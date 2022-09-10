Trump news – live: Hillary Clinton mocks Melania as Trump border wall charity fraud case ramps up
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II
A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.
Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors.
Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day after Trump advisor Steve Bannon was hit with money laundering and fraud charges in the wall case.
Some people are having fun, though. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton mocked former first lady Melania Trump, cheekily asking, “How’s your summer going?” on a talk show.
And Donald Trump has joined his voice with those mourning Queen Elizabeth. He told British broadcasters he and the Queen had “great chemistry.”
ICYMI: Apparently Trump and Queen Elizabeth had ‘great chemistry'
Donald Trump spoke with British broadcaster Nigel Farage to share more of his thoughts about Queen Elizabeth II, whom he called an “extraordinary woman” that he had “good chemistry” with.
“Well it is a sad day. It’s sad all over the world,” said the former president when asked by Mr Farage on GB News on Thursday night what his immediate impressions were upon learning of the monarch’s passing. “She was a woman that was extraordinary.... she did it so long so well,” he added, noting that “she never made any mistakes.” Mr Farage specifically brought up the time when the former president met with the Queen in 2019 and asked what the former president remembered from that well-documented meeting.
“Well we were going to spend just a short period of time and we just got along really well and we spent a lot more time then people thought and it was really quite something,” he said. “We had a good chemistry. And then as you remember that evening there was a big celebration and I sat next to the Queen, and we just talked all night long. She was incredible. She was incredible to speak to and so sharp. Her mind was so sharp and just to be with her was something very special.”
Johanna Chisholm has the story for The Independent.
Trump claims he and Queen Elizabeth 'talked all night long' during his trip to UK
“She’s somebody that will be very, very sadly missed,” the former president said about the Queen
Yup, the Lincoln Project and Trump still hate each other
The Lincoln Project has doubled down on its fiery response to a lawsuit threat from Donald Trump, mocking the former president as a “cuck”.
The pugnacious anti-Trump fundraising group had previously dared Mr Trump to make good on his promise to sue over its latest campaign advert, which accused him of funneling campaign money into his own pockets and referred to his supporters as “suckers”.
Mr Trump blasted the Project on his personal social network Truth Social early on Thursday morning, calling them “perverts and lowlifes” and claiming he would sue them for “false advertising”.
After no more details were forthcoming, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said on Friday: “Donald Trump hasn’t ‘truthed’ for 20 hours. Cuck.”
Since then Mr Trump has posted several more “truths”, but none concerning the advert.
More from our full story.
Lincoln Project doubles down goading Trump after fiery response to his lawsuit threat
Mr Trump had told pugnacious fundraising group he would ‘see you in court’ after it ran an advert on Fox News calling his followers ‘suckers’
A shocking behind-the-scenes video emerges about Trump ally’s hopes for January 6
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano reportedly led a prayer for former president Donald Trump to “seize the power” a week before the January 6 riot, Rolling Stone reported.
Mr Mastriano, a state senator, apparently made the remarks during a Zoom call with Christian nationalists.
“I pray that… we’ll seize the power that we had given to us by the Constitution, and as well by You, providentially,” he said. “I pray for the leaders also in the federal government, God, on the Sixth of January that they will rise up with boldness.”
On the call, Mr Mastriano held up letters he sent to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and prayed for Congress to “disregard” certified election results.
Eric Garcia has the details.
Trump-backed PA GOP candidate prayed for MAGA to 'seize the power' on Jan. 6
Mastriano is now Trump’s preferred candidate for governor in Pennsylvania
Why Chelsea Clinton thinks old friend Ivanka Trump went to ‘the dark side'
Chelsea Clinton has said that her friendship with Ivanka Trump ended when “she went to the dark side”.
Ms Clinton was interviewed on Bravo’s What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Host Andy Cohen asked the younger Ms Clinton about her relationship with the daughter of former president Donald Trump, whom her mother notably ran against and lost to in the 2016 election.
“We were friends,” Ms Clinton said of Ms Trump. “She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends ... and then she went to the dark side.”
Catch up with Gustaf Kilander’s full report.
