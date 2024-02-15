Trump heads to New York for Stormy Daniels hush money case: Live

✕ Close Jon Stewart bashes both Biden and Trump's ages in return to The Daily Show

Donald Trump is returning to New York on Thursday for a pre-trial conference as part of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s case alleging that he knowingly falsified business records in 2016 in order to conceal “hush money” payments made on his behalf to porn star Stormy Daniels in order to ensure her silence about an affair they allegedly had a decade before, which the presidential candidate reputedly feared could harm his election prospects.

On what promises to be a busy day on the legal front, a judge in Georgia is also holding a hearing on Mr Trump’s effort to remove Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis from the racketeering case against him after she was accused of having an affair of her own with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Ms Willis has not denied the relationship with Mr Wade but refutes the claim that it has any bearing on the indictment of Mr Trump and his co-defendants, who are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election result in her state.

The Republican front-runner held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday night at which he called for Joe Biden’s impeachment and doubled-down on his anti-Nato rhetoric.