Trump says he’d have ‘no problem’ testifying in hush money trial after major win in fraud bond ruling: Live
On the day of the deadline, an appeals court provided Donald Trump an extension to secure a some of the massive bond
An appeals court granted Donald Trump a 10-day extension to pay $175m — a portion of the $464m bond in his New York civil fraud case — granting the Republican presidential candidate a reprieve on the day the full amount against him had been due.
Despite his inability to pay the full amount so far, Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth billions of dollars, with much of that value tied up in the Trump Organization and his brand-building real estate holdings.
Mr Trump reacted to the decision, saying it “shows hows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million.”
The AG’s office also responded to the Monday ruling: “Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud. The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization.” A spokesperson added, the judgement “still stands.”
New York AG Letitia James is preparing to seize Mr Trump’s assets if he is unable to come up with the money he needs to appeal the outcome of his Manhattan fraud trial.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is in the city today for an important hearing in the hush money case against him, which was due to begin on Monday but is currently scheduled for mid-April.
ICYMI: Today’s highlights from Manhattan criminal court
New York Justice Juan Merchan grew increasingly frustrated by his attorneys’ misconduct allegations against the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for the production of thousands of pages of documents surrounding Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former attorney and a key witness in the case.
“What I’m seeing is, to me, what has become a pattern,” the judge told Mr Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche before a morning break.
“I hear certain information, I see certain information … Your interpretation of that is really different from my interpretation,” he added. “It’s frankly been going on for months. You just heard one set of facts and interpreted that as the People not doing anything … It’s really… it’s odd that we’re even here.”
Earlier, the judge scolded Mr Blanche for apparently failing to cite any prior cases to explain how, exactly, the district attorney’s office failed its discovery obligations under state law.
Alex Woodward reports from the courtroom...
Trump hush money judge frustrated by attorneys: ‘It’s odd we’re even here’
Judge Merchan appears unconvinced by ‘unbelievably serious’ misconduct allegations against Alvin Bragg’s office
What are Letitia James’s options? Seize property or bank accounts
Should Mr Trump come up short today, Ms James has the authority to begin seizing his assets, including some of his properties, with a view to selling them on to make up the total owed.
The state attorney general had the power under New York to enforce the judgement as soon as it was issued in February but Mr Trump was granted a 30-day grace period, which is now about to expire.
Should she seek to seize his bank accounts, the process will first involve her sending out restraining notices to banks and brokerage firms ordering the freezing of his accounts. She would also need a court order to be able to accesss the money.
Ms James could also seize his property including his namesake Trump Tower.
Her office has already started taking steps toward recovering some of the former president’s assets. In filings dated 7 March, her office entered the judgement with the county clerk’s office in New York’s Westchester County – home to Mr Trump’s Seven Springs estate and his Trump National Golf Club Westchester. Entering a judgement indicates that her office is beginning the process of taking possession of Mr Trump’s properties.
WATCH: Trump will ‘respect court’s decision’ and ‘put up cash’ in New York civil fraud trial
Mr Trump said he would have ‘no problem’ testifying in hush money trial
When asked about whether he would testify in the hush money trial, Mr Trump first said, “I don’t know if you’re going to have a trial. I don’t know if you’ll be able to have a trial in the middle of an election,” he said.
He added that he would have “no problem testifying.” He said, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”
The former president noted that it could make him “more popular” if he’s convicted because the people know that the “Biden trial” is a “scam.”
Trump talks about spending money in light of bond reduction
When a reporter asked about the timing of Mr Trump providing the $175m bond payment, he replied, “I have a lot of cash.” Mr Trump added, “I would also like to use some of my cash to get elected.”
“Now that the bonds have been reduced, will you start putting money into your campaign,” one reporter asked, to which Mr Trump replied, “Yeah, yeah. I mean first of all, it’s none of your business, frankly.”
He added that if he has to pay $500m on a bond, “I wouldn’t have that option, I’d have to start selling things.”
WATCH: Donald Trump appears in New York court for hearing in hush money case
Trump gives remarks at 40 Wall Street
Mr Trump gave rambling remarks at 40 Wall Street after appearing in Manhattan criminal court.
At a press conference that was part campaign speech and part reaction to the judgements pertaining to him today, Mr Trump started by saying, “This is all about election interference. This is all Biden-run things,” Mr Trump said.
“They are doing things that have never been done in this country before,” he added.
“They are dying to get this thing started. The judge wants to get this thing started so badly,” he said, presumably of Judge Juan Merchan, who set the hush money trial date to start on 15 April.
He also praised the appellate division for reducing the “ridiculous” bond amount he owes after the civil fraud judgment against him. He said Judge Engoron and Letitia James “need to be looked at.”
“We’ll put up securities, cash, or bond, whatever it is, very quickly,” he told the crowd.
“Every single one of them is run by Biden and his thugs,” he said of the ongoing lawsuits against him.
“I don’t understand how you can have a trial right in the middle of an election,” Mr Trump said, “It’s unfair. It’s unfair.” Mr Trump’s legal team has repeatedly tried to stall the many trials he faces until after the 2024 election.
“They could have started this after I left office,” he said.
“November 5 I think will be the most important day in the history of our country,” he said.
Todd Blanche, Mr Trump’s defence attorney, said, “We believe starting this trial at any point before the election” would be “completely unfair” for Mr Trump and the American people. “We feel as if the date that Judge Merchan held today is not a date we should go to trial and we will continue to fight.”
When asked if he should have an acquittal in the hush money trial, he said, “I shouldn’t have a trial.” When the reporter said he was having a trial, he replied, “I don’t know if we’re having one,” adding that he plans to appeal.
Trump given 10-day reprieve as appeals court slashes fraud trial bond
On Monday, the five-panel court said that the former president could have more than a week to secure just $175m while he awaits a ruling in his appeal of the judgement made by Justice Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud case.
The ruling is a win for Mr Trump who initially had until Monday to come up with the means to post the $464m bond to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his properties. Though the former president often boats about his net worth, he seemed to be struggling to find a way to post the bond.
Justice Engoron imposed a $454m penalty on Mr Trump, his adult sons and former executives of the Trump Organization after finding them liable for conspiring to inflate his net worth in order to obtain favorable terms from insurers and banks on his properties.
Ariano Baio has the full story...
Trump handed more time by appeals court to secure bond for $464m fraud judgement
Former president was struggling to come up with the means to secure the $464m bond to prevent attorney general from seizing his properties
‘I will be appealing this’: Donald Trump said after Judge Merchan’s ruling
Judge sets rescheduled trial date for hush money case
Donald Trump will go on trial next month for allegedly falsifying business records that covered up hush money payments to an adult film star, what New York prosecutors have called a criminal scheme to bury embarrassing stories of his affairs in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election.
The trial, which was initially set to begin with jury selection on Monday, will mark the first of four criminal trials against him, and the first-ever criminal trial against any current or former American president.
Mr Trump arrived for yet another pretrial hearing in the case inside a 15th floor courtroom in Manhattan on Monday as his attorneys prepared to argue allegations of misconduct from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in front of New York Justice Juan Merchan.
The judge rejected the accusations and set a trial date for 15 April.
Alex Woodward has the full story...
Judge sets rescheduled trial date for Trump’s hush money case
The former president’s first criminal trial will begin in April
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies