Trump praises self as much as Charlie Kirk as he awards Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously: Live updates
Erika Kirk accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of her late husband
President Donald Trump posthumously awarded conservative activist Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The award ceremony is happening now in the White House Rose Garden, on what would’ve been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. Kirk was killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. His widow, Erika Kirk, accepted the award on his behalf.
“Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way,” she said. “And thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East.”
In his rambling speech, Trump praised Kirk as much as he praised himself. At one point, Trump even asked the audience to listen to nearby emergency vehicle sirens as he claimed to have reduced crime in Washington, D.C.
“You hear those sirens going off. That's good. That's a good sound,” Trump said. “That means they either got the bad guy or they're going to stop the bad guy.”
Earlier today, Trump welcomed Argentine President Javier Milei to the White House. Ahead of their meeting, Trump criticized Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, labeling her “radical left” and “not good,” before claiming he could call FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ask him to move World Cup games from certain cities. Boston is expected to host several games next year.
Charlie Kirk would've run for president if he 'believed his country needed' him, his widow says
Erika Kirk said her late husband, Charlie Kirk, may have considered running for president later in his life.
“There was no limit to what he would have sacrificed to defend freedom for all,” she said. “And if the moment had come, he probably would have run for president, but not out of ambition. He would only have done it if that was something that he believed that his country needed, from a servant's heart standpoint.”
Erika Kirk thanks Trump for giving her late husband the 'best birthday gift'
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, thanked President Donald Trump for giving her late husband the "best birthday gift he could ever have."
Today would’ve been the conservative activist’s 32nd birthday.
“He preferred quiet birthdays, but that never stopped me from telling him — I told him every single year — I said, ‘Baby, I love your birthday. ‘I said, ‘Because it's the day that God knew the world couldn't go another day without you,’” Erika Kirk said.
Erika Kirk accepts award on behalf of her late husband
Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, has accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on her late husband’s behalf.
“Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way,” Erika Kirk said. “And thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East.”
Trump celebrates emergency sirens in DC: 'What a beautiful sound'
President Donald Trump called the sound of emergency vehicle sirens in Washington, D.C., a “good sign” while speaking at Charlie Kirk’s Presidential Medal of Freedom award ceremony.
The remark came as Trump praised himself and claimed he had reduced crime rates in the nation’s capital.
“You hear those sirens going off. That's good. That's a good sound,” Trump said. “That means they either got the bad guy or they're going to stop the bad guy. You didn't hear that sound because nobody wanted to do anything.”
“Listen to the beauty of that sound, seriously. And that's the real deal,” he added. “Sirens, they're not politically correct. Sirens, you hear, they're about three miles away. That's great. What a beautiful sound.”
Trump claims Kirk couldn't believe he survived Butler assassination attempt
President Donald Trump claimed Charlie Kirk “couldn’t believe” he survived the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer.
“On the left, they've rammed vehicles into federal law enforcement, fired sniper rifles at ICE agents and me, you know, but I made a turn at a good time,” Trump said at Kirk’s award ceremony today.
“I made a turn at a good time. I turned to the right. Charlie couldn't believe it, actually. He said, ‘How the hell did you make that turn?’ I said, ‘I don't know,’” he added.
Trump hits out at Kamala Harris during Charlie Kirk's award ceremony
President Donald Trump used part of his speech at Charlie Kirk’s Presidential Medal of Freedom award ceremony to slam former Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Maybe you'd have Kamala standing here today. That would not be good. I will tell you, Javier, you don't know who Kamala is, I promise it would not be good,” Trump said, referring to Argentine President Javier Milei.
Milei is in attendance after meeting with Trump in the White House earlier today.
Charlie Kirk's parents appear to be absent from ceremony
Charlie Kirk’s parents, who have kept out of the public eye, were not mentioned as President Donald Trump listed notable attendees at today’s award ceremony.
Kirk’s parents similarly did not appear to be present at his public memorial last month.
Erika Kirk’s father is in attendance, Trump noted.
Trump highlights high-profile guests at Charlie Kirk's award ceremony
President Donald Trump thanked several of his allies for attending Charlie Kirk’s posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom award ceremony today.
Trump used a portion of his remarks to thank several attendees, including Vice President JD Vance and Argentine President Javier Milei.
He also thanked several lawmakers.
“All these senators — I'm going to get in trouble, I'm not going to read all their names,” Trump said. “I'll be reading all day. We'll be talking about Charlie in about 45 minutes from now.”
Erika Kirk appears next to Trump as he speaks at award ceremony
President Donald Trump is speaking at Charlie Kirk’s award ceremony, accompanied by his widow, Erika Kirk.
“Today we're here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody I've ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber: the late, great, Charlie Kirk,” Trump said.
What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
President Donald Trump is posthumously awarding Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom today.
The award is the nation’s highest civilian honor and recognizes “a lifetime of significant achievements in the arts, public service, science, or other fields,” according to the Congressional Research Service.
Kirk was killed on September 10 at Utah Valley University. Today would have been his 32nd birthday.
