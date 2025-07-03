Trump bill latest: Breakthrough as ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ set for floor vote after president rants ‘MAGA is not happy’
President’s tax and spending plan advances after long night of haggling with Republican holdouts
President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” has passed a key procedural hurdle after a long night of haggling with Republicans, setting the stage for a floor vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday morning.
Earlier, Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration, telling his party: “Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!”
Trump’s bill aims to increase funding for defense and border security at the expense of welfare programs while increasing the national debt and has divided the GOP, whose narrow majority in the House permits only a handful of rebellions.
On Wednesday, a crisis meeting took place at the White House aimed at convincing members of the House Freedom Caucus to get on board.
The House passed an earlier draft in May but it has since been drastically revised in the Senate, which required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance to force through on Tuesday.
Trump has set a loose deadline of July 4 to sign the bill, which his party has claimed leaves it too little time.
What you need to know...
- President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” is back in the House of Representatives for further consideration after narrowly passing the Senate on Tuesday.
- The Senate vote required a tie-breaking intervention from Vice President JD Vance after three Republican senators opposed the legislation, resulting in a 50-50 split.
- Trump’s extensive tax and spending bill is designed to boost defense and border security funding at the expense of welfare programs – and is forecast to add $3.3trn to the U.S. national debt.
- The president has expressed a desire for the bill to be signed into law by Friday July 4 to mark Independence Day, a deadline even Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has complained places too much artificial pressure on lawmakers.
- The House previously passed an earlier draft of the bill in May but it has since undergone major changes, leaving Republicans reluctant to fall in line and back it again in its present form.
- After a long night of haggling with the holdouts, the bill has now passed a key procedural vote, paving the way for a floor vote on Thursday morning.
Breaking: ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ clears procedural hurdle in the House
The rule vote has finally passed after a long night of haggling, meaning the president’s agenda can finally come to the House floor for a vote.
We’re now looking at an 8am ET (1pm GMT) start time for that to happen.
AOC blasts Trump’s bill as ‘a deal with the devil’ as she gives emotional floor speech trying to stop its passage
New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed President Donald Trump’s domestic megabill as a “deal with the devil” in an emotional speech on the House floor.
The House of Representatives returned to business on Wednesday to take up the Senate’s version of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez referred to one of Trump’s top campaign promises included in the legislation, no taxes on tips, as a “scam” as she referenced her own past work as a bartender.
“On this point of tax on tips, as one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I want to tell you a little bit about the scam of that text, a little bit of the fine print there,” said Ocasio-Cortez, before going on to note that the provision has a limit of $25,000 per year. The legislation doesn’t include the tax break for those earning more than $150,000 a year.
The congresswoman argued that the bill would be “jacking up” taxes for lower-income Americans. The legislation extends tax cuts initially passed in 2017 during Trump’s first stint in the White House.
AOC blasts Trump’s bill as ‘a deal with the devil’
Trump wants to use bill-signing as a photo-op for 4 July, Seth Magaziner says
With the fate of Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill still in limbo, Democrats used procedural tactics to voice their opposition and slow down its path to a final vote in the House.
Democratic Representative Seth Magaziner criticised Republicans for backing a harmful bill, accusing them of abandoning their principles to satisfy Trump’s desire for a symbolic 4 July signing moment.
He told The New York Times: “When we say the Republican Party has turned into a cult, this is what we mean. Our Republican colleagues are pushing a bill that would throw their constituents under the bus, a bill that flies in the face of everything they claim to stand for, all because Donald Trump wants a bill-signing photo-op by the Fourth of July.”
House split 217-207 against moving bill forward as vote rolls on
The House is currently voting on whether to advance Trump’s bill, and the count stands at 217 against and 207 in favour — with five Republicans opposing it.
Speaker Mike Johnson can only afford to lose three GOP votes, so he must convince some holdouts to switch.
Eight Republicans still haven’t voted, and members can change their vote until the session ends.
Trump says ‘MAGA not happy’ as Republicans delay vote on bill
Donald Trump took to social media to express frustration over the delay in passing his "Big, Beautiful Bill", urging Republicans to act quickly.
“Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy,” Trump said.
“What are the Republicans waiting for???”
“What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!”
Speaker Mike Johnson to keep open key vote on Trump's bill for 'as long as it takes'
House speaker Mike Johnson is keeping a key procedural vote on Donald Trump’s agenda bill open indefinitely as he and GOP leaders try to secure enough support.
Mr Johnson told Fox News he’s committed to answering members’ questions and ensuring full attendance.
“I’ll keep it open as long as it takes to make sure we’ve got everybody here and accounted for and all the questions answered,” he said. “I made that commitment to my members.”
Democrats rail against Medicaid cuts in Trump's bill
Several prominent Democrats have railed against Medicaid cuts included in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill on X on Wednesday.
Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote: “You could be on Medicaid right now, and not even know it — that's because it's called something different in every state. So when House Republicans talk Medicaid cuts, they could be going after YOUR care. Call your representative today.”
Governor Josh Shapiro wrote: “As I have made clear, the bill Congressional Republicans are rushing to pass would have devastating impacts on Pennsylvania.
“To our members of Congress considering voting for this bill: if you do, you are doing so knowing the consequences it will have across Pennsylvania and in your districts. Pennsylvanians will lose Medicaid and food assistance through SNAP in your districts if this bill is passed.”
Former President Barack Obama wrote: “More than 16 million Americans are at risk of losing their health care because Republicans in Congress are rushing to pass a bill that would cut federal funding for Medicaid and weaken the Affordable Care Act.
“If the House passes this bill, it will increase costs and hurt working class families for generations to come. Call your representative today and tell them to vote no on this bill.”
Charlie Kirk sends simple message to House Republicans
Charlie Kirk, founder of conservative group Turning Point USA, told House Republicans on X Wednesday night, “Pass the bill.”
Kirk was referring to President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” that extends his 2017 tax cuts while making cuts to Medicaid.
White House press secretary sends message to "no" votes on Trump's bill
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday night anyone who votes against President Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill” is voting against no taxes on tips, overtime and social security.
