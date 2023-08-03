Trump indictment – live: Trump posts ominous video as court arraignment nears for 2020 election charges
Follow updates on Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court in Washington DC on charges of 2020 election interference following investigation by special counsel Jack Smith
Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment against Donald Trump in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court today to be formally arraigned on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in what marks his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.
The former president was indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified.
Mr Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington DC at 4pm. The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee.
Mr Trump has railed against the indictment and is calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.
In a late-night Truth Social post, he shared an ominous black and white video featuring his voiceover saying: “This is the final battle.”
Read Trump’s indictment from the January 6 grand jury in full
Biden will not be following Trump’s latest indictment
Per CNN:
President Joe Biden will not follow the arraignment of former President Donald Trump Thursday, he told CNN.
The president made the comment during a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is currently on vacation. A cycling Biden responded with an emphatic, “No,” when asked by CNN’s Jay McMichael whether he will be following the arraignment.
Moments later, he rode by pool reporters and declined to comment on Trump’s indictment.
DC braces for Trump arraignment as he returns to alleged scene of the crime
Security has ramped up in Washington DC as Donald Trump prepares to return to the alleged scene of the crime to face charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.
The former president is scheduled to appear for his arraignment at 4pm ET on Thursday at the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC – just a few blocks away from the US Capitol where a mob of his supporters staged a violent insurrection to try to overthrow democracy back on 6 January 2021.
Rachel Sharp reports.
What is Trump appearing in court today for?
Metal barricades were seen being erected outside the courthouse on Wednesday night while the Secret Service confirmed that it is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to ‘ensure the highest levels of safety and security’
Trump supporters incorrectly claim special counsel seeking death penalty
Donald Trump supporters and right-wing media outlets are incorrectly claiming that the federal government is seeking the death penalty as part of its four-count indictment against the former president for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump supporters falsely claim former president faces death penalty
Prosecutors aren’t arguing Mr Trump is responsible for January 6 deaths, an aggravating circumstance which could trigger death penalty
Watch: DeSantis accepts Newsom’s debate challenge
Trump promises revenge with 2024 victory
In his latest Truth Social post, former president Donald Trump has vowed to get his revenge on “Crooked Joe Biden and his Attorney General” for charging him “with as many crimes as can be concocted” in order to undermine his 2024 campaign, telling his MAGA supporters that soon “IT WILL BE OUR TURN”.
Here’s the full post:
Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself. The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!
Mr Trump’s third arraignment on criminal charges will be at 4pm. Stay tuned.
Watch: Barr calls Trump behaviour ‘nauseating' and ‘despicable’
Fox News execs pressed Trump on joining first GOP debate... after latest indictment
Former President Donald Trump reportedly had a private dinner with the top executives at Fox News, who tried to persuade him to participate in the first Republican primary debate this month – just hours after the former president faced his third indictment.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Fox News execs pressed Trump to join first GOP debate after latest indictment
Mr Hannity was supposed to attend the dinner but couldn’t in the end, as it conflicted with his 9pm show
Busy day at DC’s Prettyman courthouse
Scott MacFarlane of CBS News, who closely tracks cases related to the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot notes that there are three Jan 6 defendants in court today.
- A former Chicago police officer
- A former Bob’s Burgers actor
- A former US President
GOP senators who condemned Trump on Jan 6 but voted against impeachment are now silent
Ariana Baio reports.
GOP senators who voted against Trump’s Jan 6 impeachment remain silent on indictment
Twelve GOP senators voted not to impeach Donald Trump for Jan 6 but still spoke out against the former president for his conduct
Barr dismisses Trump’s free speech defence
Speaking to Kaitlan Collins on CNN on Wednesday night, former Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed the Trump team’s defence of the charges levelled against him in today’s arraignment when asked what he thought about the argument.
“No, I really don’t think that’s a valid argument,” said Mr Barr. “As the indictment says, he — they’re not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants. He can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy. All conspiracies involve speech, and all fraud involves speech.”
He added: “So, free speech doesn’t give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy.”
Watch below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies