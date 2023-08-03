Trump indictment live updates: Trump heads to DC court to be arraigned for 2020 election charges
Follow updates on Donald Trump’s arraignment in federal court in Washington DC on charges of 2020 election interference following investigation by special counsel Jack Smith
Special Counsel Jack Smith announces indictment against Donald Trump in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump is on his way to court to be formally arrested and arraigned on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in what marks his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.
The former president was indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election and the resulting January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified.
Mr Trump will make an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington DC at 4pm. The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee.
The former president has railed against the indictment and is calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.
He has also promised revenge for what he calls a politicised indictment of “concocted” charges ordered by “Crooked Joe Biden”. In a Truth Social post, he told supporters “IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
Read Trump’s full indictment from the January 6 grand jury
Trump campaign lashes out at Jack Smith as he leaves Bedminster for DC
Andrew Feinberg reports that less than three hours before he's arraigned in the DC District Court, Donald Trump's campaign blasts out a multipage screed of attacks against prosecutor Jack Smith.
Vitriolic attacks on the prosecutor and his family may not be a winning strategy in the eyes of any jury.
Watch live: Donald Trump heads to court for arraignment
Watch as Donald Trump heads to court for arraignment– live
Watch a live view of a Washington DC federal court ahead of Donald Trump's expected appearance on Thursday, 3 August.
James Comer called Devon Archer’s interview about the Bidens a ‘bombshell’... except he wasn’t actually there...
The chairman of the House Oversight Committee didn’t bother spending a single minute listening to testimony from a former business partner of Hunter Biden who he’d hyped up as a star witness who could prove many of the salacious allegations he and his Republican colleagues have levelled at the 46th president.
According to a transcript of the closed-door interview that committee members and staff conducted with Devon Archer, the convicted fraudster who once had a business relationship with President Biden’s youngest and only surviving son, Mr Comer was not among the Republican committee members who participated in the session.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
House Oversight chair didn’t show up for interview he hyped
Chairman James Comer didn’t spent one minute in his panel’s interview of Devon Archer
What are the charges Trump is facing over 2020 election probe?
A four-count federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of conspiring with his allies to overturn the results of a democratic election and deprive Americans of their constitutional rights in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Alex Woodward explains the charges.
Trump indictment: Charges Trump is facing over 2020 election probe?
A sweeping federal indictment outlines alleged attempts to fraudulently subvert the 2020 election
Analysis: Trump’s latest indictment is a test for America
How far can a president go to cling to power?
Alex Woodward reports.
Donald Trump’s latest indictment is a test for America
Analysis: Donald Trump is accused of committing crimes while in office. How far can a president go to cling to power? Alex Woodward reports
Arrested: Trump supporter who was target of Tucker Carlson Jan 6 conspiracy theory
A supporter of former president Donald Trump who became the subject of a conspiracy theory on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News show faces federal charges for his actions during the January 6 riot, NBC News reported.
Authorities arrested Rally Runner, formerly known as Daniel Donnelly Jr, in St Louis, Missouri. Mr Runner changed his name because of his proclivity for running around the St Louis Cardinals’ stadium during home games.
Mr Runner is charged with obstructing, impeding and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump supporter who was target of Tucker Carlson conspiracy theory arrested for Jan 6
Rally Runner faces five federal charges for his actions on January 6
Watch: Inflatable Trump mocks former president outside courthouse
The inflatable Donald Trump — wearing a sign saying “Loser” — says he can’t go to jail because he’s “too big and fluffy”.
How historic day of Trump’s indictment over effort to overturn the 2020 election will unfold
America is bracing for another historic day as former president Donald Trump will be arrested for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election as part of a desperate bid to defy the will of voters and remain at the head of US government.
A total of 31 months after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to try to stop the certification of the electoral college votes for President Joe Biden, Mr Trump is heading to a courthouse nearby to face criminal charges.
Rachel Sharp breaks down what is expected to happen...
How Trump’s arraignment over efforts to overturn 2020 election will unfold
A total of 31 months after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to try to stop the certification of the electoral college votes for President Joe Biden, Mr Trump is heading to a courthouse nearby to face criminal charges
‘Smattering' of pro-Trump supporters at courthouse
The Independent's Andrew Feinberg reports from the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, DC.
For the third time, the “big problems” Donald Trump claimed would result from criminal charges against him appear to have not materialised at the courthouse where he will be arraigned.
Not far from where a riotous mob of his supporters assaulted police officers and ransacked the seat of America’s legislature in hopes of stopping certification of his 2020 election loss, only a smattering of pro-Trump partisans have made the trek to be present at his third arraignment in four months.
Revealed: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ties to white nationalist Nick Fuentes
Marjorie Taylor Greene employed a graphic designer with close ties to white nationalist Nick Fuentes, according to a new report.
The Georgia lawmaker’s congressional campaign paid $55,020 to Lance W. Smith between June 2022 and May 2023, while he was managing websites for Mr Fuentes, according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).
Bevan Hurley has the details.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ties to white nationalist Nick Fuentes revealed
Congresswoman hired a graphic designer who managed white supremacist’s websites, new report says
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies