Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation, Vance was asked why Trump lies about things like abortion, his record as president and January 6.
“I think the media is running interference on a lot of this stuff,” Vance said in response.
The senator began to list things that the media flagged as false statements that he believed were true including misrepresented claims about late-term abortions.
“And most importantly, we know that the media seems totally uninterested, in fact-checking Joe Biden from any of the number of false claims that he made,” Vance said before Brennan interrupted him.
Marco Rubio defends Trump ‘Black jobs’ comment
Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a potential vice presidential pick for Donald Trump, defended the former president’s comments about “Black jobs” during the debate – insinuating that the moderators directed the question.
While speaking with CBS News directly after the debate, Rubio was asked to clarify what Trump meant by “Black jobs” when he made the unsubstantiated claim that migrants would take “Black jobs.”
“You know what he meant by that, he meant jobs that are filled by African Americans in America, and others, Americans in general,” Rubio told CBS News.
“But the question in specific was about Black voters – he didn’t ask that question, the moderators did and so he segued into the impact that it’s had on Black voters,” he added.
72 percent of voters think Biden should not run, poll says
After the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, 72 percent of voters think the president should not be running, according to polling from CBS and YouGov.
Out of 1,130 registered voters polled, less than 30 percent believe Biden should be in the 2024 presidential race when asked, “Regardless of whether or not you would vote for him, do you think Joe Biden should or should not be running or re-election as president in 2024?”
On Thursday, the president performed poorly in a debate against Trump, often stumbling over words and sharing his policies with a hoarse voice. The aftermath has left voters, and members of his own party, concerned about his ability to win over the former president.
When asked what reason Biden should not be running for re-election, 86 percent of respondents said his age while 59 percent said they had concerns about his ability to campaign.
More than half of respondents also said Trump should not be running for president with 91 percent referring to his felony conviction as a reason. In addition, 89 percent said Trump should not run because of decisions he might make while in office.
Potential Trump VP stops short of commiting to accepting election results
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a potential pick for Donald Trump’s vice president, refused to commit to accepting the 2024 election results, insinuating that something may very well go wrong.
“These hypothetical questions that keep coming up imply that somehow that every one of our 3,100 counties in America that everything is going to go perfectly,” Burgum told Meet The Press’s Kristen Welker.
“I’ve never commented on a bill before it reached my desk I’m not going to comment on an election before it happens,” he added.
Burgum said so long as the election is “free and fair” he would accept the results before criticizing the media for not asking Democrats the same question.
