Trump CNN town hall — live: Kaitlan Collins prepares to face Trump as calls grow to boycott network over event
Kaitlan Collins will lead questioning of Trump at event in New Hampshire at 8pm Wednesday
Donald Trump is set to appear at a highly anticipated - and highly controversial - town hall event hosted by CNN tonight.
The town hall is set to kick off in New Hampshire at 8pm on Wednesday. It comes just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll in a New York trial.
Mr Trump immediately railed against the jury’s decision - which ordered him to pay $5m in damages - calling it a “total disgrace”.
Meanwhile, CNN has faced intense backlash over its decision to host the former president who has repeatedly decried the network’s reporting as “fake news”.
While the town hall was condemned immediately after being announced last week, fury grew even stronger following Tuesday’s verdict as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her weight behind fresh calls to cancel it.
Neither CNN nor Trump, however, have shown any intention to call it off. As such, Mr Trump is set to face tough questioning from both host Kaitlan Collins and the audience.
‘I felt strong because I knew I was telling the truth and I just stuck to it'
Ms Carroll told ABC News that she didn’t report the assault at the time as she was “too ashamed” and “blamed herself”.
In a social media post last year, Mr Trump referred to Ms Carroll’s claim as “a Hoax and a lie”.
“This woman is not my type!” he said at the time.
“I only decided to come forward and tell what happened, I thought that was enough,” Ms Carroll told ABC News. “And then he said terrible things about me.”
“I was always shaken” during the trial, she added. “But I felt strong because I knew I was telling the truth and I just stuck to it.”
E Jean Carroll reveals she was ‘shaken’ throughout Trump civil rape trial before ‘overwhelming’ verdict
E Jean Carroll has said that her court victory against Donald Trump was “probably the happiest day of my life”.
The writer and magazine journalist appeared on Good Morning America on ABC alongside her lead lawyer Roberta Kaplan on Wednesday, saying that she was “shaken” during the entire trial, calling the moment the verdict was handed down a “wonderful, overwhelming moment”.
On Tuesday, a Manhattan court found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Ms Carroll, a former Elle advice columnist and SNL writer, was awarded $5m in damages.
Ms Carroll filed a lawsuit in November after her 2019 suit against Mr Trump ground to a halt in the courts.
The 79-year-old alleged that Mr Trump raped her in a fitting room at the Berghof Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and subsequently defamed her when he made fun of her and rejected her claim last year.
Carroll tells Tacopina: ‘He did it. And you know it'
Ms Carroll appeared on CNN, saying that “the old view of the perfect victim was a woman who always screamed. A woman who immediately reported a woman whose life was supposed to fold up and she’s never supposed to experience happiness again”.
“That was just shut down with this verdict, the death of the perfect victim has happened. Now this verdict is for all women,” she added.
Speaking about her reaction to the jury not finding that Mr Trump raped her, she said: “Well, I just immediately [said] in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”
When she shook hands with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, she told him: “He did it. And you know it.”
“I’m really sort of taking in the moment and the overwhelming flood of a lot of hate that’s part of it,” she told CNN.
She added that she was feeling an “overwhelming amount of relief and joy”.
“There’s a sort of a feeling of victory that, at last, somebody has held him accountable in a courtroom,” Ms Carroll said.
ICYMI: Trump falsely claims he ‘wasn’t able to defend myself’ in E Jean Carroll case after rejecting offer to testify
Donald Trump has falsely claimed that he “wasn’t able to defend” himself in the E Jean Carroll case after he rejected an offer to testify in the trial.
On Tuesday morning, the former president wrote on Truth Social that he was “waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me”.
Mr Trump’s rant comes after he missed the deadline to testify in the civil rape trial brought against him by Ms Carroll, a writer and magazine journalist.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan had warned Mr Trump that once the deadline passed, he would no longer have the opportunity to testify in the case.
Later on Tuesday a jury found that Mr Trump sexually abused and defamed Ms Carroll.
She was awarded a total of $5m in a payout after a unanimous verdict was reached by the nine jurors in less than three hours.
E Jean Carroll says verdict day was ‘happiest day of my life'
E Jean Carroll has spoken out to describe Tuesday as the “happiest day of my life” after a jury returned a verdict that Donald Trump did sexually abuse her in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
Elle magazine columnist Ms Carroll appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to say that she feels “fantastic” about the trial outcome.
“Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life,” she said.
‘I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back’ says vindicated Carroll
E Jean Carroll said the world “finally knows the truth” after a jury had found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay her nearly $5m.
“We’re very happy,” the 79-year-old told reporters outside court before departing in a black SUV on Tuesday afternoon.
After hearing eight days of evidence, the jury took just two and a half hours to find Mr Trump liable for the 1996 sexual assault of Ms Carroll in a dressing room at the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.
Bevan Hurley reports for The Independent from the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in New York.
E Jean Carroll says the ‘world finally knows the truth’ about Donald Trump
‘I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back,’ Ms Carroll said after verdict
Trump attorney Joe Tacopina clashes with journalist outside court
Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina clashed with a journalist after his client was found liable for sexual abuse.
Footage showed Mr Tacopina confronting a reporter outside court on Tuesday as he faced questions about the verdict.
“Get that camera out of my f***ing face,” he said.
“Don’t put that microphone on my shoulder.”
As the journalist continued asking him if he was concerned about Donald Trump’s social media posts, Mr Tacopina fired back: “I already said no, do you speak English or not?”
AOC shows support for calls to cancel Trump town hall on CNN
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York liked a series of tweets calling for CNN to cancel its scheduled town hall with former president Donald Trumpafter a jury found Mr Trump liable for her sexual abuse but not her rape.
The twice-impeached former president, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is set to participate in a town hall on Wednesday. The event will be moderated by Kaitlan Collins.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
AOC likes tweets that calls to cancel Trump town hall after E Jean Carroll verdict
CNN is set to hold a town hall on Wednesday evening
Kevin McCarthy dodges questions about disgraced Republicans George Santos and Donald Trump
Kevin McCarthy has managed to dodge questions about disgraced Republicans George Santos and Donald Trump – all the while claiming he would not “avoid” the question.
On Tuesday, the House Majority Leader was asked by a reporter to comment on the two prominent GOP figures, after Mr Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and Mr Santos was indicted on federal charges.
“Are you going to continue to stand by George Santos now that he’s been indicted on federal charges? And do you stand by President Trump after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse?” the reporter asked.
Mr McCarthy responded by saying: “I’m not going to avoid your question.”
He then proceeded to do just that as he skirted around the subjects without giving a definitive answer.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Kevin McCarthy dodges questions about George Santos and Donald Trump
On Tuesday, Mr Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and Mr Santos was indicted on federal charges
Trump goes on Truth Social video rant after he is found liable of sexual abuse of E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump repeated his false claim that he’s never met E Jean Carroll after the jury in the civil trial found he sexually abused the writer.
“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.
A photo of Mr Trump meeting Ms Carroll was shown during the trial.
Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president for allegedly raping her in a dressing room at the Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996, and then “destroying” her reputation when he claimed she was lying.
Trump in Truth Social rant after he is found liable of sexual abuse of E Jean Carroll
“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” Trump claimed, again
