Stormy Daniels has joked that Donald Trump still “owes me dinner” as she told Piers Morgan about her alleged sexual liaison with the former president.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected with $130,000 in hush money payments made to the adult movie actress.

Following his arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the evening she alleges she slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.

“I was not invited to his hotel room. I was invited to have dinner for a business thing,” she told Morgan of the 2006 incident.

“It was not like I went to some guy’s hotel room and sat on the bed. I was invited to dinner, he said come up to the room and we will go down to one of the restaurants.

“I was a little early and when I got there he was in his pyjamas, I was like ‘hell no’ but he immediately got changed and was the perfect gentleman.”

Morgan then asked her what had happened over the dinner.

“He still owes me dinner. I never got my dinner or what I was there for the meeting about. I got nothing except for this ****,” she said.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, explained that Mr Trump had asked to speak about her possible involvement with his Celebrity Apprentice show.

Ms Daniels also said in the interview that she felt “sad” to see Donald Trump make history as the first president to be arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges linked to hush money payments he made to her.

The adult film actress told Piers Morgan that she had expected to be “excited” to see the former president appear before a New York judge but instead admitted she found her actual emotions on the day “shocking.”

“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would. I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” she told Morgan on TalkTV.