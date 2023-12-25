Trump prays for his own 2024 campaign in Christmas video message: Live
Former president sent holiday message days after Supreme Court declined to rule in presidential immunity case
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
In his annual holiday message, Donald Trump wished people a merry Christmas and asked God for “strength” in the year ahead in the hopes of winning the 2024 presidential election.
“We ask God to guide us, give us strength, and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead,” Mr Trump said in a roughly one-minute-long video posted to his Truth Social account on Christmas Eve.
“With his help, by this time next year, we will be well in our way to making America safer, stronger, great and more prosperous than ever before,” the former president added.
Looking to the next year, Mr Trump will be juggling four criminal trials that carry a total of 91 felony counts as well as his presidential campaign.
Though Mr Trump’s legal team is making a concerted effort to try and delay or dismiss the cases. On Saturday, his team asked an appeals court to throw out the 2020 federal election interference case against him on presidential immunity grounds.
“May 2024 be the best year of our lives,” Mr Trump said.
Fox News host mocks viewers for sending him hate mail over his refusal to deny 2020 election
Fox News host Neil Cavuto took a few minutes on his show “Your World” to respond to hate mail from viewers on Thursday.
A few viewers were particularly disgruntled about Mr Cavuto’s refusal to reject the results of the 2020 election.
“Sad to watch an intelligent man proudly display his ignorance when Neil Cavuto insists with moral certitude that the 2020 election rigging absolutely did not occur,” a viewer named Kevin wrote to Mr Cavuto.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his associates are facing an array of legal headaches stemming from their false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, from felony charges to blockbuster payouts. In April, Fox News also reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, avoiding a trial that would examine the network’s coverage of false claims that 2020 election was rigged.
“So, Neil Cavuto, the Omnipotent One, has concluded that the last election wasn’t stolen,” JJ, another viewer, wrote. “Says who, fat head?”
Mr Cavuto did not mince words in his response to JJ.
“Well, says every rational human being on the planet,” he said. “That includes 38 investigations, scores of recounts, then recounts of recounts, and dozens of more court cases often led by Trump-appointed judges. Outside of that, take your pick.”
What are the ‘toe pads’ under Donald Trump’s feet?
While speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump appeared to have two black rectangular pads underneath the front of his shoes.
Photos of the former president using what social media users have declared “toe pads” began circulating around X, formerly Twitter, sparking a firestorm of comments.
“What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?” one account asked in an X post, which included a photo of Mr Trump’s shiny black shoes leaning on the pads.
Some speculated the toe pads are being used to prevent Mr Trump from leaning too far forward – a commonly joked-about aspect of the former president.
ICYMI: Trump’s projection spins ‘insurrectionist’ accusations back at Biden
President Joe Biden said there is “no question” that Donald Trump was responsible for fuelling an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. “It’s self-evident. You saw it all,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“I’m not an insurrectionist,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social the next day. “Crooked Joe Biden is!!!”
He didn’t elaborate, but it’s the latest attempt from the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 to spin, or project, accusations against him toward those doing the accusing.
It’s a claim spread across his marathon rallies and on his social media. It’s echoed by his allies and supporters. And it only comes after Mr Trump faces criminal charges for his own attempts to overturn the results of millions of Americans’ votes in the 2020 presidential election, and the growing list of lawsuits threatening to remove him from 2024 ballots because of it.
Trump is off the 2024 ballot in Colorado – here’s how his fellow candidates feel
Nearly all of the 2024 Republican presidential candidates were quick to defend their political rival, former president Donald Trump after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified him from the state’s ballot on Tuesday evening.
The state’s supreme court ruled that Mr Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment, otherwise known as the insurrection clause. The court said the provision applied to the office of the president and Mr Trump’s actions leading up to January 6 were part of his efforts to aid an insurrection.
Nikki Haley- Ms Haley told reporters in Iowa that while she does not believe Mr Trump should be president, it should be up to the voters to decide if he obtains the office, not judges.
