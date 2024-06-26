Trump calls Biden ‘lying machine’ and ‘fact checker’s dream’ as CNN debate looms: Live
Republican preparing for first head-to-head encounter with Joe Biden later this week before CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash
Donald Trump is being ridiculed on social media after claiming hysterically in a fundraising email to supporters that he was “tortured” at his Georgia arraignment last August.
“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT,” Trump’s campaign wrote, taking the opportunity in the same dispatch to sell coffee cups bearing the very same image.
On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s recent New York hush money trial, partially lifted the gag order imposed on the defendant, empowering him to resume attacking key witnesses like Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen.
Meanwhile, sources close to the Republican presidential contender suggested he may name his 2024 running mate ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate against Joe Biden, the candidate having previously said he would announce who would join him on the GOP ticket at the party’s convention in Milwaukee next month.
Trump and his conservative media allies have continued to suggest in advance that the CNN debate will not be a fair fight, arguing without evidence that moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be biased and that Biden will be using perfomance-enhancing medication.
JD Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist turned Ohio senator, once said of Donald Trump:
I’m a Never Trump guy.
I never liked him.
My god what an idiot.
He also referred to Trump as “noxious” and “reprehensible” and mulled voting for Hillary Clinton.
Now he’s in the running to be Trump’s running mate and potential vice president. Funny how things work out...
Is Trump immune from criminal prosecution? Supreme Court will soon decide major question
Welcome to the first day of Supreme Court rulings this week.
Here’s Alex Woodward with what you need to know about the big Trump one we’re all waiting on that could come down from the justices today, tomorrow, or Friday...
Is Trump immune from prosecution? Supreme Court will soon decide major question
Court’s decision could have profound consequences for holding presidents accountable for crimes committed in office
Pot calls kettle black
At 6.25am this morning, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a jaw-dropping moment of projection in which he called Joe Biden a “LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM”.
He then suggested: “Maybe we should call him ‘Lyin’ Joe’ in addition to Crooked?”
Here’s the full text:
Crooked Joe Biden’s “Handlers” are loudly and profusely complaining that there will be no Fact Checkers during the Debate on Thursday. Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION - They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe. From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake “Suckers and Losers Story” he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap (He can’t hit the Golf Ball 10 yards, but that’s a minor detail!), and so many more falsehoods, the man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM. Maybe we should call him “Lyin’ Joe” in addition to Crooked?
Impressive.
Trump claims he will bring home Evan Gershkovich if reelected as reporter’s trial begins in Russia
Donald Trump has claimed that if he is reelected, illegally detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will be released from Russia before he takes office.
The former president wrote on Truth Social this morning:
EVAN GERSHKOVICH, the young Wall Street Journal reporter who is being harshly detained in Russia as his ESPIONAGE TRIAL is about to begin, will be released prior to my taking office if I WIN the Election on NOVEMBER 5th. Crooked Joe can’t do anything right, although it is likely that he will pay $BILLIONS, which continues a very bad “Biden Precedent,” to get Evan home. I got a record 58 hostages brought home, paying next to nothing. Putin has no respect for Biden - and that’s the way it goes!!! Fear not, Evan, I will get you home soon, and you will be safe while there!!!
Here’s the full story of Gershkovich’s detention in Russia as his sham trial begins:
Closed-door trial of US journalist begins in Russia as case denounced as sham
Mr Gershkovich faces a 20 year sentence if convicted on charges decried as politically motivated
Veepstakes: Usha Vance joins JD Vance for Fox News interview
How are Biden and Trump preparing for the debate?
Andrew Feinberg looks at two very different approaches to debate preparation.
How Biden and Trump insiders say they are preparing for the debate
White House and Republican advisers tell Andrew Feinberg about Biden’s intense, ‘punchy’ preparation process at Camp David — and how Trump doesn’t need to prepare much because of his ‘elite stamina’
