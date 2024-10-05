Trump rallies in Butler for first time since attempted assassination: Live

✕ Close Kamala Harris calls Liz Cheney endorsement ‘profound honor’

Donald Trump is heading back to the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt just three months ago.

Billionaire and ardent Trump supporter Elon Musk announced he will be speaking at the rally, marking the first time the Tesla CEO will publicly appear at a campaign event for the former president since he endorsed Trump in July right after the harrowing July 13 incident.

JD Vance, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump — the co-chair of the RNC — and other high-profile guests will also be in attendance.

The family of Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was killed in the attack, will also attend Saturday’s Butler rally, ABC News reported.

After a series of failures by the Secret Service at the July 13 rally, revealed in a damning Congressional report, the agency has provided a number of security enhancements. Since the harrowing incident, the Secret Service has said it has increased its security presence around Trump so he has the “highest level of security” that the agency provides.

There will be “a large coordinated presence of law enforcement” at the rally, a source in law enforcement familiar with the plan told The Independent.