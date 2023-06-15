✕ Close Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

Donald Trump marked his 77th birthday on Wednesday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.

In 2022, the former president reportedly rejected advice from his lawyers to seek a settelement and avoid charges.

The prosecution hasn’t seemed to dent his campaign, which raised over $7m in recent days.

Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected.

Following his court appearence, Mr Trump flew back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he gave a speech launching into his usual unsubstantiated narrative that he is the victim of political persecution.