Trump town hall – live: CNN insiders slam network for giving ex-president ‘platform to spew lies’
Former president denounced for making fun of E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault and calling a Black law enforcement officer ‘a thug’
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
CNN’s decision to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat debunked lies about elections and other falsehoods is being widely criticised by political commentators.
The network’s own anchors were among those responding to Wednesday’s town hall event from New Hampshire, with Jake Tapper lashing out at the former president for calling a “Black law enforcement officer a thug” and making fun of E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and DC police officer Michael Fanone criticised the decision to host the event, with the New York representative tweeting on the night that CNN should be “ashamed” of the broadcast.
The town hall came just one day after Mr Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer by a Manhattan jury, who ruled he must pay Ms Carroll $5m in damages. Mr Trump referred to the victim as a “whack job” and again insisted he had never met her.
Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast in a blizzard of dishonest statements, at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s fact-checking and requests that he answer the questions asked.
Liz Cheney launches new anti-Trump ad
The political action committee founded by former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney is out with a television ad warning Americans that former president Donald Trump “is a risk America can never take again”.
The 60-second ad ran on CNN before and after Mr Trump’s appearance on Wednesday’s town hall.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Cheney launches anti-Trump ad ahead of ex-president’s CNN town hall
The ad will run on CNN before and after Wednesday’s town hall with former president Donald Trump
All you need to know about Kaitlan Collins
Last night’s moderator, rising star Kaitlin Collins, was once banned from a White House event for asking awkward questions about Vladimir Putin.
Now facing questions about the decison to host the controversial town hall, Collins previously worked as a White House correspondent for CNN and gained attention for her coverage of the Trump presidency and her bold questioning of the former president.
Here’s everything you need to know about her.
Who is Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor hosting the Trump town hall?
The 31-year old journalist was once banned from the White House after clashing with Donald Trump
Trump launches vicious attack on ‘whack job' E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump used his platform on CNN to lash out at E Jean Carroll just a day after a jury found that he had sexually abused and defamed the former Elle magazine columnist.
The twice-impeached president, who was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay a total of $5m, mocked Ms Carroll at the CNN town hall that aired just a day after the verdict.
“This is a fake story. Made-up story,” Trump said, adding, “I have no idea who the hell she is. She’s a whack job.”
Here’s what else he had to say.
Trump uses CNN town hall to launch vicious attacks on E Jean Carroll
Twice-impeached president mocks Carroll at CNN town hall just a day after verdict
Video: Trump refuses to acknowledge he lost ‘rigged’ 2020 election in CNN town hall event
Key takeaways from CNN’s divisive town hall
From calling 6 January a “beautiful day” to repeating long-debunked claims about the 2020 election, what transpired over the nearly 90-minute broadcast of CNN’s controversial town hall with Donald Trump was almost nostalgia-evoking.
Here’s a look at exactly why Wednesday’s return to mainstream cable news by the former president was so significant and why the network faced ridicule from all sides before the evening ended.
Five key takeaways from CNN’s divisive town hall with Donald Trump
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ and repeats long-debunked claims about the 2020 election
Network’s own anchors criticise Trump platforming
CNN’s move to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat the debunked lies about elections and other favourite falsehoods is being widely criticised by political commentators.
Even the network’s own anchors challenged the event.
Following Wednesday’s programme, Jake Tapper, for one, lashed out at the former president for calling a “Black law enforcement officer a thug” and for making fun of E Jean Carrol’s sexual assault.
Here’s what he and others had to say.
CNN’s anchors and insiders lead horrified reaction to Trump town hall
Former president uses New Hampshire event to push election lies and conspiracy theories
Video: Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
CNN sparks fury with Trump’s ‘volcano of bulls***’ town hall
Former president Donald Trump’s hour-long appearance at a CNN town hall saw him repeating the debunked lies about the 2020 election, refusing to support Ukraine and praising the 6 January rioters.
Trump’s refusal to accept reality confirmed the fears of Democrats and many media figures who believed that CNN’s decision to platform the disgraced former president would allow him to spew untruths with abandon, The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg writes.
You can read his assessment in full below.
CNN sparks fury with Trump town hall where he repeats Big Lie and gives Putin a pass
Former president bellows familiar bluster in first appearance on CNN since 2016, Andrew Feinberg reports
Video: Trump says ‘cunning’ Putin made ‘tremendous mistake’ with invasion
'Do not normalise Donald Trump': Lincoln Project hits out at CNN for 'outlandish' townhall
The Lincoln Project has issued a scathing attack on CNN after Trump’s town hall appearance, accusing the network of “malpractice” in order to get ratings.
“CNN gave Donald Trump a campaign kickoff celebration tonight,” the organisation wrote in a release. “Chris Licht sold out CNN’s values to chase Tucker Carlson’s viewers in a desperate attempt to find lost ratings.”
The statement called the broadcast an “outlandish and shameful display” that “could have been avoided and prevented.”
“CNN’s malpractice cannot be repeated if our democracy is to survive. The stakes are simply too high,” it said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies