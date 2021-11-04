Donald Trump addresses supporters before the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 (AP)

Donald Trump’s legal team will argue later today that records from his presidency demanded by a panel investigating the 6 January riot should not be released. The former president claims that the documents are covered by executive privilege, but the Biden administration and the Justice Department have so far declined to invoke that principle to stop the National Archives releasing them. The hearing will commence at 11am ET.

The documents have been requested by the House select committee set up to investigate the causes and planning of the riot and the former president’s role in it, as well as the potential involvement of members of the House of Representatives and other elected or appointed officials.