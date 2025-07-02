Trump bill latest: House Republicans threaten to tank ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ after marathon vote passes welfare cuts
President’s megabill could face further opposition in House after narrowly passing Senate on Tuesday thanks to JD Vance’s tiebreaking vote
President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” returns to the House of Representatives on Wednesday after a drastically revised version was narrowly voted through the Senate on Tuesday.
Republicans in the upper chamber of Congress required a tie-breaking vote from Vice President JD Vance to push through the mammoth tax and spending legislation, which aims to boost defense and border security funding at the expense of welfare programs while driving up the national debt.
Three members of the GOP held out against the bill – Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine – effectively nullifying their party’s majority in the Senate and leading to a 50/50 split that required Vance’s intervention to overcome.
Before that, lawmakers had worked through the night on passing the bill, engaging in a “vote-a-rama” on an unlimited series of amendments.
The House only just passed an earlier draft of the bill in May and, should it do so again, it will finally arrive on Trump’s desk for signing. The president has set Congress a loose deadline of July 4 but further opposition is strongly anticipated.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” as it returns to the House of Representatives in a heavily revised form after narrowly passing the Senate on Tuesday following more than 24 hours of exhausting debate.
Further opposition is expected in the House but the president hopes to sign off on his signature tax and spending legislation by Friday July 4 when the United States celebrates Independence Day.
