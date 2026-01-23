Trump disinvites Canada from his ‘Board of Peace’ days after Mark Carney’s blistering speech at Davos
The Canadian prime minister spoke of ‘an era of great power rivalry,’ which was seen as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland
President Donald Trump has disinvited Canada from his “Board of Peace” days after Prime Minister Mark Carney gave a blistering speech in Davos about “an era of great power rivalry.”
The speech, given at the World Economic Forum, was seen as a rebuke of Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland.
In a Truth Social post Thursday night, Trump wrote in the format of a letter, “Dear Prime Minister Carney:
“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time.”
Trump signed the charter of his “Board of Peace” in Davos Thursday. He plans to chair the international organization and has invited world leaders to join.
More than 20 countries have said they will join the board, which will focus on securing peace in conflict zones. Notably, several European countries, including the United Kingdom and France, have indicated that they would not be joining the board at this time.
This is a developing story...
