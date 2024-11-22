Trump’s hush money trial sentencing postponed indefinitely after election victory: Live updates
President-elect secures latest legal victory after nominating Pam Bondi to be next attorney general in place of scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz
Donald Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money trial has been indefinitely postponed by Judge Juan Merchan in the wake of his election win over Democrat Kamala Harris earlier this month.
The president-elect was found guilty on all 34 counts on May 30 after a seven-week trial in Manhattan over his efforts to conceal a $130,000 payoff to the adult film star Stormy Daniels in October 2016.
Judge Merchan agreed to adjourn sentencing on Friday while also setting new deadlines on Trump’s motion to dismiss the verdict.
On Thursday, the Republican announced that former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi – who represented him at his first impeachment trial in the Senate in 2019 – is his new pick to lead the Department of Justice following the withdrawal of ex-congressman Matt Gaetz.
Gaetz dropped out of the confirmation process yesterday saying his candidacy was “becoming a distraction” after the House Ethics Committee came under pressure to release the findings of its investigation into allegations he had sex with a minor, which the politician has consistently denied.
The scandal had reportedly led Trump’s team to consider Gaetz “blackmail-able”, marking the end of his run for the top job.
Majority of Americans ‘narrowly approve’ of Trump’s agenda, poll finds
A new Pew Research Center survey conducted in the wake of the Republican’s November 5 election victory over Kamala Harris has found that Americans narrowly approve of the president-elect’s plans and policies for the future.
Approximately half of Americans (53 percent) say they approve of his plans while 46 percent disapprove.
According to the poll, conducted from November 12-17 among 9,609 adults, nearly six Americans in 10 (59 percent) say they are very or somewhat confident that Trump will make good decisions about economic policy.
Majorities also express confidence in Trump on law enforcement and criminal justice (54 percent), immigration (53 percent) and foreign policy (53 per cent).
Understandably, people are less confident about the incoming president’s handling of abortion policy (45 percent) or his ability to bring the country closer together (41 percent).
Trump team weaponizes Elon Musk in threat to senators who won’t confirm cabinet picks
Donald Trump’s team has threatened to weaponize Elon Musk against any Republican senators who plan to block the confirmation of his cabinet picks, according to an ABC report.
One of the president-elect’s senior advisers warned senators that if they vote against his nominees, they could be forced to face primary challenges funded by Musk.
“If you are on the wrong side of the vote, you’re buying yourself a primary,” a senior adviser told ABC’s chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.
“And there’s a guy named Elon Musk who is going to finance it.”
Rhian Lubin and James Liddell have more.
Breaking: Judge indefinitely postpones Trump’s hush money sentencing
The president-elect’s sentencing date, which was scheduled for next week (Tuesday November 26) is now officially off the calendar.
In a filing on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan has agreed to adjourn the sentencing while setting deadlines on Trump’s new motion to dismiss the verdict in his hush money trial for December 2.
Manhattan prosecutors will have until December 9 to reply.
This was all in the cards after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office agreed to pause sentencing so they can address the defense’s incoming argument for throwing the case out.
Republican says Alejandro Mayorkas should be charged over border to ‘make an example’ of him
Texas GOP Representative Beth Van Duyne appeared on Fox Business this morning and told Maria Bartiromo that Joe Biden’s homeland security secretary should face criminal charges for failing to rein in illegal border crossings.
Her party has already tried and failed to impeach Mayorkas so is now threatening something that sounds an awful lot like “lawfare” to me.
Trump adviser says Mike Rogers will not be FBI director: ‘Not happening’
Rogers was previously an outspoken critic of the president-elect before embracing him when he ran for the Senate in Michigan, only to lose.
His hopes of leading the FBI have just been shot down by one of the long-serving members of Trump’s inner circle.
Bill O’Reilly claims Trump’s cabinet will have zero policy input: ‘Say “yes, sir" or they’re not going to be OK’
The 75-year-old former Fox News host appeared on NewsNation on Wednesday night, saying that Trump is likely to concentrate power at the White House and simply have his department leaders follow his directives.
The commentator compared Trump’s incoming administration to that of Franklin D Roosevelt, saying that the president-elect will put in place a structure where cabinet members will simply follow his lead.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Watch: Nancy Mace tears down trans bathroom posters and throws them in trash in response to bill protest
Bill Clinton says Trump has ‘done everything he could’ to undermine faith in government
The 42nd president was speaking to MSNBC last night and issued a stinging criticism of the president-elect and his preoccupation with loyalty at any cost to the individual.
Seth Meyers skewers Matt Gaetz’s failed eight-day run for attorney general
The late-night host naturally had plenty of fun with Gaetz’s implosion yesterday.
Rhian Lubin has this on what Meyers had to say.
Gaetz teases ‘different post’ amid speculation he could replace Rubio in the Senate
As we saw a little earlier, the near-miss AG was hinting yesterday he might be back in some other capacity.
Rhian Lubin has more.
