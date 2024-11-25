Trump to kick transgender troops from military as Pete Hegseth’s cabinet nomination in doubt: Live updates
President-elect planning to reinstate ban on trans soldiers as nominees Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F Kennedy Jr facing questions about past statements
Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would remove transgender service members from the US military as soon as his first day in office.
The president-elect is reportedly preparing to issue an order following his inauguration on January 20 that would effectively ban trans people from serving – and then medically discharge the thousands of currently serving trans service members of the armed forces.
Trump declared that the US would no longer “accept or allow” trans people in the military during his first term, citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption” and the ban took effect in 2019 but was reversed by Joe Biden.
Trump is now understood to be planning to reinstate it.
Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth, his controversial nominee for defense secretary, is reportedly facing questions about his suitability for the role given his past comments about America’s international allies, with some senators said to be concerned about the former Fox weekend anchor’s criticism of Nato and the UN and his contention that US troops should not be bound by the Geneva conventions.
Other Trump nominees likewise expected to face rocky confirmation hearings before the Senate include Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Hegseth under scrutiny over past statements as three-quarters of public disagree with him on women in combat
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, is facing questions about his suitability about the role given his past comments about America’s international allies, The Guardian reports, citing concerns from senators about the former Fox weekend man’s past criticism of Nato and the UN and his contention that US troops should not be bound by the Geneva conventions.
Meanwhile, here’s some new polling from Reuters/Ipsos revealing that 72 percent of the US public disagree with him on the question of female soldiers being deployed in combat roles.
America’s first trans member of Congress isn’t taking the rage bait
With Republicans determined to make her arrival in Washington DC a spectacle, Sarah McBride is calmly shutting down their provocations as a “distraction” from their agenda.
America’s first openly transgender member of Congress has been far from the most vocal of candidates on the Democratic side since the party’s disastrous Election Day but the incoming representative from Delaware nevertheless finds herself in the center of the House GOP’s crosshairs.
And she isn’t taking the rage bait.
Here’s John Bowden’s profile.
Why Trump’s most radical cabinet pick might be a man you’ve never heard of
The incoming president has made a series of wild selections to run his key government departments, writes Alan Rusbridger.
Matt Gaetz may have crashed and burned in his bid to become attorney general, but there are plenty of others who will offer Trump both loyalty and extreme ideologies.
Joe Rogan accused of pushing Russian propaganda by Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko
Klitschko has hit out at the influential American podcaster over his recent interview with music producer Scott Storch, which saw the duo slam President Biden’s decision last week to allow Volodymyr Zelensky to use American-made long-range missiles against Russia.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
Trump’s counter-terror pick Sebastian Gorka labeled a ‘conman’
The president-elect’s former national security adviser John Bolton did not hold back on the subject of Trump’s pick for counter-terrorism director when he appeared on CNN over the weekend.
“Sebastian Gorka is a con man,” Bolton told host Kaitlan Collins.
“He needs a full-field FBI background investigation about his educational claims and things like that.
“I think he is a perfect example of somebody who owes his position purely to Donald Trump, he doesn’t display loyalty, he displays fealty, and that’s what Trump wants.”
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Elon Musk and Don Jr suggest buying MSNBC
The tech billionaire and Trump’s eldest son have been revelling in the idea of the former (seemingly now resident at Mar-a-Lago) buying up the liberal network and using it to parp out MAGA propaganda.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Watch: Debbie Dingell warns Democrats against constant Trump ‘tizzies’
Republican senator slams Trump’s ‘illegal’ and ‘terrible’ plan to use military for mass deportations
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has said he would break ranks and not support Trump’s “terrible” plans to use the military to carry out mass deportations.
Paul told CBS News’s Face the Nation on Sunday that he supports the president-elect’s plans to deport “the 15,000 murderers and 13,000 sexual assault perpetrators” but only through the “normal process of domestic policing.”
By contrast, Trump’s idea to use the military for mass deportations is “illegal” and would create a “terrible image,” he said.
“I will not support and will not vote to use the military in our cities. I think it’s a terrible image.
“I’m 100 percent supportive of going after the 15,000 murderers, the 13,000 sexual assault perpetrators, rapists, all these people,” Paul said. “But you don’t do it with the army because it’s illegal.”
Rhian Lubin has more.
Sherrod Brown tells Democrats: ‘Win back working-class voters or keep on losing’
The veteran Ohio Democrat lost his Senate seat earlier this month to Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno and has been reflecting on the defeat in conversation with CNN.
He says the left’s failure to win over the working-class is what cost him and others across the country and is likely to continue to hurt his party if it doesn’t rectify the problem fast.
“I think that we don’t appear to be fighting for them,” Brown said.
“Workers have drifted away from the Democratic Party.”
Calling for a greater emphasis on the economy and blue-collar families suffering from the rising cost of living, Brown said: “I lost, but we ran ahead of the national ticket.
“When the leader of your ticket runs 12 points behind, almost, you can’t overcome that, even though it was a close race in the end.”
He also complained that Trumpian smears against his record had also played a part in his loss.
“A lot of things made the difference. I’d say it’s the money and Trump. That kind of money, month after month after month, with nasty negative ads.
“I guess that’s how you win a race. You lie, you spend a lot of money, and then you, as my opponent, hope that your candidate, Trump in this case, would win by a lot.”
Asked if he planned to challenge for the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance, the 72-year-old said: “I’m not dismissing anything at this point.”
Majority approve of Trump’s transition handling, CBS News poll finds
The network’s latest survey on how the American public are reacting to Donald Trump’s post-election moves finds that a majority (59 percent) are happy with how the transition process has been handled so far, with another 41 percent spooked by some of the names the president-elect has put forward.
The reaction overall is cooler than you might expect, with only 21 percent “angry” about Trump’s win and 23 percent “dissatisfied” and the remainder either “satisfied” or “happy”.
That said, he has work to do if he really is to be a president of unity: with just 4 percent of Democrats saying they are “excited” about his administration and 35 percent “concerned” and another 50 percent outright “scared”.
