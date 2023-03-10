Trump news – live: Trump says he ‘never had an affair’ with Stormy Daniels ahead of likely criminal charges
Donald Trump has erupted with anger after reports that he could soon be indicted for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the closing days of the 2016 presidential election.
According to The New York Times, the former president was recently offered the chance to appear before the New York City grand jury that has been hearing evidence against him.
Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels. This is a political Witch-Hunt, trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party.”
If prosecuted, Mr Trump would become the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.
This comes after he praised Fox News host Tucker Carlson for airing footage of the January 6 Capitol riot falsely depicting it as a peaceful process, while declining to comment on the revelation in a defamation lawsuit filed against the network that the anchor once said he “passionately” hates Mr Trump.
Bannon wanted Fox anchor Bartiromo to run for Senate
Steve Bannon worked to console Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election and urged her to run for Sen Chuck Schumer’s seat in New York.
The messages between Mr Bannon and Bartiromo was made public this week as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News for its coverage following the election, and show Bartiromo’s anguish at Mr Trump’s political demise.
Abe Asher filed this report.
Trump turns blind eye to Tucker Carlson’s texts saying he ‘passionately hates’ him
Donald Trump avoided addressing the revelation that Fox News host Tucker Carlson once wrote that he “passionately” hates the former president as he praised Mr Carlson over his misleading coverage of the insurrection on January 6, 2021.
“GREAT JOB BY TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday night.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
With eye on 2024, Biden budget highlights his values
With Republicans in control of the House, there’s no chance that President Joe Biden‘s new budget plan will become law as it stands. Instead, the financial blueprint that he’s announcing in Philadelphia on Thursday will serve as a political talking point for a president preparing to run for reelection.
“When you look at the budget, it’s a statement of the president’s values,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Many of the key proposals are designed to draw sharp contrasts with Republicans.
Tucker Carlson: BLM protest was ‘Antifa’ plot to ‘force Trump from office’
Tucker Carlson has now said the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality in 2020 were an “Antifa” plot.
On his show late on Wednesday, the Fox News host said that Antifa had “descended on Washington, DC to force the sitting president out of office”, referring to the 2020 protests. “But it was Trump, so that’s cool,” he said.
Carlson has made problematic comments on the BLM movement in the past as well.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Trump blasts indictment leak as strategy to ‘take down leading candidate’
Donald Trump lashed out over reports that he could soon be indicted for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, calling it a “political witch hunt”.
Writing on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I did absolutely nothing wrong.”
“I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted ... an affair” with her, he posted.
He added that any legal action against him in the case would be aimed at “taking down” the top presidential candidate.
“This is a political ‘Witch-hunt,’” Mr Trump claimed.
The case is “trying to take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party, while at the same time also leading all Democrats in the poll,” he posted.
Dominion lawsuit: All the embarrassing things Tucker Carlson has said about Trump
One of the most interesting aspects of the Dominion lawsuit has been what it has revealed about Tucker Carlson’s off-camera attitude towards Donald Trump, despite having regularly defended him on air throughout his presidency and its aftermath.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Donald Trump Jr suggests Mitch McConnell is ‘insane’ for siding with Capitol police over Tucker Carlson
The former president’s son made the comments in a video recorded in a car.
Abe Asher has the story.
Ex-Trump attorney admits election claims were ‘misrepresentations’
A former Donald Trump attorney has been censured by a Colorado judge after she admitted misrepresenting evidence while the former president attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Jenna Ellis’s lawyer had filed a stipulation earlier last month accepting 10 such “misrepresentations” in the aftermath of the 2020 election, including repeating the claim of the election being stolen from Mr Trump.
“Respondent made these misrepresentations on Twitter and on various television programs, including Fox Business, MSNBC, Fox News, and Newsmax,” Colorado’s top disciplinary judge Bryon M Large wrote in a six-page opinion on Wednesday.
Namita Singh has the details.
The 20 major lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing now that he’s left office
Former president says investigations are politically motivated.
DeSantis memoir tops bestseller list as Trump rolls out new $99 photo book
Florida governor has not declared intentions around 2024 just yet.
Josh Marcus has the details.
