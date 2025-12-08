Trump boasts about his tariffs despite China trade surplus hitting record $1 trillion: Live updates
Trump continues to claim the benefits of his trade war as he faces accusations from former loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene his policies are not ‘America First’
Donald Trump has bragged once again about the successes of his tariffs in a Truth Social post, despite China recording a historic trade surplus of $1 trillion.
The president claimed that his “DIRECT” policy has created a “STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT,” hours before new data suggested China is shrugging off the effects of his tariffs.
Figures published by China’s General Administration of Customs revealed that the country’s exports had grown by 5.9 percent by November, reversing a 1.9 percent contraction in October.
The apparent failure to dent China’s trade comes as Trump faces criticism over his policies from his within his own party.
Former loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the president in a 60 Minutes interview, claiming his actions no longer put “America First”.
Greene claimed that Trump’s allies are “making fun of him” behind his back and that many of them started “kissing his a**” after it was clear that he was set to become president once again.
Watch: MTG speaks out against Trump on 60 Minutes
Marjorie Taylor Greene tore into Trump on 60 Minutes, in yet another bombshell interview following her dramatic fallout with the commander-in-chief.
Wearing a jumper with an American flag on the front, Greene claimed that her fellow Republicans are scared of the GOP leader but that support for him was continuing to fray.
MTG says that Republicans are "making fun" of Trump behind his back, as his support dwindles
Former Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that support for the president continues to fracture in the Republican Party.
Speaking on 60 Minutes, Taylor Greene said that many Republicans only switched to supporting Trump when he won the primary in 2024.
“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she said.
Taylor Green also alleged that Republicans are “terrified to step out of line” publicly, though, because they could “get a nasty Truth Social post on them.”
The representative for Georgia was one of the most vocal critics of Trump’s botched handling of the Epstein files.
She was branded “Marjorie ‘traitor’ Greene” by Trump for urging him to release the files and claimed that she received death threats from his supporters.
Tensions between China and the U.S. have worsened due to Trump's national security strategy
Tensions between the United States and China were strained even further when the U.S. unveiled its controversial national security strategy.
In the 33-page document, Washington outlined that it does not “support any unilateral change” in the Taiwan Strait and that it maintains its "declaratory policy in Taiwan.”
In other words, the U.S. has said that the security of Taiwan remains vital for trade to continue to flow in the region.
Meanwhile, China, which has long coveted the island, warned against “external interference” from the U.S after launching a huge wave of naval vessels into East Asian waters last week.
Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, told Reuters that the U.S. should “handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence, and stop indulging and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces in seeking independence by force or resisting reunification by force.”
Trump lauds tariff policy despite China recording historic trade surplus
Donald Trump has claimed that his tariff policy has led to a “DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT,” despite China recording a $1 trillion trade surplus.
His rambling Truth Social post was uploaded yesterday evening, hours before the news of China’s historic economic success broke.
“While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT. SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER,” Trump wrote.
China's economic success comes as exports rebound from Trump's tariffs, prompting criticism from France
Data from China’s General Administration of Customs revealed that the country’s trading performance in November had added $112 billion to its trading surplus. That is the third-largest increase ever recorded by China.
Despite shipments to the United States plummeting in November, sales to the European Union and Africa surged. That allowed China to offset the balance, hindering the effectiveness of Trump’s strategy.
However, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the EU may be forced to take “strong measures” to address the trade imbalance.
“I’m trying to explain to the Chinese that their trade surplus isn’t sustainable because they’re killing their own clients, notably by importing hardly anything from us any more,” Macron told Les Echos newspaper.
