Trump-Canada live: Furious president terminates trade talks over ‘fraudulent’ Ronald Reagan quote
Trump branded the advert as ‘FAKE’ and said that the Reagan speech had been used ‘fraudulently’
Donald Trump has hit the brakes on trade talks with Canada after America’s neighbor to the north aired adverts that depicted Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.
The advert included a radio speech made by the former Republican president in 1987 in which he says that tariffs “hurt every American.”
"When someone says 'let's impose tariffs on foreign imports', it looks like they're doing the patriotic thing by protecting American products and jobs,” Reagan says. “And sometimes, for a short while it works, but only for a short time.”
Reagan also said that tariffs cause markets to “shrink and collapse,” which leads to “millions of people” losing their jobs.
Trump has previously described the word “tariff” as the “most beautiful word in the dictionary” and imposed a 35 percent levy on Canadian imports in August.
However, his fury at the Canadian advert has now led him to pull out of trade talks.
“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Trump vs Canada: The history of the President's frosty relationship with America's northern neighbor
The clash between Canada and the U.S. over the advert is yet another escalation of tensions between the two neighbors.
Relations between the two giants have been frosty since Trump demanded that Canada becomes America’s 51st state.
The U.S. president slapped its ally with 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium before hiking them to 50 percent in March.
He claimed that the “tariff problem” would disappear if Canada joined the U.S.
Trump also repeatedly called former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor Trudeau” when speaking about him publicly.
Trump claims that Ontario is trying to interfere with U.S. Supreme Court
Speaking to his 11 million followers on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Ontario broadcasted the advert to “interfere” with the Supreme Court.
“The ad was for $75,000,000” Trump wrote. “They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court, and other courts.
“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A.
“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he added.
The Ronald Reagan Institute hits out at Ontario
A spokesperson for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute account has slammed the Government of Ontario.
According to the organization’s post on X, the Reagan Foundation is considering legal action against the Canadian province.
“The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address, and the Government of Ontario did not seek or receive permission to use and edit the remarks,” the spokesperson wrote.
“The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Insitute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.”
Trump halts trade talks over Ronald Reagan advert
Trump abruptly ended trade talks with Mark Carney’s government in Canada after an advert which slammed the American president’s tariffs was broadcast in Ontario.
Featuring a speech from Ronald Reagan in 1987, the advert claimed that tariffs “hurt every American.”
Both countries were set to discuss the 35 percent tariffs that Trump had slapped on Canadian imports before the U.S. president pulled the plug late last night.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments