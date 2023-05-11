Trump town hall – live: Ex-president mocks E Jean Carroll and praises ‘cunning’ Putin at CNN event
Former president denounced for making fun of sexual assault victim, whom he continues to deny knowing, and calling a Black law enforcement officer ‘a thug’
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump returned to prime-time mainstream television on Wednesday evening when he took part in a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire in which he used the platform to repeat debunked lies about the 2020 presidential election, praise Vladimir Putin and rehash other familiar falsehoods, prompting the network to attract criticism for hosting him.
The network’s own anchors were among those questioning the broadcast, with Jake Tapper lashing out at the ex-president for calling a Black law enforcement officer “a thug” and making fun of E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and DC police officer Michael Fanone likewise criticised the programme, with the New York representative saying CNN should be “ashamed”.
The town hall came just one day after Mr Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the ex-Elle magazine columnist by a Manhattan jury, who ruled he must pay Ms Carroll $5m in damages. Mr Trump referred to the victim as a “whack job” and again insisted he had never met her.
Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast in a blizzard of dishonest statements, at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s fact-checking and requests that he answer the questions asked.
Lisa Bloom: ‘I represented Trump’s accusers – he has been caught in his truth'
“Because five courageous women stood together, E Jean Carroll won her sexual abuse and defamation case against Donald Trump. Five women said yes, I will brave the haters, the threats, the public attacks by Trump supporters; yes, I will hold my head high and walk into that courtroom; yes, I will answer all the questions posed to me with poise and dignity; yes, I will endure cross-examination by Trump’s bare knuckles lawyers; yes, I will do it all, I will overcome the natural terror anyone would feel at doing this, the anxiety, the sleepless nights, because enough is enough, because justice matters. And that’s exactly what they did.”
You can read Lisa Bloom’s Indy Voices op-ed on the Carroll verdict in full below.
I represented Trump’s accusers. He has finally been caught in his truth
May the names of E Jean Carroll, Carol Martin, Lisa Birnbach, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoyner be inscribed in the history books
Andrew Feinberg: ’What was CNN thinking?’
“I spent four years covering then-president Trump in the White House. Before that, I watched him on the campaign trail. Since leaving office, he has never really left the political scene. And one thing is clear about Donald Trump – he does not change, ever,” writes Andrew Feinberg for Indy Voices.
Read his take on last night’s town hall below.
Disastrous Trump town hall begs the question: What was CNN thinking?
Donald Trump does not change – ever
Liz Cheney launches new anti-Trump ad
The political action committee founded by former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney is out with a television ad warning Americans that former president Donald Trump “is a risk America can never take again”.
The 60-second ad ran on CNN before and after Mr Trump’s appearance on Wednesday’s town hall.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Cheney launches anti-Trump ad ahead of ex-president’s CNN town hall
The ad will run on CNN before and after Wednesday’s town hall with former president Donald Trump
All you need to know about Kaitlan Collins
Last night’s moderator, rising star Kaitlin Collins, was once banned from a White House event for asking awkward questions about Vladimir Putin.
Now facing questions about the decison to host the controversial town hall, Collins previously worked as a White House correspondent for CNN and gained attention for her coverage of the Trump presidency and her bold questioning of the former president.
Here’s everything you need to know about her.
Who is Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor hosting the Trump town hall?
The 31-year old journalist was once banned from the White House after clashing with Donald Trump
Trump launches vicious attack on ‘whack job' E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump used his platform on CNN to lash out at E Jean Carroll just a day after a jury found that he had sexually abused and defamed the former Elle magazine columnist.
The twice-impeached president, who was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay a total of $5m, mocked Ms Carroll at the CNN town hall that aired just a day after the verdict.
“This is a fake story. Made-up story,” Trump said, adding, “I have no idea who the hell she is. She’s a whack job.”
Here’s what else he had to say.
Trump uses CNN town hall to launch vicious attacks on E Jean Carroll
Twice-impeached president mocks Carroll at CNN town hall just a day after verdict
Video: Trump refuses to acknowledge he lost ‘rigged’ 2020 election in CNN town hall event
Key takeaways from CNN’s divisive town hall
From calling 6 January a “beautiful day” to repeating long-debunked claims about the 2020 election, what transpired over the nearly 90-minute broadcast of CNN’s controversial town hall with Donald Trump was almost nostalgia-evoking.
Here’s a look at exactly why Wednesday’s return to mainstream cable news by the former president was so significant and why the network faced ridicule from all sides before the evening ended.
Five key takeaways from CNN’s divisive town hall with Donald Trump
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ and repeats long-debunked claims about the 2020 election
Network’s own anchors criticise Trump platforming
CNN’s move to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat the debunked lies about elections and other favourite falsehoods is being widely criticised by political commentators.
Even the network’s own anchors challenged the event.
Following Wednesday’s programme, Jake Tapper, for one, lashed out at the former president for calling a “Black law enforcement officer a thug” and for making fun of E Jean Carrol’s sexual assault.
Here’s what he and others had to say.
CNN’s anchors and insiders lead horrified reaction to Trump town hall
Former president uses New Hampshire event to push election lies and conspiracy theories
Video: Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
CNN sparks fury with Trump’s ‘volcano of bulls***’ town hall
Former president Donald Trump’s hour-long appearance at a CNN town hall saw him repeating the debunked lies about the 2020 election, refusing to support Ukraine and praising the 6 January rioters.
Trump’s refusal to accept reality confirmed the fears of Democrats and many media figures who believed that CNN’s decision to platform the disgraced former president would allow him to spew untruths with abandon, The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg writes.
You can read his assessment in full below.
CNN sparks fury with Trump town hall where he repeats Big Lie and gives Putin a pass
Former president bellows familiar bluster in first appearance on CNN since 2016, Andrew Feinberg reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies