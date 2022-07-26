✕ Close Mike Pence says ‘elections are about the future’

Donald Trump is set to deliver his first Washington speech since leaving office, just hours after Mike Pence has told a crowd of supporters that “elections are about the future” – an apparent rejection of his former boss’s fixation on the supposed “theft” of the 2020 election.

The former president is speaking at the America First Policy Institute as the evidence unveiled by the Jan 6 select committee puts increasing pressure on Mr Trump and his supporters.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jamie Raskin, one of the Democratic members of the committee, said last night that he does not believe the service’s explanation for why agents’ texts from 5 and 6 January 2021 are missing.

The Secret Service recently provided the select committee with a single text. Asked by Late Show host Stephen Colbert what he thought, Mr Raskin replied: “I don’t really buy that for one minute...there was a preplanned migration of phones that just happened to be on the same day as the first violent insurrection in American history?”