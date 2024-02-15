Trump heads to New York for Stormy Daniels hush money case: Live
Republican accused by Manhattan district attorney of falsifying business records in 2016 to hide payments made to porn star to stay silent about affair a decade earlier
Donald Trump is returning to New York on Thursday for a pre-trial conference as part of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s case alleging that he knowingly falsified business records in 2016 in order to conceal “hush money” payments made on his behalf to porn star Stormy Daniels in order to ensure her silence about an affair they allegedly had a decade before, which the presidential candidate reputedly feared could harm his election prospects.
On what promises to be a busy day on the legal front, a judge in Georgia is also holding a hearing on Mr Trump’s effort to remove Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis from the racketeering case against him after she was accused of having an affair of her own with prosecutor Nathan Wade.
Ms Willis has not denied the relationship with Mr Wade but refutes the claim that it has any bearing on the indictment of Mr Trump and his co-defendants, who are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election result in her state.
The Republican front-runner held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday night at which he called for Joe Biden’s impeachment and doubled-down on his anti-Nato rhetoric.
Trump brags about doing ‘nothing’ on Second Amendment during presidency as Kansas City reels from parade shooting
The Republican front-runner held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday night at which he called for Joe Biden’s impeachment, doubled-down on his anti-Nato rhetoric and denied experiencing cognitive decline himself despite slurring his words.
But perhaps the most galling moment came when he boasted about “protecting innocent life” by refusing to rein in gun ownership in the wake of mass shootings, speaking on the same evening a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was disrupted by gunfire that left one person dead and 22 injured, including nine children.
Here’s the great Alex Woodward to set it all up for us.
Trump’s hush money case and fraud trial collide in New York this week
Former president faces a ruling in a civil fraud trial and a criminal court hearing that could put him on trial next month
