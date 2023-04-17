Trump news – latest: SNL mocks Trump for claim NYPD ‘cried’ during arrest
His 2024 presidential campaign raised millions from news of his criminal indictment
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Ron DeSantis supporters are going after Donald Trump in a new political ad, criticising the former president for campaining against fellow Republicans and for discussing potential cuts to entitlement programmes.
Meanwhile, financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show Mr Trump raked in millions of dollars after news of his criminal indictment and his prediction of his “arrest” last month.
Filings also reveal that he made more than $5m from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1m with his NFT scheme and less than $200 from Truth Social.
The filings come a day after he addressed a National Rifle Association conference with his vow to protect gun ownership rights “forever” despite several recent mass shootings across the US.
His appearance marked his first return to New York since he was arraigned on a 34-count criminal indictment of felony charges of falsifying business records. Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer at the centre of that case, Michael Cohen, for $500m. Cohen said he is considering countersuing.
On Monday, the biggest media trial of the decade begins in Delaware.
Dominion Voting Systems, which makes electronic voting machines, is suing Fox News for defamation, claiming numerous figures at the conservative network knowingly spread false election-related conspiracies about the company and its hardware in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential contest.
Much of the trial will likely center on private communications showing a variety of figures at the network and beyond didn’t really believe what they were claiming about the election and the Trump campaign’s “stolen” election victory.
Donald Trump is still attacking Alvin Bragg, despite warnings
Donald Trump is still going after Alving Bragg, the New York prosecutors whose office charged Mr Trump with an unprecedented series of criminal offences for the former president’s involvement in a hush money scheme during the 2016 election.
In a campaign-style video released on Sunday, the Trump campaign paints Mr Bragg as a politically minded prosecutor bent on going after the former president in what it called “just another political witch hunt.”
A New York judge previously warned Mr Trump and his children against making statements that would foment unrest or target public officials during the hush money case.
White supremacist who ate with Trump got $30,000 from Kanye West campaign
A prominent white supremacist online figure who once dined with Donald Trump got paid more than $30,000 by the presidential campaign of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Nick Fuentes received the payments in January and February of this year, according to campaign finance filings reviewed by The Hill.
Last year, Mr Trump was embroiled in controversy for dining with Ye and Mr Fuentes, in the midst of the rapper going on a string of antisemitic tirades.
The former president said he was unaware of who Mr Fuentes was.
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Mr Trump said last year. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
Donald Trump hits back at Ron DeSantis
The war of words between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is heating up.
First, backers of the Florida govenor launched Mr DeSantis’s first attack ad of the season on Fox News.
Never one to go quietly, Mr Trump had some barbs of his own.
On Truth Social, Mr Trump posted an article in which he was quoted hammering Mr DeSantis for “campaigning” during flooding in the Florida city of Fort Lauderdale.
Then, in a post on his campaign website, Mr Trump accused Mr DeSantis of attempting to “rip retirement benefits away from Americans.”
“DeSantis is colluding with his globalist handlers to go full Never Trump in order to gaslight the people into thinking that Medicare and Social Security should be ripped away from hard-working Americans,” a Trump spokesperson is quoted as saying. “President Trump has made it clear that he will always stand on the side of Americans, and protect benefits seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives.”
A super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a television ad attacking former President Donald Trump, accusing him of spending airtime and money attacking the likely Republican presidential candidate.
“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York,” the ad’s narrator says. “So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook.”
Mr DeSantis is expected to announce a bid for the White House in 2024, though he has not formally confirmed his candidacy.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Chris Christie says Trump 2024 win ‘uncertain,’ even as he dominates polls
Former New York Jersey governor Chris Christie thinks Donald Trump’s future is looking “uncertain,” given the cloud of investigations and now criminal charges hanging over him.
“I don’t think that the field [is] starting to look like Trump,” the former Trump ally told ABC’s “This Week.”
“In fact, you know, when you’re indicted in one place, and you’re facing investigations [in] two others, it makes you at least an uncertain winner,” he added. “But again, he’s the former president. So of course he’s going to be the frontrunner. He has the best name ID in the race, of anybody else running, but you already have four other candidates now who are announced in.”
The polls back that up.
The former president remains dominant compared to his potential 2024 rivals.
A FiveThirtyEight average of polls shows Mr Trump with about 50 per cent of the field. Florida governor Ron DeSantis, his next closest competitor, has just under 30 per cent support.
Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has a message for Donald Trump
Joe “Exotic” Maldonado, the star of Netflix’s Tiger King, isn’t losing sleep over Donald Trump’s indictment, despite once seeking a pardon from him.
“His administration is the one who screwed me over and put me in here for an agenda to stop you from owning a tiger and petting a baby tiger, so all I’ve got to say to him, is karma’s a b****,” Exotic, who is in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and animal welfare violations, told Fox News.
“If the man broke the law, he needs to pay the price,” he added. “No different than President Biden or Hunter Biden or Obama or anybody else. The system of two-party justice in this country with the rich and the poor, they’ve got to stop.”
Georgia governor says GOP shouldn’t be ‘distracted’ by Trump
The Republican party needs to lay off the Trump stuff, according Georgia governor Brian Kemp.
“We cannot get distracted,” Mr Kemp, a Republican and former Trump supporter, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“If we get distracted and talk about other things that the Democrats want to talk about, like these investigations, regardless of what you think about the politics of those,” he added. “If we get distracted every day and let the media just talk about that, that only helps (President) Joe Biden.”
Mr Kemp has reason to be a bit wary of Mr Trump.
During the 2020 election, Mr Trump was caught on tape trying to tamper with election results, and arguably blew the Republican party’s control of the US Senate after telling GOP voters in the state the election system was rigged over and over again.
The Georgia election phone call that could bring down Donald Trump
Trump could be the first former president in US history to face criminal prosecution, depending on the decision of a Georgia prosecutor, Josh Marcus reports
Why is everyone always crying in Donald Trump’s stories? SNL asks
Saturday Night Live is rarely short of material when it comes to Donald Trump, and last night was no different.
During “Weekend Update,” host Colin Jost mocked the former president’s recent claim that New York police were crying when he was arrested over his indictment for hush money payments.
“Why is everyone in Trump’s stories always crying?” the comedian asked, before a supercut of Mr Trump’s insistence, probably false, everyone around him is constantly in waterworks.
Watch the full clip here.
Mike Pompeo won’t be running for president
Mike Pompeo, who served as US Secretary of State during the Trump administration, will not be running for president in 2024 after all, despite what his ongoing book promotion, CPAC appearance and his speculative remarks in the press would lead one to believe.
“We’re not going to join the race in 2024,” he Fox News’ Bret Baier.
Mr Pompeo and his wife “came to the conclusion that this wasn’t the moment for us,” he added.
