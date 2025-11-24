Trump says he’ll visit Beijing in April after ‘very good’ call with China’s Xi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he would visit Beijing this coming April and host Chinese president Xi Jinping for a state visit to Washington later in 2026 after what he described as a wide-ranging call with Xi on Monday.

Writing on Truth Social, the president stated that he and Xi had concluded what he called a “very good telephone call” that largely followed up on discussions they’d had during a face-to-face meeting in South Korea three weeks ago.

Trump said the Monday morning call with Xi focused on “many topics” including “Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc” and claimed he and Xi had made “good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers” that would “only get better” while describing the U.S.-China relationship as “extremely strong.”

Trump also claimed there had been “significant progress” on “both sides” with regards to keeping agreements the two leaders had struck in South Korea to deescalate the trade war which the U.S. president had stoked since returning to office in January.

Those agreements had included a commitment on China’s part to purchase American farm products and ensure that rare earth elements used in numerous technology sectors be made available to American purchasers.

In return, Trump agreed to half a 20 percent tariff hike imposed in retaliation for what he described as China's role in producing fentanyl and chemicals used to make it to 10 percent while keeping other tariffs in place and continuing talks to deescalate the trade war.

The president said those agreements were being kept “current and accurate” by both sides, allowing the leaders to “set our sights on the big picture.”

“To that end, President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year. We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing,” he added.

