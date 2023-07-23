✕ Close Trump shares threatening fan-made video

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump remains under the scrutiny of prosecutors across the country over a wide range of issues, and at the same time appears to be solidifying his dominance over the 2024 Republican primary field.

The former president led in two polls of crucial early primary-season states commissioned and released by Fox News on Sunday. Mr Trump has an impressive 30-point gap separating him from his nearest competitor, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, who himself has been making an aggressive play for the state and seeking to align himself politically with Kim Reynolds, the state’s Republican governor.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump and the beltway media continue to anticipate the filing of a superceding indictment by the Department of Justice — first reported by The Independent — charging the ex-president with crimes related to his effort to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith sent Mr Trump a target letter one week ago this Sunday, indicating that those charges could be filed imminently.