✕ Close Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump repeatedly rejected his attorneys’ efforts to settle the classified documents case ahead of a looming indictment, according to a bombshell new report.

Insiders told The Washington Post that the former president’s attorney Christopher Kise advised him multiple times to return all classified documents to the correct authorities and then tried to persuade him to try to reach a deal with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the fall of 2022.

However, Mr Trump reportedly dismissed the advice.

As a result, on Tuesday, the former president was arrested and arraigned on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse and continues to claim he is the victim of political persecution.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump then marked his 77th birthday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history.

He spent his birthday at his Bedminster golf club, while his wife Melania Trump and youngest son Barron were spotted in New York City. Melania has so far remained silent on her husband’s latest criminal case.