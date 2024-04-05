Trump suffers blows in two criminal cases as New York attorney general questions fraud bond: Live
Donald Trump suffered legal setbacks in both his Florida and Georgia cases on Thursday as New York attorney general Letitia James submitted a request for more information about the company underwriting the $175m fraud bond he placed on Monday.
In the classified documents case, Judge Aileen Cannon denied the Republican presidential candidate’s motion to dismiss the indictment brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith based on the Presidential Records Act, which Mr Trump claims gave him the authority to retain papers containing sensitive national security information.
Judge Cannon also denied Mr Smith’s request for a prompt ruling on jury instructions prior to trial, calling the prosecution’s request “unprecedented and unjust”.
In the Peach State election interference case, Judge Scott McAfee also rejected an effort by the the candidate and his co-defendants to throw out the indictment on free speech grounds.
And in New York, Ms James filed notice asking for evidence that Knight Specialty Insurance Company, which backed the bond Mr Trump placed on Monday, can pay up if needed.
The politician was forced to resubmit key paperwork relating to the bond on Thursday after it was rejected and “returned for correction” over missing information.
Kid Rock for treasury secretary?
Honestly, don’t even joke about it.
BREAKING: US economy blows past expectations to add 303,000 jobs in March
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC:
The US economy blew past expectations and added 303,000 nonfarm jobs in March, making it the 39th straight month of job growth.
The unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged at 3.8 per cent as health care, government and construction gained the largest amount of jobs.
President Joe Biden hailed the jobs numbers.
”Today’s report marks a milestone in America’s comeback,” he said in a statement. “Three years ago, I inherited an economy on the brink. With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office.”
Lara Trump says there is now ‘no daylight’ between the RNC and Trump campaign
The Republican National Committee’s new co-chair announced that Project Cannibal was well underway during an interview with Newsmax last night.
She also complained about her father-in-law being nicknamed “Broke Don” and said she “assumed” that Joe Biden doesn’t have the answers, although would be unlikely to listen even if she bothered to ask him.
Watch: ‘It’s a scam! Just like everything he’s ever been involved in is some sort of con'
Here’s businessman Barry Diller absolutely rinsing Truth Social stock on CNBC, whose share price has already fallen from $78 a week ago to $47 yesterday.
Nebraska lawmakers reject Trump-backed electoral changes
Cornhusker State legislators overwhelmingly voted against modifications to its electoral system that would have awarded one presidential candidate all of its electoral votes – a change that would have benefitted a certain former Republican president.
The GOP-majority legislature this week voted 36-8 against the proposal, which would have switched Nebraska’s current method of distributing electoral votes to a winner-take-all system.
Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.
Trump’s Spotify playlist revealed – and what his favourite songs say about him
Donald Trump is a man of simple pleasures: he likes steaks and Big Macs, model wives, massive skyscrapers and a sparkling chandelier dangling above his golden bidet.
You might characterise it as Frank Sinatra in Vegas by way of Liberace.
And it turns out that’s actually not too far from the truth when it comes to the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted Republican presidential candidate’s musical taste too.
Here’s a look at what makes the cut on the Mar-a-Lago playlist and what it reveals about “DJ T”.
Trump makes surprise appearance at Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party
Yuck.
Truth Social: Trump posts video claiming ‘Biden and the Democrats are the party of violence’
From the man who brought you the Capitol riot, routinely promises a “bloodbath” and considers migrants “vermin”, here’s a montage of Democrats from Biden to Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters and Madonna (!) being mean about him.
New York attorney general questions insurer behind Trump’s $175m bond
Trump’s $175m bond in the New York civil fraud case has been cast into doubt by New York attorney general Letitia James after she filed a notice asking for evidence that the out-of-state firm that underwrote it really has the money to pay up.
James’s office submitted a “notice of exception to the sufficiency of the surety” on Thursday asking for further proof that Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC) of California has the capital to proceed on the former president’s behalf.
KSIC is not regulated by New York state, which means that it is not authorised to issue surety bonds in the Empire State and therefore cannot obtain a certificate from the New York Department of Financial Services, which is customarily part of any bond package.
“Defendants or KSIC shall file a motion to justify the surety within 10 days of the service of this notice, failing which the bond shall be without effect, except that the surety shall remain liable on the bond until a new undertaking is given and allowed,” the notice read.
Judge Arthur Engoron – who presided over the original three-month trial that ended on 16 February with Trump and his fellow Trump Organization executives being found liable for illegally inflating the value of company assets to obtain favourable terms from lenders – has already moved to schedule a hearing on the matter for 22 April.
Separately, James’s office also approached Judge Engoron yesterday requesting that the independent monitor appointed to oversee the Trump Organization’s affairs also investigate whether the defence “withheld relevant and responsive information” during the trial, citing the company’s ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg pleading guilty to perjury charges last month.
Here’s the latest.
Georgia election interference case: Judge denies Trump’s motion to dismiss on First Amendment grounds
In the Peach State, Judge Scott McAfee also rejected an effort by the the candidate and his co-defendants to throw out the indictment on free speech grounds, saying the unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that the defendants made were allegedly, “in furtherance of criminal activity and constitute false statements knowingly and willfully made in matters within a government agency’s jurisdiction which threaten to deceive and harm the government.”
Ariana Baio has the latest on this one too.
