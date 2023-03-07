Trump news – live: Trump rages at CPAC empty seats mockery as ex-aide Hope Hicks meets Manhattan prosecutors
Former senior adviser to Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, was spotted entering the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Monday in a signal of a possible escalation of the investigation into the former president’s alleged involvement in hush money payments to a porn star during his presidential campaign.
Prosecutors from district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have been presenting evidence to a grand jury since January, with Ms Hicks being the seventh witness to meet with them, the New York Times reported.
Meanwhile, the former president went on the defensive bright and as he chafed over coverage of his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC over the weekend.
The former president contended that “you couldn’t get into the building” as he insisted that seating for his speech was filled and that his supporters had flocked to CPAC to see him.
The former president is facing mockery over the “half full” crowd which showed up to hear him speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the weekend.
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks meets Manhattan prosecutors
It remains unclear whether she was simply answering questions or will be asked to testify before the grand jury.
Mr Trump has labelled the investigation a “witch hunt,” and it is unknown whether the district attorney will seek an indictment against him.
Five takeaways from CPAC and what it means for the 2024 race
The latest Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington DC proved that former President Donald Trump remains firmly in control of the Republican Party going into the 2024 election.
CPAC 2023 was the first in the nation’s capital since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The gathering has long been a cattle call for potential Republican presidential nominees and other rising stars in the party. And it sets the tone for what conservatives will likely focus on in the next election.
Eric Garcia dives in to what we can learn from the conference:
Trump proves he still controls the Republican Party as CPAC draws to a close
Eric Garcia breaks down what we can learn from this year’s Trumpfest:
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after Chris Christie led mockery over empty seats
Donald Trump went on the defensive bright and early on Monday morning as he chafed over coverage of his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC over the weekend.
The former president contended that “you couldn’t get into the building” as he insisted that seating for his speech was filled and that his supporters had flocked to CPAC to see him.
In reality, any delays getting in to the massive Gaylord hotel and convention centre were likely caused by the security screenings put in place by the US Secret Service — while the main ballroom notably filled up moreso than it had for smaller-name speakers like Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, it was far from a “standing room only” event like the rallies Mr Trump became known for in 2016 and, to a lesser extent, in 2020.
Read more in The Independent for an exclusive on-the-ground look into CPAC 2023:
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after mockery over empty seats
Ex-president slighted by suggestions that he cannot draw same crowds he had in ‘16, ‘20
Brick suits, lawsuits, insults and pillows: The otherworldly atmosphere at CPAC
Where else on earth but the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) can you see a pillow salesman treated like royalty, with his own security detatchment? Or see Sebastian Gorka, former White House official, yelling at The Bulwark’s Tim Miller that he was “f***ing fake news” and should “go to hell”?
Take a trip to National Harbor, Md, and catch up on the rage that infects the right-wing media sphere following Donald Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Read more:
The otherworldly atmosphere at CPAC as Trump waits in the wings
The increasingly rightward-tilting conservative conference boasts a disjointed mix of suited lawmakers and Trump fans in fancy dress amid a circus vibe familiar to events featuring the former president. John Bowden reports from National Harbor, Maryland
Russell Brand rails against Rachel Maddow, MSNBC and Fox News ‘propaganda’ in viral rant
Actor Russell Brand ranted against MSNBC and claimed that the left-leaning network is an equal source of “propaganda” to Fox News, the conservative news network which now faces a massive defamation lawsuit over amplifying Donald Trump’s election lies in 2020.
The episode of Real Time with Bill Maher on which Mr Brand made his remarks aired on Saturday evening, after which the clip was spread widely around social media, largely by conservatives celebrating Brand’s comments.
Read more:
Russell Brand rails against Rachel Maddow and Fox News ‘propaganda’ in viral rant
The comedian said whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange practiced ‘real journalism’
Michelle Obama reveals why she was ‘uncontrollably sobbing’ after Donald Trump’s inauguration
Michelle Obama has reflected on former US President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day and revealed why she was sobbing after it.
The former first lady discussed her and her husband’s, former President Barack Obama, time in the White House during the first and upcoming episode of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast.
Learn more in The Independent:
Michelle Obama reveals why she was ‘sobbing’ after Donald Trump’s inauguration
‘We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew’
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Happy Purim’ message greeted with reminders of antisemitism scandals
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Happy Purim” message was greeted on Twitter Monday with reminders of her past statements which have drawn accusations of antisemitism.
The Jewish holiday commemorates Jews from Persia being saved from annihilation following a decree put in place by Haman, an Achaemenid Empire official. The story was outlined in the Book of Esther, the third book of the Jewish Tanakh – the Hebrew Bible.
Ms Greene is one of a handful of members of Congress who have met publicly with Nick Fuentes, one of America’s most infamous white nationalists. She has defended her presence at his past events by claiming she did not know who he was.
Read The Independent for more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Happy Purim’ message greeted with scandal reminders
Georgia congresswoman has appeared on stage with a prominent Holocaust denier; claimed California forest fires are caused by a ‘space laser’ owned by a prominent Jewish banking family; and compared Joe Biden to Hitler
Oversight committee Republicans won’t sign Democrats’ letter denouncing white supremacy
Democratic members on the House Oversight Committee asked their Republican colleagues to sign a two-sentence statement that plainly rejects white supremacy, white nationalism, and a far-right conspiracy theory that suggests politicians are intentionally seeking to displace white Americans by loosening immigration.
All 26 Republicans on the GOP-led committee have signalled that they will not sign the statement, which a committee spokesperson characterised in a statement to The Independent as a distraction.
Some Republican members of Congress (to varying degrees) have been accused of using rhetoric similar to that espoused by “Great Replacment” theory advocates in their own anti-immigration messages. The accusation has drawn strong backlash from some of those same Republicans, like House Republican caucus chair Elise Stefanik.
Alex Woodward has more:
Oversight GOP won’t sign Democrats’ statement denouncing white supremacy
GOP lawmakers dismissed a two-sentence statement as a distraction from discussing border policy
Ex-Trump campaign chairman agrees to pay $3.15m to settle case over failure to report foreign bank accounts
Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to pay $3.15m to settle a lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice.
The case stems from Mr Manafort’s failure to report the ownership of bank accounts in other countries in a timely fashion. It’s just the latest legal snafu Mr Manafort since he was pardoned by Donald Trump for crimes uncovered during the Mueller investigation.
The DOJ sued Mr Manafort last year in US District Court in Southern Florida for $2.9m, alleging that he did not report money he made from his consulting work in Ukraine in 2013 and 2014 that was deposited into bank accounts opened on his behalf in Cyprus, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the United Kingdom.
Read more:
Paul Manafort agrees to pay $3.15m to settle case with Department of Justice
The Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Paul Manafort ends with the settlement
