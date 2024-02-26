✕ Close Nikki Haley says ‘I have duty’ to stay in race despite loss to Trump in South Carolina

Nikki Haley vowed to stay in the Republican primary race on Saturday evening despite her latest defeat by Donald Trump, this time in her home state of South Carolina.

Addressing a pumped-up crowd of supporters in Charleston, she pointed to her speech earlier in the week wherein she promised to keep fighting the former president through the Michigan primary, Super Tuesday, and beyond. Ms Haley declared: “I’m a woman of my word.”

Her campaign insists that there remains a path forward, not just to provide a rhetorical alternative to Mr Trump, but to win the contest outright. Polls indicate otherwise, despite the apparent momentum in recent primary races.

On Saturday, while Ms Haley failed to win, she still won approximately 40 per cent of the vote — better than predicted. The former governor and UN ambassador made two things clear in her remarks to fired-up supporters: One, she’s not leaving. And two, she doesn’t think Mr Trump can win a general election against Joe Biden.

“I don't believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden. Nearly every day Donald Trump drives people away,” she told the crowd in Charleston.