Trump rallies in Butler for first time since attempted assassination: Live
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit North Carolina on Saturday to survey the devastation of Hurricane Helene
Donald Trump is heading back to the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania where he survived an assassination attempt just three months ago.
Billionaire and ardent Trump supporter Elon Musk announced he will be speaking at the rally, marking the first time the Tesla CEO will publicly appear at a campaign event for the former president since he endorsed Trump in July right after the harrowing July 13 incident.
JD Vance, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump — the co-chair of the RNC — and other high-profile guests will also be in attendance.
The family of Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was killed in the attack, will also attend Saturday’s Butler rally, ABC News reported.
After a series of failures by the Secret Service at the July 13 rally, revealed in a damning Congressional report, the agency has provided a number of security enhancements. Since the harrowing incident, the Secret Service has said it has increased its security presence around Trump so he has the “highest level of security” that the agency provides.
There will be “a large coordinated presence of law enforcement” at the rally, a source in law enforcement familiar with the plan told The Independent.
Who is Lara Trump’s ‘friend’ Scott Presler?
“Donald Trump took a bullet for us. Please use your ballot and have his back on November 5,” Scott Presler told the crowd on Saturday.
The controversial campaigner, who boasts millions of followers across his various social media accounts, has been trying to urge Trump supporters in Pennsylvania to sign up for mail-in ballots — a message that directly contradicts that of the former president, who has repeatedly ragged on mail-in voting.
“Democrats vote for 50 days, Republicans vote for 12 hours. If we are going to be competitive in this election, then we must use an ‘all of the above’ approach to voting,” Presler previously told The Independent.
Presler’s efforts have won the support of Eric and Lara Trump.
Richard Hall has the full story.
Trump is trying to have it both ways with mail-in voting
MAGA activists are trying to flip Pennsylvania for Trump by encouraging Republicans to vote by mail — despite the messaging of the former president, Richard Hall reports from Indiana, Pennsylvania
Lara Trump addresses crowd
God “spared Donald Trump’s life because he was not finished with Donald Trump. He did it not once but twice,” said Lara Trump, Eric’s wife and the co-chair of the RNC, referring to the two assassination attempts against the former president in the past two months.
The former president operates with “strength and faith,” he said.
Lara Trump also mentioned the RNC’s efforts toward what she called “transparent elections.”
“If you are a person considering cheating our elections, we will find you, we will track you down, we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law. If you’re an illegal citizen voting in our election, we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law — and you’re leaving this country.”
Her claims come after Trump and his allies have been baselessly claiming that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.
Eric Trump takes the stage
“They tried to kill him. The Democratic party can’t do anything right,” Eric Trump, the former president’s son said as he took the stage on Saturday evening.
“They” have been after his father since he walked down the golden escalator, he said.
He didn’t define “they,” but it seemed to refer to the Justice Department which has been investigating his father, the suspected Butler shooter, and perhaps the Democrats.
“The good news? Help is on the way,” he said, referring to his father.
The younger Trump sparked the crowd to chant: “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
Who is Steve Witkoff?
Steve Witkoff, an investor and longtime Trump ally, was with the former president at Mar-a-Lago during the last alleged assassination attempt.
He has donated more than $2 million to Trump-connected PACs, and he briefly testified during the fraud trial in Manhattan.
Witkoff called the former president a “dear friend” on the stage of the Butler rally on Saturday.
Since July 13, both presidential candidates have the ‘highest level’ of security protection
Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said in September that the agency has been providing the “highest levels” of protections for presidential candidates since the July 13 assassination attempt.
The agency has endured intense scrutiny, prompting its chief at the time to resign after the July attack.
The agency’s “failures in planning, communications, security, and allocations of resources… were foreseeable, preventable, and directly related to the events resulting in the assassination attempt,” the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report said.
A number of security measures have been put in place for Saturday, a law enforcement told The Independent. The Secret Service will work out of a “unified command post” with state, local and federal partners, a source in law enforcement familiar with the plan said. There will be “a large coordinated presence of law enforcement,” the source added.
The agencies have “secured some of the sight lines,” like the rooftop from which the 20-year-old shooter opened fire. Drones will also be on the site; in July, the drone system was experiencing technical difficulties.
Trump has faced two attempts against his life in the past few months. But since the first attack, Trump made it clear that he planned on returning to the Butler site.
A week ahead of the Saturday rally, Trump anticipated the venue would be the “safest place on Earth.” He quipped that he’ll start the Saturday rally right where he left off in July: “I think I’ll start the speech by saying, ‘As I was saying.’”
Investigation into the July 13 shooter, revisited
The investigation into the Butler rally shooting suspect is still underway — and a motive has yet to be uncovered.
In August the FBI revealed the suspect, who was shot dead on the scene by Secret Service agents, engaged in “detailed attack planning” leading up to the rampage.
The agency conducted a deep dive into his search history from 2019 until 2024, discovering that the 20-year-old supsect had looked up information related to explosives, like how to make a bomb from fertilizer,” and “how do remote detonators work.”
The investigation led to “valuable insight into his mindset, but not a definitive motive,” an agent said in August.
ICYMI: Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris for US president
Who will be in attendance at Trump’s Butler rally?
The 5pm rally at the site of the first assassination attempt against Donald Trump is set to be ‘different’ from the typical Trump rally, his campaign has said.
For one, it will feature a number of “special guests,” according to the campaign.
JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, first took the stage, saying it was “incredible how Trump responded to all of this,” referring to the attempt on Trump’s life.
Elon Musk announced he was speaking at the event.
The former president’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara, who also co-chairs the RNC, Republican members of Congress, and the family of the man killed at the July 13 rally — Corey Comperatore — will also be present.
You can tune in here.
‘Past his sell-by-date’
Best-selling author and vocal Trump critic Stephen King has once again called out the former president — this time for refusing to release his medical records.
In 2015, Trump provided a four-paragraph letter from his doctor, who claimed he would be the “healthiest person ever elected to the presidency.” But now, the 78-year-old who would be 82 at the end of his term, should he be re-elected, has still not released his medical records.
Inga Parkel has the full story.
Stephen King calls out ‘old man’ Trump for refusing to release medical records
Former president has refused to release his medical records despite growing concern about the possibility of him becoming the oldest president
