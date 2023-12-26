Trump claims Santa’s vote in flurry of Christmas Truth Social posts: Live
Former president sent holiday message days after Supreme Court declined to rule in presidential immunity case
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
On Christmas morning, Donald Trump shared a video featuring a compilation of his presidential Christmas speeches. The former president posted the holiday video after spending more than half a day ranting about the 2024 presidential election and his various legal woes.
“THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Mr Trump wrote.
He also railed against a Colorado decision to remove him from the ballot, noting that even “most of the crazed Radical Left Lunatics” believe the state’s decison was “political delusion.”
Looking to the next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.
Though Mr Trump’s legal team is making a concerted effort to try and delay or dismiss the cases. On Saturday, his team asked an appeals court to throw out the 2020 federal election interference case against him on presidential immunity grounds.
WATCH: Ramaswamy says he is 'not a Plan B person' when asked if he'll join Trump's administration
Foul ad escalates claims that Donald Trump ‘smells’
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, released a foul ad doubling down on allegations that former president Donald Trump smells.
Claims around the former president’s alleged odour erupted earlier this week when former Illinois Republican representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”
The Lincoln Project seized upon the resulting social media firestorm with a video advertisement on Saturday, with the caption: “Is that you Donald? #TrumpSmells.”
WATCH: Donald Trump asks God for 'help' in his campaign next year in Christmas message
Trump’s ‘toe pads’ spark social media firestorm: ‘What an alpha male’
First there were Ron DeSantis’ alleged heeled boots, now there are Donald Trump’s “toe pads.”
Social media has not taken kindly to the discovery of the two black rectangular pads spotted under the former president’s feet while he was speaking at Mar-a-Lago.
“What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?” one account asked in an X post, which included a photo of Mr Trump’s shiny black shoes leaning on the pads.
One user joked, “trump toe pads, desantis’ heels - does the Republican Party have a foot fetish?”
Trump has spent months attacking ‘bird brain’ Nikki Haley. Now he’s mulling her for VP
After spending months lashing out at his closest Republican rival in the 2024 race, Donald Trump is now said to be considering her as his second in command if he retakes the White House.
Multiple insiders told Politico and CBS News that the former president has been asking allies what they think about him picking Nikki Haley as vice president if he secures the GOP nomination.
“What do you think of Nikki?” Mr Trump has reportedly asked.
The suggestion, however, has been widely panned by his inner circle, with the sources saying that Mr Trump’s allies and advisors are trying to warn him off the idea – arguing that Ms Haley does not fit with his Maga base.
‘MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!'
Donald Trump’s Christmas messages included a call for his political opponents and criminal accusers to “rot in hell.”
He made the post on Truth Social on Christmas Day.
“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against “TRUMP” and “MAGA.” Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and “sick” as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA. MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”
Lindsey Graham declares ‘war’ on New York over Chick-fil-A bill
Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham is vowing to protect Chick-fil-A’s right to remain closed on Sundays – even going as far as to declare “war” on a proposed New York bill that would force restaurants located on the thruway to remain open every day of the week.
For decades, Chick-fil-A, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken, has operated under the policy of remaining closed on Sundays due to the founder’s Christian beliefs.
But now, a bill proposed by the New York Assembly to expand food options for motorists on the thruway threatens the future of that.
Joe Rogan left red-faced as he incorrectly blames Trump gaffe on Biden
The controversial podcast host went on a rant on his show this week, mocking the Democratic president for making “no sense at all” and questioning his mental competence – a favourite pasttime of conservative figures.
In the segment, during an interview with MMA fighter Bo Nickal, Rogan claimed that Mr Biden had recently incorrectly claimed that the US lost the Revolutionary War because “they didn’t have enough airports”.
But, it turned out that the comments weren’t made by Mr Biden at all – but were actually said by former Republican president Mr Trump.
Trump’s 2023 wrapped: 91 felony counts, four trials and one mugshot later
Former president Donald Trump has spent much of 2023 dealing with a mountain of legal battles across the country. Let’s unwrap the details of those legal challenges.
How do the numbers stack up? He is facing or has faced nine separate cases, four trials, one mugshot, and one brutal ruling in Colorado, disqualifying him from the presidency in the state.
How many counts does Donald Trump face? The former president has been charged to the tune of 91 felony counts across numerous criminal cases.
Kevin Spacey shares bizarre Christmas message as House of Cards character Frank Underwood
In what has apparently become a Christmas tradition, Kevin Spacey has once again issued an ominous Christmas message in the character of House of Cards protagonist Frank Underwood, only this time former Fox News host and Donald Trump booster Tucker Carlson was along for the ride.
The actor posted a seven-minute video to his YouTube channel on Sunday (24 December) in conversation with former Fox News political commentator Tucker Carlson.
