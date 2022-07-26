Trump news – latest: Ex-president to make first DC speech since leaving office at policy summit
Trump returns to capital as pressure from Jan 6 committee mounts
Mike Pence says ‘elections are about the future’
Donald Trump is set to deliver his first Washington speech since leaving office, just hours after Mike Pence has told a crowd of supporters that “elections are about the future” – an apparent rejection of his former boss’s fixation on the supposed “theft” of the 2020 election.
The former president is speaking at the America First Policy Institute as the evidence unveiled by the Jan 6 select committee puts increasing pressure on Mr Trump and his supporters.
Meanwhile, Congressman Jamie Raskin, one of the Democratic members of the committee, said last night that he does not believe the service’s explanation for why agents’ texts from 5 and 6 January 2021 are missing.
The Secret Service recently provided the select committee with a single text. Asked by Late Show host Stephen Colbert what he thought, Mr Raskin replied: “I don’t really buy that for one minute...there was a preplanned migration of phones that just happened to be on the same day as the first violent insurrection in American history?”
Protesters chanting in lobby at DC hotel where Trump is due to speak
Trump to speak soon in DC
Former President Donald Trump will speak soon at the America First Policy Institute Summit in Washington, DC — the first time he has been back in the nation’s capital since he left office.
Before he speaks former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is at the lectern and notes: “It’s pretty exciting to be in Washington and actually have people cheer for you when you get behind a podium.”
The nominee for governor of Arkansas adds she is proud to have worked for Mr Trump.
9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament
Families of 9/11 victims have savaged Donald Trump in a new advert for hosting a Saudi-funded golf tournament 50 miles from Ground Zero.
The 9/11 Justice group accused Mr Trump of taking hundreds of millions of dollars from an “evil regime” for hosting the breakaway LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend.
“It’s disgusting,” said one woman, while holding up a photo of her father who died in the al Qaeda attacks.
Bevan Hurley reports.
9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament
‘I don’t know much about the 9/11 families,’ former presidengt says in interview as families accuse him of taking money from ‘evil regime’
Report: Chief Justice John Roberts tried to protect Roe couldn’t persuade colleagues
Chief Justice John Roberts worked in secret to try to convince his fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v Wade but the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in early May likely ruined his chances, a new report suggests.
Justice Roberts worked to the very end of this spring’s Supreme Court session, but CNN now reports that Brett Kavanaugh, the right-wing justice considered most likely to change his mind, was probably never close to doing so.
The conversations grew more passionate when Justices discovered in late April that the draft opinion was set to be released to the public.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
John Roberts tried to protect Roe but failed to persuade colleagues, report claims
Draft opinion leak led to renewed sense of urgency among conservatives to issue final opinion before it could face other obstacles
Trevor Reed calls on White House to step up efforts to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Trevor Reed, the former US Marine freed from a Russian prison in April, says he believes the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to bring home other Americans detained in Russia.
He says President Joe Biden has the ability to get WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner or corporate executive Paul Whelan home out of Russia “extremely fast”, but has chosen not to do so.
Trevor Reed calls on Joe Biden to up efforts to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Mr Reed says President Joe Biden ‘has the responsibility to continue doing the right thing’ after his own release from prison in Russia
Biden fights talk of recession ahead of key report
Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the US is not, in fact, heading into a recession.
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession
Voices: Another wave of Covid in DC means delays on important legislation
Senator Joe Manchin announced yesterday that he had tested positive for Covid-19; not long afterwards, Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she too had tested positive and was experiencing flu-like symptoms. The two both said they will self-isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.
Of course, this all comes while President Joe Biden is isolating due to Covid. And Manchin and Murkowski are just the latest Senators to be laid low with the virus.
Eric Garcia explains what this means for an already logjammed Senate.
Covid is taking over Washington again. That means delays on important legislation
A rash of positive tests has sent an already logjammed Senate into a phase of even deeper frustration
With possible recession looming US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month
US consumer confidence fell for the third month in a row in July as Americans continue to feel the pinch of inflation and worry about the spectre of a possible recession.
US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month as recession fears loom
Inflation and rate hikes expected to create further headwinds in coming months as midterm elections move closer
Steve Bannon wants “shock troops" to dismantle US government
Days after being convicted of criminal contempt of Congress, far-right agitator and Trump Steve Bannon told listeners of his War Room podcast on Monday of a scheme to purge the government of thousands of non-partisan civil servants should Donald Trump be reelected as president.
Mr Bannon said it went far beyond “draining the swamp”.
“This is taking on and defeating and deconstructing the administrative state,” he said.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Steve Bannon calls for ‘4,000 shock troops’ to dismantle US government
Newly convicted for contempt of Congress, Steve Bannon is now calling for the federal government to be dismantled ‘brick by brick’
Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘now almost completely resolved'
President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” his doctor Kevin O’Connor says.
He has finished his five-day Paxlovid course and feels well enough to start physical exercise again.
Dr O’Connor wrote in a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:
President Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.
The President now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.
The President will continue isolation today, as his “Day Five”.
As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him.
