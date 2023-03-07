Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks meets Manhattan prosecutors

✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Former senior adviser to Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, was spotted entering the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Monday in a signal of a possible escalation of the investigation into the former president’s alleged involvement in hush money payments to a porn star during his presidential campaign.

Prosecutors from district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have been presenting evidence to a grand jury since January, with Ms Hicks being the seventh witness to meet with them, the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, the former president went on the defensive bright and as he chafed over coverage of his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC over the weekend.

The former president contended that “you couldn’t get into the building” as he insisted that seating for his speech was filled and that his supporters had flocked to CPAC to see him.

The former president is facing mockery over the “half full” crowd which showed up to hear him speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the weekend.