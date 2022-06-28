Counsel advised against Trump going to Capitol on Jan 6: ‘We’re going to be charged with every crime imaginable’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 28 June 2022 19:24
The White House counsel advised Donald Trump against going to the Capitol on January 6, according to a witness testifying during the January 6 committee hearing.

“Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol. We’re going to be charged with every crime imaginable if that happens,” Pat Cipollone said the morning of January 6, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, who appeared in front of the panel on Tuesday.

“On January 3, Mr Cipollone had approached me knowing that Mark [Meadows] had raised the prospect of going up to the Capitol on January 6,” she told the committee.

“Mr Cipollone and I had a brief conversation. He said to me: ‘we need to make sure that this doesn’t happen. This would be legally a terrible idea for us. We have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day’,” Ms Hutchinson said on Tuesday.

“And he then urged me to continue relaying that to Mr Meadows, because it’s my understanding that Mr Cipollone thought that Mr Meadows was indeed pushing this along with the President,” she added.

Ms Hutchinson said Mr Cipollone was concerned about obstructing justice, defrauding the electoral count, and inciting a riot.

More follows...