“We don’t need to have judges making these decisions, we need voters to make these decisions so I want to see this in the hands of the voters. We’re going to win this the right way, we’re going to do what we need to do,” she added.
Ron DeSantis- The Florida governor insinuated the ruling was a politically motivated means to try and hurt the president in a tweet.
“The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds,” Mr DeSantis wrote.
Chris Christie- He told voters in New Hampshire that Mr Trump “should not be prevented from being President by any court.”
“He should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country,” Mr Christie said.
Vivek Ramaswamy- He pledged to withdraw from the Colorado Republican primary and called on his fellow candidates to do the same “or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver”.
Asa Hutchinson- The former Arkansas governor was the only 2024 candidate to not defend the former president, saying “the factual finding that he supported insurrection will haunt his candidacy.”
One disgraced ex-president, four trials, six lawsuits: Inside Donald Trump’s legal troubles
Donald Trump has never been more vulnerable.
Without the privileges and prestige of the presidency to protect him, Mr Trump is facing serious lawsuits and criminal indictments across New York, Florida, Georgia and Washington.
Federal officials, local prosecutors and individuals are going after him for everything from his private conduct to his political maneuvering during the 2020 election.
If even one of these efforts proves successful, the US could see its first-ever former president behind bars.
Josh Marcus reports:
Trump accelerates his anti-immigrant agenda
As his campaign for the Republican nomination for president steers into the first primary votes of 2024, Donald Trump has spent the final weeks of the year, days before Christmas, dehumanising immigrants and scapegoating people arriving at the US-Mexico border to justify a brutal immigration agenda.
In his first appearance in New Hampshire in more than a month on Saturday, the former president echoed the pages of Mein Kampf and white supremacist manifestos by claiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country”.
The next day, at a rally in Reno, Nevada, he accused migrants of waging an “invasion” and falsely claimed people are “charging across the border by the hundreds of thousands”.
“This is an invasion. This is like a military invasion,” he said. “Drugs, criminals, gang members and terrorists are pouring into our country at record levels. We’ve never seen anything like it. They’re taking over our cities.”
At both rallies, he revealed his radical vision for overhauling the nation’s immigration laws, from implementing “the largest deportation operation in American history” to “ideological screenings” for people arriving at the southern border.
The frontrunner for the GOP’s 2024 nomination is plotting a draconian expansion of his previous anti-immigrant agenda as he campaigns for a potential second term in the White House, building on the policies that President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to reverse.
Trump asks God for ‘help’ in his campaign next year
Former president Donald Trump is hopeful that God will be on his side in helping him run a successful campaign next year.
In a Christmas video message shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, Mr Trump said he is asking God to watch over him as he manages his campaign and various criminal trials.
“We ask God to guide us, give us strength, and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead,” Mr Trump said in a roughly one-minute-long video.
“With his help, by this time next year, we will be well in our way to making America safer, stronger, great and more prosperous than ever before.”
“May 2024 be the best year of our lives,” Mr Trump said.
Foul ad escalates claims that Donald Trump ‘smells’
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, released a foul ad doubling down on allegations that former president Donald Trump smells.
Claims around the former president’s alleged odor erupted earlier this week when former Illinois Republican representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”
The Lincoln Project seized upon the resulting social media firestorm with a video advertisement on Saturday, with the caption: “Is that you Donald? #TrumpSmells.”
Kelly Rissman reports:
People remember Trump asking 7-year-old if she still believed in Santa
Five years ago today, Donald Trump called a seven-year-old and asked if she was “still a believer in Santa.”
While making calls to children who were tracking Santa Clause using NORAD, Mr Trump and former first lady Melania Trump spoke to children about Santa and Christmas.
Mr Trump, who spoke with seven-year-old Collman Lloyd, asked, “ “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?”
The moment led to hundreds of memes and jokes about the former president potentially running the magic of Santa to a young child.
Later, The Post and Courier of South Carolina, identified Collman and spoke to her. She told the newspaper she did not know the word “marginal”.
