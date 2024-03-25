✕ Close Donald Trump appears in New York court for hearing in hush money case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An appeals court granted Donald Trump a 10-day extension to pay $175m — a portion of the $464m bond in his New York civil fraud case — granting the Republican presidential candidate a reprieve on the day the full amount against him had been due.

Despite his inability to pay the full amount so far, Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth billions of dollars, with much of that value tied up in the Trump Organization and his brand-building real estate holdings.

Mr Trump reacted to the decision, saying it “shows hows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million.”

The AG’s office also responded to the Monday ruling: “Donald Trump is still facing accountability for his staggering fraud. The court has already found that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization.” A spokesperson added, the judgement “still stands.”

New York AG Letitia James is preparing to seize Mr Trump’s assets if he is unable to come up with the money he needs to appeal the outcome of his Manhattan fraud trial.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is in the city today for an important hearing in the hush money case against him, which was due to begin on Monday but is currently scheduled for mid-April.