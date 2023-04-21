Trump news – live: Key Trump ally Dan Bongino exits Fox News as ex-president jabs Alec Baldwin
Jury selection will begin next week in E Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
One of Donald Trump’s top allies — and one of the key few vocal election deniers remaining at Fox News — is leaving the network.
Dan Bongino announced the news on Thursday, blaming an inability to reach a contract.
And in a new bid to escape attention surrounding a less-than-flattering part of his many legal battles, Mr Trump has now said that he doesn’t want to “burden” New York by attending his upcoming rape trial against E Jean Carroll.
In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said that the former president “wishes” to attend the civil trial beginning next week – but fears it will be a “burden” on the city.
“Defendant Trump wishes to appear at trial” but is concerned about the “logistical and financial burdens” of his attendance on “the courthouse and New York City”.
“Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify,” the letter read.
Ms Carroll has accused Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defaming her by denying the assault took place. The former president denies the allegations.
Trump remains silent on Fox’s Dominion lawsuit settlement
Former president Donald Trump’s social media output in the hours since Fox News reached a $787m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems has included numerous posts promoting a series of digital trading cards he is selling, attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and bizarre complaints about Elon Musk and alleged censorship on Twitter (where Mr Trump’s account has gone unused since it was restored earlier this year).
But Mr Trump has not weighed in on Fox’s decision to offer more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion rather than allow a Delaware jury to determine how much the right-wing network should pay for broadcasting repeated lies about the company’s products rather than report the truth because it was upsetting their audience.
Mr Trump previously called on Fox to continue lying about the 2020 election
Tucker Carlson laughs at people being laid off in Elon Musk interview
Fox News host Tucker Carlson cracked a smile as he listened to Elon Musk describe slashing 80 per cent of Twitter’s employees after taking over.
“Turns out you don’t need all that many people to run Twitter,” Mr Musk said in an interview with the Fox News host. “If you’re not trying to run some kind of glorified activist organisation, and you’re not caring that much about censorship, you can really let go of a lot of people it turns out.”
Pair also discussed abortion and alien life
‘No one is above the law’: Former New York prosecutor on Trump case must comply with House GOP’s subpoena
A federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday that a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office that indicted Donald Trump must comply with a subpoena from Congress.
“No one is above the law,” District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in her ruling.
The ruling means that former Manhattan special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz may have to appear before the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee, which has launched an investigation into the Trump probe in Manhattan.
Current Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has called the effort to subpoena Mr Pomerantz and others connected to his office “an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress” aimed at disrupting his prosecution of Donald Trump.
Trump claims absence of evidence proving Biden’s criminality is really ‘Watergate'
Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that James Comer’s admission of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee’s inability to find hard evidence of crimes committed by Joe Biden or his family on Tuesday was actually proof of a scandal bigger than the Watergate break-in.
He made the statement in a short tweet-like offering from his 2024 campaign, a sign that he still expects to be facing Mr Biden in the 2024 general election.
House GOP readies border enforcement push
House Republicans for months have railed against the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, holding hearings, visiting border communities and promising to advance legislation to clamp down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
But so far, they have failed to unify behind a plan, delaying efforts to pass legislation.
Now they are hoping to change that.
Republicans are jump-starting an immigration and border enforcement package
The infamous Texas siege with a ‘straight line’ to QAnon, right-wing militias, and January 6
Thirty years after a massive armed standoff between a cult and federal authorities turned a small town in Texas into a worldwide media fixture, Josh Marcus explores the battle that influenced generations of extremists and politicians in America.
Josh Marcus explores a 1993 standoff that influenced generations of extremists and politicians
Trump touts reporting of Florida Republicans picking him over DeSantis
Donald Trump is keeping a very close eye on which lawmakers declare their support for him after his rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, visited Washington DC this week in what was widely seen as a bid for allies ahead of a 2024 run for president.
Just look at this post that went live on Truth Social late afternoon Thursday:
Tent cities for rehabilitation and jail for those who refuse: Trump’s new homelessness policy
Former President Donald Trump has released the outlines a new homelessness policy based on banning urban camping, setting up tent cities, and sending people who decline “treatment” to jail.
Mr Trump has increasingly focused in his current campaign for the White House on rising levels of homelessness in major cities and is taking a characteristically authoritian approach to dealing with them.
In a new video, Mr Trump proposes banning camping wherever possible; arresting anyone found sleeping in unsanctioned areas outdoors; and presenting people with a choice: either agree to enter treatment programmes or go to jail.
Trump wants to ban urban camping ‘wherever possible’
Trump's former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s company, got out of jail Wednesday but might not have freed himself from the legal morass surrounding the former president.
The 75-year-old emerged from New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex facing the same pressures he was under three months ago, when he started serving time for tax evasion.
The former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s company is out of jail after serving around three months for tax evasion
Trump touts poll in bid to criticise Alvin Bragg’s investigation
On Wednesday afternoon Donald Trump released a video message to supporters on Truth Social; in it, he touted a recent poll from Quinnipiac University revealing that a majority of Americans believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be primarily motivated by political reasons as he pursued a prosection of the former president.
He did not mention, however, that the motivation’s of a prosecutor have little bearing on the case itself, and will likely do little to dissuade a jury if evidence of criminality is presented.
Nor did he mention that in the same poll, a majority of Americans still said that they approved of the indictment.
