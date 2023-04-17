✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ron DeSantis supporters are going after Donald Trump in a new political ad, criticising the former president for campaining against fellow Republicans and for discussing potential cuts to entitlement programmes.

Meanwhile, financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Mr Trump raked in millions of dollars after news of his criminal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” last month.

Filings also reveal that he made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme and less than $200 from Truth Social.

The filings come a day after he addressed a National Rifle Association conference with his vow to protect gun ownership rights “forever” despite several recent mass shootings across the US.

His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was arraigned on a 34-count criminal indictment of felony charges of falsifying business records. Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer at the centre of that case, Michael Cohen, for $500m. Cohen said he is considering countersuing.