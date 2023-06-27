Trump news – live: Trump fumes about leaked CNN audio capturing him boasting about ‘secret’ papers
CNN releases audio where the former president is heard shuffling documents and describing his ‘big pile of papers’
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Bombshell audio has revealed Donald Trump apparently bragging about possessing still-classified military documents about Iran after he left the White House.
In the recording, from a July 2021 meeting at Mr Trump’s Bedminster golf club and released by CNN, the former president is heard audibly shuffling documents and describing his “big pile of papers” to associates.
“These are the papers,” Mr Trump says, referring to a military document concerning Iran. “This was done by the military and given to me.”
Mr Trump took to Truth Social on Monday night to fume about the tape, railing against “Deranged Special Prosecutor” Jack Smith and baselessly accusing the DOJ and FBI of leaking it.
“The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and “spun” a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe. This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s co-defendant in the classified documents case, his aide Walt Nauta, has had his arraignment in Miami postponed after his flight was delayed by bad weather in New Jersey.
Trump mocked for bursting into bizarre moaning sounds at speech
Former president Donald Trump faced online mockery after making a series of strange grunting and moaning noises during his speech at the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner.
This past weekend, Mr Trump attended the dinner in Oakland, Michigan to be honoured as “Man of the Decade”.
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump mocked for bursting into bizarre moaning sounds at Michigan GOP dinner
Ex-president often uses grunts and moans while ranting about transgender athletes
‘Planned in plain sight’: Senate’s Jan 6 report blasts missed warning signs
A new report from the Senate Homeland Security Committee offers a withering look at the inability of America’s intelligence agencies to guard against insurrection following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The report was finally released this week, more than two years after hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol and prevented, for several hours, the certification of the 2020 election while lawmakers hid in fear for their lives. Helmed by Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, the committee spent months investigating a fundamental question that has remained despite months of hearings in the House last year by the select committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol: Why DC-area law enforcement, including US Capitol Police, were caught so off-guard by the violence.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Senate’s Jan 6 report blasts missed warning signs: ‘Planned in plain sight’
Jan 6 commitee previously faulted Trump White House for knowing violence was likely
Full story: Walt Nauta’s arraignment postponed
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime aide, Walt Nauta, could not be arraigned on Tuesday morning as scheduled after his lawyer told the judge that Mr Nauta could not get to Florida due to travel problems.
A new arraignment has been set for 6 July. There are reports that Mr Nauta was going to ask for a delay in the proceedings as he has been unable to retain local counsel.
Mr Nauta couldn’t get a flight to Miami on Monday due to storms in the New York-New Jersey area.
Read more...
Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta’s arraignment postponed
Travel delays saw Mr Nauta stuck in New Jersey
Watch: Former NSA and FBI director speaks out against Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
General Michael Hayden says he has never seen anything like this in 40 years in intelligence and Donald Trump must face consequences for his actions.
Watch: Nikki Haley slams Trump’s China record
George Conway calls Trump a ‘sociopathic criminal’
George Conway, a conservative attorney and the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, characterised Donald Trump as a “sociopathic criminal“ while discussing the damning audio capturing the former president laughing about mishandling sensitive government documents.
Mr Conway made the comments Monday during an appearance on CNN.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
George Conway calls Trump a ‘sociopathic criminal’ over classified papers tape
Mr Trump both complained that the audio was leaked and insisted that it exonerated him
Who is Walt Nauta?
While all eyes were on Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges of mishandling top secret material at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, a personal aide who was virtually unknown just days ago sat beside him in the dock.
Walt Nauta, 40, is charged alongside his longtime boss and alleged co-conspirator with helping to conceal some of the nation’s most sensitive documents from federal investigators.
He was arrested, fingerprinted, and unlike Mr Trump, had his mugshot taken ahead of the arraignment.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Who is Donald Trump’s indicted ‘body man’ Walt Nauta?
Guam-born valet finds himself thrust into the centre of the most high profile criminal investigation in the country
Trump hits out at Fox News’s Bret Baier after ‘nasty’ incriminating interview
Former president Donald Trump slammed Fox News host Bret Baier on Monday evening, a week after their interview where Mr Trump revealed he took documents. Mr Trump is facing a federal indictment over his retention of classified documents, including some related to national defence information.
Mr Trump spoke on Newsmax on Monday evening and complained about the interview.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump hits out at Fox News’s Bret Baier after incriminating interview
The former president says he is not interested in doing any primary debates
DeSantis claims immunity from Disney lawsuit in motion to dismiss case
Attorneys for Ron DeSantis have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss the Walt Disney Company’s lawsuit that accuses the Florida governor’s administration of illegal political retaliation.
The lawsuit filed on 26 April accuses the governor’s administration of waging a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint” following a series of punitive measures from Florida Republicans targeting the company for its public opposition to what opponents called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Alex Woodward has the details.
DeSantis claims immunity from Disney lawsuit in motion to dismiss retaliation case
Disney accused the Florida governor of a ‘relentless’ retaliation campaign over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ opposition
Trump bodyman arraignment postponed until 6 July
Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s valet and codefendant has had his arraignment postponed from today until after the holiday weekend due to flight disruption at Newark Airport in New Jersey.
He will now be arraigned on 6 July.
