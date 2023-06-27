Trump news – live: Leaked audio of Trump boasting about ‘secret’ papers emerges, as hotel lawsuit dismissed
Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit relating to DC hotel previously owned by Trump, as recording emerges of ex-president apparently boasting about having military documents he acknowledges are ‘secret’
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Audio of Donald Trump apparently bragging to associates about possessing still-classified military documents related to Iran has been played publicly for the first time after being obtained by CNN.
“These are the papers,” Mr Trump says at one point, refering to a military document concerning Iran. “This was done by the military and given to me.”
The existence of the tape was already known but it has never before been played in public. It was not immediately clear how CNN came to get hold of it.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a number of Congressional Democrats who were attempting to get information about the government lease for the Washington, DC hotel previously owned by former President Trump.
The court decided to dismiss the suit after the legislators voluntarily dropped the case earlier in June. The justices had agreed to hear a bid by the Biden administration to block the suit.
Trump’s chief of staff said his ideas were ‘flat-out illegal,’ book alleges
Former national security official Miles Taylor has quoted former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly as saying that a third of Mr Trump’s ideas as president were “stupid,” a third were “impossible to implement” and wouldn’t solve anything, and the final third were “flat-out illegal”.
Pence won’t say whether he’d pardon Trump
Former vice president Mike Pence did not say whether he would pardon former president Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.
Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Mr Trump’s former running-mate about whether he would pardon the former president. Mr Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 federal charges related to him illegally retaining documents related to national defence and other classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
“Well, look, if I were the president of the United States, I would take the pardon authority very seriously,” he said, noting how as governor of Indiana he pardoned people and took the task seriously. “I would apply that to every single case in that matter. But I appreciate you raising the point.”
Fox News choose Jesse Watters to replace Tucker Carlson in primetime shakeup
Fox News has named Jesse Watters as Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement as part of a major shakeup of its primetime lineup.
The right-wing network announced Watters would take over the 8pm hour with Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle moving from 10pm to 7pm.
Sean Hannity will remain in his 9pm time slot with Greg Gutfield’s comedy show Gutfield! moving an hour earlier to 10pm.
Carlson was abruptly axed from Fox News in April, days after it paid $787.5m to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit over lies about the 2020 presidential election.
Republicans try to thread the needle on abortion on anniversary of the death of Roe
One year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and ended the enshrined right to seek an abortion, Christian conservatives convened in Washington DC to size up the GOP’s leading 2024 candidates.
The Faith and Freedom Coalition held its Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton over the weekend, where every major Republican 2024 candidate appeared to try to win over the crucial evangelical wing of the party. Former president Donald Trump closed out the event on Saturday evening; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence; former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Sen Tim Scott (R-SC), Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also made their case to social conservatives.
Last year’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization has caused a split among Republicans. Some have said that the Supreme Court’s decision likely cost Republicans the opportunity to win the majority in the Senate as the GOP failed to flip a single seat, and Republicans only won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.
An NBC News poll showed that 61 per cent of Americans disapprove of the Dobbs decision, with 80 per cent of women between the ages of 18 and 49 and two-thirds of suburban women saying that they disapproved of it.
Trump tells Michigan Republicans that EVs will ‘decimate’ state’s auto industry
Donald Trump told an audience of Michigan Republicans that the push for electric vehicles will mean the “decimation” of the state’s traditional auto industry.
The former president made the comments as he appeared at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner on Sunday night, his first appearance in the battleground state in the 2024 cycle.
“It’s going to be a level that people can’t even imagine,” Mr Trump said during his address inside the Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, Michigan.
Mr Trump told the crowd that the “maniacal push” for electric vehicles would kill auto jobs in the United States, and mocked the range of the vehicles, saying that they were a win for “tow truck companies.”
“If somebody wants an electric car, I’m all for it. But you should be able to have a choice,” Mr Trump told the crowd.
Trump dubs Russia coup a ‘big mess’ as fellow presidential candidates weigh in on Wagner rebellion
Former president Donald Trump referred to the armed rebellion in Russia as a “big mess” on Saturday as insurgent leader Yevgeny Prigozhin turned his Wagner paramilitary forces away from Moscow.
“A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. Next in may be far worse!” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
In a separate post, he appeared to invoke news of the latest threats in Russia to baselessly accuse President Joe Biden and his son Hunter of “illegally” collecting money from China and asserting that his rival will “do about Russia whatever President Xi” wants.
He went on to claim that the latest assault provides an “unthinkable opportunity” for China to seize “large portions” of Russia.
Mr Trump’s rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race also weighed in on the Wagner crisis which unfolded rapidly on Saturday. By the end of the day, Prigozhin had ordered his forces to halt their march towards Moscow in what Russian officials called an attempted coup.
Trump is funneling 10% of 2024 campaign donations to cover his legal bills
Former President Donald Trump is diverting more donations from political supporters to fund his mounting legal costs as multiple court cases put an increased strain on his resources.
Disclosure text on the Trump presidential campaign’s WinRed digital fundraising platform now specifies that 10 per cent of political contributions will go to his legal battles via the Save America PAC.
The other 90 per cent will be used for political campaigning to try to return him to the White House for a second term.
The former president previously took 1 per cent for his legal troubles from political donations.
Mr Trump’s legal issues include his 37-count criminal indictment including violations of the Espionage Act and a sexual abuse civil lawsuit which was recently won by the writer, E Jean Carroll.
The change, first reported by The New York Times, appears to have been made in February or March of 2023, according to archival footage reviewed by the newspaper.
Trump says he’s ‘proud to be the most pro-life president in American history'
Trump took full credit for his role in the overturning of the landmark ruling and said he was “proud to be the most pro-life president in American history.”
Though white evangelical Christians were initially reluctant to back Trump in 2016, his promises to appoint justices to the court who would overturn Roe — and the ruling’s eventual overturning — have earned him deep support in the evangelical movement.
As he took the stage Saturday, he received a standing ovation from the crowd of hundreds, with some attendees standing on their chairs to see him enter. The enthusiasm was markedly higher for Trump than it was the previous morning, when Pence and a number of other presidential hopefuls addressed the conference.
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off military documents that he says are still classified
Former president Donald Trump was recorded in 2021 flaunting his possession of classified military documents, according to audio obtained by CNN.
In the recording, which allegedly came from a meeting at Mr Trump’s Bedminster golf club and estate, the former president can be heard audibly shuffling documents and describing his “big pile of papers” to associates.
“These are the papers,” Mr Trump says at one point, refering to a military document concerning Iran and US military joint chief of staff Mark Milley. “This was done by the military and given to me.”
“They presented me this—this is off the record,” Mr Trump appears to say at another point in the recording, describing the information he is showing to others as “highly confidential” and “secret.”
Trump offers muddled answer on abortion
Trump, in his speech before the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, continued to offer a muddled answer on abortion. He said he believes “the greatest progress is now being made in the states, where everyone wanted to be.”
“One of the reasons they wanted Roe v. Wade terminated,” he said, “is to bring it back into the states where a lot of people feel strongly the greatest progress for pro-life is now being made.”
But the former president also added, “There of course remains a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.”
Trump said he supports three exceptions to abortion restrictions in cases involving rape and incest or when the life of a mother is in danger.
