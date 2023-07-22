Trump news – live: Trump demands cameras in court for Jan 6 case as date set for classified documents trial
Trump shares threatening fan-made video
Donald Trump will face trial for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case on 20 May 2024, just six months before the presidential election. Judge Aileen Cannon gave the order on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the former president has been busy bullying his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, including Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson, on Truth Social as he braces for an imminent grand jury indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.
Mr Trump announced on Tuesday that he had been sent a letter by special prosecutor Jack Smith informing him that he is the “target” of the investigation, citing three statutes under which he could be charged, including conspiracy to commit offence or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under colour of law and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.
That indictment, Mr Trump’s third in four months, could be handed down any day now, The Independent learned.
Meanwhile, the latest attorney to join Mr Trump’s legal team says he wants cameras in court when the former president is potentially put on trial over his alleged election interference.
Former President Donald Trump shared a menacing new video on his Truth Social account on Thursday in which he promises to “do things that have never been done before” to people who “f*** around with us.”
The video, produced by MAGA.com, features audio of the former president’s appearance on the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio show three years ago. During that appearance, Mr Trump was discussing Iran. Now, with Mr Trump set to face another federal indictment over his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, the audio has been repurposed.
Abe Asher has the story.
Jim Caviezel proclaims Trump ‘the new Moses’
Actor Jim Caviezel has proclaimed Donald Trump “the new Moses” after visiting him in New Jersey.
Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, made the biblical comparison to the twice-indicted and twice-impeached one-term president on Fox News.
The conservative actor appeared on Fox & Friends on Fox News on Thursday to promote his new anti-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom.
Graeme Massie reports from Los Angeles.
Third-party bid wouldn’t derail Biden’s shot at re-election, poll says
A new survey out from Monmouth University should have the Biden campaign — and the DC media circuit — breathing slightly easier.
The university’s pollsters surveyed the effect that a prominent third-party presidential bid would have on a matchup between Mr Biden and his 2020 rival, Donald Trump, who is looking more likely to be the Republican nominee with every passing day. The findings were objectively good news for the president: Voters still back him over the twice-impeached former president when a prominent third-party candidate is introduced into the equation.
John Bowden reports.
Judge says ex-president did ‘rape’ columnist
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s sexual abuse case brought by columnist E Jean Carroll has denied his bid to toss the jury’s verdict, and let the air out of his legal team’s argument.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled this week that a jury’s award of $2m to Ms Carroll over its finding that Mr Trump had indeed sexually abused her was not excessive, given that while the actions alleged by his accuser did not fit the legal definition of rape, they certainly fit the colloquial meaning of the word.
SEC announces settlement with merger partner of Trump’s Truth Social app
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it had settled fraud charges with the financial firm tied to former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, Street Insider reported.
The SEC had accused Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, of making material misrepresentations in forms it filed with the SEC as part of its initial public offering and its proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), which Mr Trump founded.
DWAC had misled both the SEC and investors when it failed to disclose that it had formulated a plan to acquire and was pursuing the acquisition of TMTG.
Eric Garcia has the details.
McCarthy denies he made any deal with Trump to try to expunge his impeachments
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy insisted this week that he had not made a deal with former President Donald Trump over the issue of expunging the latter’s two impeachments.
The Speaker was asked about the issue by reporters in his daily press gaggle on Thursday, according to Politico, as the chamber considers bills brought by a coalition between Rep Elise Stefanik, a member of leadership, and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene — a far-right bomb-thrower recently expelled from the House Freedom Caucus for cozying up to the Speaker’s team too aggressively.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Trump trashes 2024 rivals
Former president Donald Trump bashed his main rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination late Thursday evening.
The former president posted on his Truth Social platform that businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating Florida Gov Ron DeSantis in some polling. He also poked fun at former Arkansas Gov Asa Hutchinson and attacked former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie over his weight.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump, January 6 and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election
Alex Woodward reports how a sprawling Justice Department probe into Donald Trump and his allies could result in several criminal charges against the former president.
Trump legal team tries again to block Georgia 2020 grand jury probe
Donald Trump’s legal team has again made a last-minute effort to block the Fulton County, Georgia, investigation into whether the former president and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. A new motion will now be decided by a judge based outside Fulton County, The Washington Post reports.
In an order issued on Thursday but made public on Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville recused the entire judicial bench in Fulton County from hearing Mr Trump’s motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from further investigating the former president.
The motion also calls for throwing out evidence and a final report gathered by a special grand jury that investigated the case.
Mr Glanville, the chief judge in Fulton County Superior Court, reassigned the case to Georgia’s Seventh Judicial Administrative District “for the appointment of a judge who is not a member of the district to preside over the case.”
That court, based in Cartersville, Georgia, oversees 14 counties in the northwest of the state. Future hearings may still occur in Atlanta, the order suggests.
Mr Trump’s attorneys have also filed an amended motion to disqualify Ms Willis and quash the special grand jury filings.
The 650-page filing accused the DA, in part, of “fundraising for her reelection campaign on the back of this case.”
Trump suggest fix for Fox News ratings is ‘ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME’
Seeming to ignore that a federal trial date has been set for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith — dismissing his request to postpone it until after the 2024 election — Donald Trump instead took to Truth Social to attack two of his favourite foes: Fox News and Ron DeSantis.
He posted:
Fox is down 58%, at least, all because they don’t treat “TRUMP” and “MAGA” well. They are focused on someone who can’t win, Ron DeSanctimonious, who will never be able to bring it home. The only reason DeSanctus won in Florida is because I Endorsed him, and Campaigned for him—He would have lost by 40 points. The sadder part is, he TOTALLY forgot! He also forgot he wanted to close down Social Security, Ethanol, and obliterate Medicare…
He continued:
…Fox is gone, just like in 2016, and the only way they come back is if they go “ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME.” Our people have had it! MAGA and America First are stronger than ever before, but we want and deserve support like the Radical Left Democrat Fascists get from so many sources, including the Fake News Media and Law Enforcement. Bring back Fox, before it’s too late!
The former president linked to a Breitbart article attacking both CNN and Fox News for suffering a “brutal ratings collapse”.
Journalist Aaron Rupar notes: “Fox’s coverage of Trump these days is overwhelmingly positive, and the entire primetime lineup of hosts are Trump supporters. Still not enough for him though.”
