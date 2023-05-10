✕ Close Protesters react outside court as Trump found reliable for sexual assault

Donald Trump is set to appear at a highly anticipated - and highly controversial - town hall event hosted by CNN tonight.

The town hall is set to kick off in New Hampshire at 8pm on Wednesday. It comes just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll in a New York trial.

Mr Trump immediately railed against the jury’s decision - which ordered him to pay $5m in damages - calling it a “total disgrace”.

Meanwhile, CNN has faced intense backlash over its decision to host the former president who has repeatedly decried the network’s reporting as “fake news”.

While the town hall was condemned immediately after being announced last week, fury grew even stronger following Tuesday’s verdict as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her weight behind fresh calls to cancel it.

Neither CNN nor Trump, however, have shown any intention to call it off. As such, Mr Trump is set to face tough questioning from both host Kaitlan Collins and the audience.