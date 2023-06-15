Trump news – live: Trump rejected efforts to settle classified papers as Melania spotted in NYC on birthday
Mr Trump marked his 77th birthday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Donald Trump repeatedly rejected his attorneys’ efforts to settle the classified documents case ahead of a looming indictment, according to a bombshell new report.
Insiders told The Washington Post that the former president’s attorney Christopher Kise advised him multiple times to return all classified documents to the correct authorities and then tried to persuade him to try to reach a deal with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the fall of 2022.
However, Mr Trump reportedly dismissed the advice.
As a result, on Tuesday, the former president was arrested and arraigned on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse and continues to claim he is the victim of political persecution.
On Wednesday, Mr Trump then marked his 77th birthday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history.
He spent his birthday at his Bedminster golf club, while his wife Melania Trump and youngest son Barron were spotted in New York City. Melania has so far remained silent on her husband’s latest criminal case.
Fox News cuts off White House briefing just as ‘wannabe dictator’ Biden chyron mentioned
Fox News appeared to mute and cut off a White House briefing on Wednesday when Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the network for calling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator”.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Fox News cuts off White House briefing as Biden ‘dictator’ chyron mentioned
The network said the chyron was immediately taken down and that it had been ‘addressed’
Feisty words from DeSantis to Newsom about 2024 race
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a feisty message for his California counterpart Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom this morning: “Stop pussyfooting around. Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe (Biden)? … Or are you just going to sit on the sidelines?”
While Mr Newsom has no official plans to enter the race for the White House, he is seen as a possible contender for a future run and appears to be positioning himself as such by raising his national profile.
The two governors have been clashing over Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights to California and Martha’s Vineyard (more details below) and both have very different attitudes toward Disney — which has its major operations in both of their states.
The long, bitter rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
The two men offer drastically different versions of America’s political future, Josh Marcus reports
Mr DeSantis is in an all-out legal war with the entertainment corporation over its opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, while Mr Newsom attended the first-ever Pride Night at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday evening and met with executives about their planned expansion.
Trump not interested in negotiating settlement over mishandling of classified documents, report says
A current member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team suggested as far back as 2022 that his client should seek a settlement with the federal government over allegations that he retained presidential records and classified materials including, reportedly, defence documents.
That lawyer was Christopher Kise, according to the Washington Post, who was seen with the twice-impeached ex-president as recently as Tuesday for the latter’s appearance before a Miami judge.
John Bowden has the details.
Trump was not interested in negotiating settlement over mishandling of secret papers
Member of Trump’s legal team suggested move to preempt charges in late 2022
Pence spars with right-wing radio host over question of Trump pardon
Former vice president Mike Pence got into a heated exchange with a right-wing radio host about whether he would pardon former president Donald Trump were he to become president.
Mr Pence appeared on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” on Wednesday where he was asked by Mr Travis if he would pardon Mr Trump if he were facing prison time by the time Mr Pence potentially became president.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Mike Pence spars with right-wing radio host over question of Trump pardon
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously said he could pardon Donald Trump
Eric Trump forgets Barron’s age as he goes on bizarre Newsmax rant
Eric Trump proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree this week – when a rambling rant on Newsmax saw him widely mocked on social media.
The son of former president Donald Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party in a fiery monologue where he claimed the party would raid his teenage half-brother Barron’s underwear drawer.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Eric Trump mocked over bizarre Newsmax rant about Barron’s underwear drawer
Donald Trunp’s adult son claimed that Democrats would rifle through his younger brother’s underwear drawer – while also getting his sibling’s age wrong, not once but twice
There is a two-tiered justice system in the US, says Barr — Trump is not a victim of it
Bill Barr made another appearance on Fox News to discuss the Trump indictment in an interview with Bret Baier.
Having laughed off the hyperbolic defences of the former president from some of his loyalists, Baier asked the former attorney general about complaints from Republicans abotu there being “two tiers of justice” in the US.
He cited John Durham’s assessment that the FBI lacked any factual basis to launch the Trump-Russia investigation against Donald Trump, and also the complaints about why Hillary Clinton wasn’t prosecuted for obstruction of justice over her documents probe while Mr Trump was arraigned this week.
Mr Barr agreed that “there is a two-tiered system of justice,” and said that he tried to address it while he was attorney general.
As to how to address this “unfairness,” Mr Barr answered with another question while also reiterating his rejection of the idea that Mr Trump is a political victim.
Here’s what he said:
Do you do it by letting someone who has — if you believe they flagrantly violated the law. Do you give them a pass? Is that how we fix the two-tiered system of justice? Because it’s not unjust to that person — to take them, hold him to account — if in fact, they committed a flagrant violation. I think the injustice in the situation is the failure to do things six years earlier on Hillary Clinton. And I think you address that by trying to uphold what is the right standard and apply it to people as they go. You don’t get to restore the rule of law by further derogating from the rule of law.
Watch the full interview on Fox News
What is the ‘Clinton socks case’ that Trump believes gets him off the hook?
And is he right?
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from Miami.
Trump says ‘Clinton socks case’ gets him off the hook – what was it and is he right?
The case referenced by Mr Trump has nothing to do with the ex-president’s late cat — or the charges against him
Trump’s lawsuits and criminal charges: Where do they all stand now?
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump.
All the investigations Trump still faces following his second arrest
Former president has faced an estimated 4,000 lawsuits throughout his business and political career
Watch: Florida Rep Gimenez really not a fan of Miami mayor’s entrance into GOP primary race
Rep Carlos Giménez (R-FL), who has already endorsed Donald Trump, reacted to the news that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is now also running for president in the GOP primary. He told Fox News: “I don’t think that he’s qualified to be president of the United States in any way, shape, or form ... He’s not qualified to be VP, he’s not qualified to be anything.”
Top takeaways from Trump’s post-arrest speech in Bedminster
Donald Trump was in typical form on Tuesday evening as he appeared before a throng of supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, to denounce his latest criminal indictment.
The ex-president delivered a roughly 30-minute address to a crowd of fans who descended upon the golf club to hear him swipe at political rivals and anyone else whose own actions he thought could be used to paint his own as harmless.
It was a rambling speech broken up by an impromptu singing of “Happy Birthday” from Mr Trump’s harmonically-challenged fans, whose rendition of the tune dissolved into a slurred mess by the conclusion.
But it was also revealing in that it previewed the roughshod defence that Mr Trump and his legal team apparently hope to make before a judge, as the former president aimed a shotgun-like spray of similar accusations at nearly every other prominent occupant of the White House of the past decade and a half.
So what can we learn from the former president’s remarks?
What we learned from Trump’s post-arraignment speech
Ex-president fumes over arrest after second criminal indictment
