Donald Trump pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Queen Elizabeth II

A Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit ex-president Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had improper ties to the Russian government.

Speaking of legal trouble, the fallout continues in a case where New York prosecutors allege We Build the Wall Inc, a nonprofit that aimed to fund Donald Trump’s signature border wall, ripped off its donors.

Kris Kobach, a current Kansas attorney general candidate and former board of directors members with the group, resigned from his position, announcing the move the day after Trump advisor Steve Bannon was hit with money laundering and fraud charges in the wall case.

Some people are having fun, though. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton mocked former first lady Melania Trump, cheekily asking, “How’s your summer going?” on a talk show.

And Donald Trump has joined his voice with those mourning Queen Elizabeth. He told British broadcasters he and the Queen had “great chemistry.”