Trump news – live: Humiliated Trump withdraws suit against James after $1m fine over ‘frivolous’ Hillary claim
Trump says there were no documents found at Mar-a-Lago, just ‘cool’ empty folders marked classified
Donald Trump has withdrawn a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after getting a warning from a federal judge.
The same judge sanctioned Donald Trump and his lawyer nearly $1m for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims that she and others rigged the 2016 presidential election.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
Judge Middlebrooks said the sanctions were warranted because the former president had exhibited a “pattern” of misusing the courts for his political agenda. “Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim,” he wrote.
Mr Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba are now liable for $937,989 in sanctions.
Meanwhile, the former president angrily reacted to the failure of the Supreme Court to identify the source of the Roe v Wade decision leak that sparked outrage last year.
He shockingly called for the jailing of the Politico reporter, publisher, and editor who broke the story in an effort to force them to identify the source of the leak.
Trump and his lawyer fined nearly $1m for Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former president Donald Trump and his legal team nearly $1m for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others.
Mr Trump, in the suit filed against the former Democratic presidential candidate Ms Clinton and others, alleged that they tried to rig the 2016 election by falsely accusing his campaign of links to Russia.
“This case should never have been brought,” wrote Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start.”
Judge fines Trump almost $1m for abusing court system ‘for political purpose’
‘Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start’
ICYMI: Press freedom advocate calls Trump’s demand to jail reporters ‘appalling’
Donald Trump’s demand to jail a reporter who broke the story of a leaked Supreme Court draft has been denounced as “appalling” by a leading press freedom activist.
The top court has said that an eight-month investigation to try and identify who had leaked the draft of decision to overturn Roe v Wade had been unable to uncover the source of the leak.
The leaked draft, and its shuddering implications for the country, were published in May by Politico.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe reports from Seattle:
Trump’s demand to jail reporter condemned as ‘appalling’ by press freedom activist
‘Saying this can have a chilling effect’
Trump goes on Truth Social spree
Donald Trump began his Saturday morning by “re-Truthing” multiple anti-Biden posts on his social media platform - after giving it high praise.
“TRUTH SOCIAL IS SOOO GREAT!” the ex-president declared with no apparent prompting.
He went on to promote three “Truths” from Real Clear Politics, two of them about the classified Obama-era documents found in Mr Biden’s possession.
One linked to an article titled: “FNC’s Peter Doocy: Biden’s Lawyers Weren’t “Completely Unsupervised The Entire Time” During Search For Classified Docs”.
Another article quoted Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity as saying “Timing Of Biden Classified Docs Makes Me Suspect That Democrats Don’t Want Him To Run in 2024”.
Voices: Trump thinks Politico journalists should be jailed. This should be a turning point
Clayton Weimers of Reporters Without Borders writes:
This push to jail journalists for doing their jobs — their Constitutionally protected jobs — echoes a speech Trump gave last November, during which he mused about the same reporter being sexually assaulted in jail: “The reporter goes to jail. When the reporter learns he’s going to be married to a certain prisoner that’s extremely strong, tough, and mean, he will say, ‘You know, I think I’m going to give you the information.’”
This isn’t mere idle talk. According to the New York Times, while president, Trump told FBI Director James Comey “to consider putting reporters in prison” during an Oval Office meeting. More recently, Rolling Stone reported that Trump gathered advisors to discuss ways around the First Amendment in order to emulate authoritarian leaders’ crackdowns on journalists.
Trump thinks Politico journalists should be jailed. This should be a turning point
The former president oversaw a steady decline in press freedom during his term in office
‘Insult to the rule of law’: White House blasts Trump call to jail Supreme Court leak journalists
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s call to jail the Politico journalists who reported on the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
The twice-impeached ex-president, who during his term repeatedly disparaged the press as “the enemy of the people” and suggested White House reporters who reported unflattering information about him and his administration could be tried for treason, took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday after ater a Supreme Court leak investigation failed to identify a person responsible for leaking a draft of the high court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion to Politico last year.
Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House.
White House forcefully condemns Trump’s ‘complete insult to the rule of law’
‘The president believes the freedom of press is part of the bedrock of American democracy’ White House tells The Independent
Hillary Clinton supporters goad Trump over lawsuit fine
Hillary Clinton supporters are goading Donald Trump after he withdrew a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, which followed a warning from a federal judge regarding a lawsuit against his 2016 opponent and other officials.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Hillary supporters goad Trump as he’s fined $1m for ‘revenge’ lawsuit against her
‘We knew Trump was the sorest of sore losers. Now we know he’s a sore winner too!’
A brief history of Trump’s failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
Joe Sommerlad recaps the former president’s latest legal failure.
A brief history of Donald Trump’s failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
Florida judge labels ex-president ‘the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process’
Trump drops Letitia James lawsuit after $1m fine for ‘frivolous’ Hillary legal action
Donald Trump has withdrawn a $250m lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after getting a warning from a federal judge and being sanctioned for “frivolous” legal action he took against Hillary Clinton.
Retreating Trump drops Letitia James suit after $1m fine for ‘frivolous’ Hillary case
‘Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start,’ US District Court judge writes
Federal judge rules DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney
A federal judge has determined that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unconstitutionally suspended an elected state attorney who criticised the governor’s positions on abortion and transgender healthcare, but the judge said he did not have authority to return the prosecutor to office.
Alex Woodward reports.
DeSantis wrongfully suspended twice-elected state attorney, federal judge rules
Andrew Warren criticised Florida governor’s anti-abortion measures and threats to transgender healthcare
Biden: ‘no there there’ with classified documents
Joe Biden said that there was “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents at the president’s home and his post-vice presidential office.
Mr Biden used the phrase, first coined by the writer Gertrude Stein, as he dismissed the scandal during a visit to storm-ravaged California.
Graeme Massie reports from California.
Biden insists there’s ‘nothing’ in classified paper scandal, polls tell otherwise
Phrase, first coined by Gertrude Stein in 1937, has become a popular one on Capitol Hill
