Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him

Audio of Donald Trump apparently bragging to associates about possessing still-classified military documents related to Iran has been played publicly for the first time after being obtained by CNN.

“These are the papers,” Mr Trump says at one point, refering to a military document concerning Iran. “This was done by the military and given to me.”

The existence of the tape was already known but it has never before been played in public. It was not immediately clear how CNN came to get hold of it.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a number of Congressional Democrats who were attempting to get information about the government lease for the Washington, DC hotel previously owned by former President Trump.

The court decided to dismiss the suit after the legislators voluntarily dropped the case earlier in June. The justices had agreed to hear a bid by the Biden administration to block the suit.