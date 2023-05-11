✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

CNN’s decision to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat debunked lies about elections and other falsehoods is being widely criticised by political commentators.

The network’s own anchors were among those responding to Wednesday’s town hall event from New Hampshire, with Jake Tapper lashing out at the former president for calling a “Black law enforcement officer a thug” and making fun of E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and DC police officer Michael Fanone criticised the decision to host the event, with the New York representative tweeting on the night that CNN should be “ashamed” of the broadcast.

The town hall came just one day after Mr Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer by a Manhattan jury, who ruled he must pay Ms Carroll $5m in damages. Mr Trump referred to the victim as a “whack job” and again insisted he had never met her.

Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast in a blizzard of dishonest statements, at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s fact-checking and requests that he answer the questions asked.