Chelsea Clinton says ex-friend Ivanka Trump 'went to the dark side'
“She is not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends”
Hillary Clinton seems like she’s having a better summer than another former First Lady
Hillary Clinton gave a stinging response when asked on a TV show what one question would she like to ask Melania Trump.
“How’s your summer going?” she bluntly told host Andy Cohen she would ask the former first lady in the wake of the FBI’s raid of her and Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and the seizure of top secret documents.
The former secretary of state appeared on Cohen’s Bravo show Watch What Happens Live with her daughter Chelsea Clinton to promote their Apple TV show Gutsy.
The former presidential candidate was also asked what question she would ask Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife Ginni Thomas has been linked to the attempt to overthrow Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over Mr Trump.
More from Graeme Massie.
Hillary Clinton's stinging response when given one question for Melania Trump
The former secretary of state appeared on Bravo show Watch What Happens Live to plug Gutsy
Kamala Harris says people ‘rightly’ want Donald Trump to be prosecuted
Vice-president Kamala Harris says she’s cautious to appear as though she’s telling the independent Justice Department what to do, but hinted that the American people may “rightly” want Donald Trump to be prosecuted.
“Our country is a country that has gone through different periods of time where the unthinkable has happened,” she told NBC News on Friday, when asked whether the former president should face charges on any number of the ongoing investigations against him.
“I think that’s potentially gonna always be the case in our country that people are gonna demand justice — and they rightly do,” she said, adding that “justice has been served” every time Americans really needed it to be.
Watch her remarks on the subject, via NBC.
Justice Department subpoenas two top Trump aides
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed two top Trump White House officials as part of its investigation into the extent of the former president’s involvement in a scheme to submit fake electors to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win.
The DoJ has contacted more than a dozen people this week including Brian Jack, the White House political director at the time, and Stephen Miller, Mr Trump’s influential speechwriter and policy aide, The New York Times reports.
NYC officials to mayor: dump Trump’s golf deals
New York City officials want the Big Apple to cut its ties with Donald Trump’s company over a controversial Saudi-backed golf tournament.
This week, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and council member Shekar Krishnan pressed mayor Eric Adams to void a contract with the Trump Organization to host an October stop of the Aramco Team Series at his course in the Bronx.
They argued that the ties to Saudi Arabia, all well as the constant legal trouble of Donald Trump and his company, make it “untenable for the City to continue to do business with this operator.”
It’s not the first time the former president’s golf business has come under scrutiny for Saudi ties.
He ran into similar arguments when one of his courses hosted a stop of the LIV tour in New Jersey.
More wild behaviour from Trump ally Rudy Giuliani comes to light
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, is known for being a bit, well, all over the place, and a new book claims things turned ugly at a 2016 party.
The attorney went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”.
The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people he perceived were Muslim and drinking heavily.
“It was unbelievable,” Mr Berman writes. “Rudy was unhinged. A pall fell over the room.”
Johanna Chisholm with the full story.
Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims
“Rudy was unhinged,” writes former US attorney Geoffrey Berman of Mr Giuliani’s behaviour at a dinner party in 2016
Lincoln Project doubles down goading Donald Trump after fiery response to his lawsuit threat
The Lincoln Project has doubled down on its fiery response to a lawsuit threat from Donald Trump, mocking the former president as a “cuck”.
The pugnacious anti-Trump fundraising group had previously dared Mr Trump to make good on his promise to sue over its latest campaign advert, which accused him of funneling campaign money into his own pockets and referred to his supporters as “suckers”.
Mr Trump blasted the Project on his personal social network Truth Social early on Thursday morning, calling them “perverts and lowlifes” and claiming he would sue them for “false advertising”.
After no more details were forthcoming, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said on Friday: “Donald Trump hasn’t ‘truthed’ for 20 hours. Cuck.”
Io Dodds has the details for The Independent.
Lincoln Project doubles down goading Trump after fiery response to his lawsuit threat
Mr Trump had told pugnacious fundraising group he would ‘see you in court’ after it ran an advert on Fox News calling his followers ‘suckers’
