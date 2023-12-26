Trump claims Santa’s vote in flurry of Christmas Truth Social posts: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

On Christmas morning, Donald Trump shared a video featuring a compilation of his presidential Christmas speeches. The former president posted the holiday video after spending more than half a day ranting about the 2024 presidential election and his various legal woes.

“THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Mr Trump wrote.

He also railed against a Colorado decision to remove him from the ballot, noting that even “most of the crazed Radical Left Lunatics” believe the state’s decison was “political delusion.”

Looking to the next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.

Though Mr Trump’s legal team is making a concerted effort to try and delay or dismiss the cases. On Saturday, his team asked an appeals court to throw out the 2020 federal election interference case against him on presidential immunity grounds.