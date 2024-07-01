✕ Close Biden addresses debate performance: ‘I don’t debate as well as I used to’

Donald Trump’s potential vice presidential contenders are boosting his image by coming to his defense over lies he told during the presidential debate on Thursday.

Senator JD Vance and Governor Doug Burgum joined political news over the weekend to shift the blame off of Trump for spreading lies about abortion, his record in office, current statistics and more.

Meanwhile, Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott re-directed questions about Trump’s “Black jobs” comments when confronted with it by members of the media.

It is a different tactic than the one the Biden campaign is taking to cool voter concerns about the president’s ability to serve in office. Over the weekend, Biden appeared strong and confident in front of potential voters in North Carolina and met with donors in New York.

The Biden campaign also said the president raised $33 million since the debate and pushed back on calls for him to drop out of the 2024 race.