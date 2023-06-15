Trump news – live: Trump rejected efforts to negotiate deal over papers, as he raises $7m from supporters
Former president continues to insist he’s innocent of federal charges after arrest over classified documents as campaign donations flow into fundraising coffers
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Donald Trump marked his 77th birthday on Wednesday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.
In 2022, the former president reportedly rejected advice from his lawyers to seek a settelement and avoid charges.
The prosecution hasn’t seemed to dent his campaign, which raised over $7m in recent days.
Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected.
Following his court appearence, Mr Trump flew back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he gave a speech launching into his usual unsubstantiated narrative that he is the victim of political persecution.
Former Trump chief of staff says ex-president is ‘scared’
President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, panned a short address given by his former boss on Tuesday as nothing more than panicked bluster in response to two criminal indictments filed by prosecutors in New York and the US Department of Justice.
Mr Kelly spoke to The Washington Post after the ex-president appeared at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, in front of a crowd of $1,000-a-pop attendees gathered hastily to hear his post-arraignment remarks.
And he chalked up the president’s threats to go after Joe Biden and his family with the full power of a weaponised Department of Justice as president to little more than a tantrum.
John Bowden reports.
Trump ‘scared’ after being hit with new charges, ex-White House chief of staff says
John Kelly was seen as leash on more extreme elements of Trump White House during his tenure
All the Trump allies who have now changed their tune over indictment
Barr, Pompeo, Pence, Haley... they’re starting to change their tune.
Barr, Pompeo, Pence: The Trump allies who have now changed their tune over indictment
Former president maintained his innocence when delivering a post-arraignment speech at his golf club in New Jersey on Wednesday
Fox News hosts shout down co-presenter trying to explain Trump charges
The hosts of the Fox News programme The Five didn’t seem terribly interested in hearing about the federal charges against Donald Trump after he was arraigned in Miami on 37 counts in relation to his alleged mishandling of national defence information.
Jessica Tarlov, described by Fox News observer Katherine Abughazaleh as the network’s “token liberal,” attempted to explain the allegations against the former president on Tuesday afternoon.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Fox hosts shout down co-presenter as she tries to explain charges against Trump
‘I really hope Jessica finds a new job one day where she isn’t berated and mocked by her coworkers on national television every single week,’ Fox News observer says of network’s ‘token liberal’
All the federal charges against Trump
Conspiracy, false statements and retaining national defence documents... Alex Woodward explains what the former president faces.
The 37 federal charges against Donald Trump
The federal indictment against the former president includes 37 counts stemming from his mishandling of classified files at Mar-a-Lago
Trump wields infamous Sharpie marker to sign bond document at arraignment
It was a feature of his presidency and sometimes a source of amusement, but Donald Trump’s love of Sharpie marker pens has resurfaced as he signed the bond document at his arraignment on federal charges in Miami on Tuesday.
Read more...
Trump appears to wield infamous Sharpie to sign bond document at arraignment
While in office, former president began using Sharpie pens in favour of expensive government writing implements
Profile: Jack Smith, the prosecutor overseeing the Trump probes
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who unveiled an unprecedented federal indictment against former US president Donald J Trump, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
The Department of Justice veteran returned to the US last November after being appointed a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Here’s everything we know about Mr Smith:
Who is Jack Smith, the prosecutor overseeing the Trump probes
Department of Justice veteran has prosecuted corrupt politicians in the US and war crimes internationally
Tucker Carlson shares new conspiracy about Trump arrest
Tucker Carlson pushed a new conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is being prosecuted for calling out Washington DC insiders over Iraq and weapons of mass destruction in his latest Twitter show.
Read more...
Tucker Carlson spins new conspiracy linking Trump arrest to Iraq WMD
Former Fox News host says Trump ‘sealed his fate’ for branding DC insiders ‘liars’ over invasion
Clinton laughs at ‘impartial juror’ shirt ahead of Trump arraignment
Hillary Clinton appeared on the Pod Save America podcast alongside a number of former Obama staffers, laughing as she was handed a t-shirt saying “Totally Impartial Potential Juror” after former President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of national security information.
The former secretary of state, senator, and first lady took part in the Monday evening recording released on Tuesday.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Clinton laughs at ‘impartial juror’ shirt as Trump claims she ‘acid-washed’ emails
‘It’s going to be fascinating, in a bizarre and sad way, to watch them spin themselves up,’ former secretary of state says about GOP reactions to Trump legal woes
Yet another Republican enters the 2024 race: Miami mayor Francis Suarez
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez declared his bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday, joining the crowded field one day after Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges.
The 45-year-old Republican mayor, the only Hispanic candidate in the race, filed paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
Mr Suarez, who is vying to become the first sitting mayor elected president, joins a GOP primary battle that includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
Despite having a candidate field in the double digits, the race is largely seen as a two-person contest between Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential field
Suarez has filed paperwork and is expected to formally announce his bid on Thursday
‘I can’t defend it’: Mike Pence has sudden change of heart over Trump classified documents
Mike Pence appears to have had a sudden change of heart over his thoughts on Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.
After arguing that bringing federal criminal charges against the former president would send a “terrible message to the world” last week, the former vice president has now said that he “can’t defend” his ex-boss’s alleged actions laid out in the indictment.
“Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations,” Mr Pence told The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board on Tuesday.
“And I can’t defend what is alleged.”
Mike Pence has sudden change of heart over Trump classified documents
‘Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations,’ Mr Pence told The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board on Tuesday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies