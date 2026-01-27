Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most Americans supported the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants during the 2024 election, but now, more Americans support abolishing the agency that carries out those raids, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, than not.

President Donald Trump had campaigned on the promise to carry out the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in U.S. history, which his Department of Homeland Security has worked on for the past year by sending swarms of federal agents to major cities for removal operations.

A CBS News/YouGov poll from June 2024 showed 62 percent of Americans favored deporting all undocumented immigrants. But as the Trump administration has carried out ICE raids, public opinion has soured.

A new YouGov poll found that 46 percent of Americans somewhat or strongly support abolishing ICE, more than the 41 percent who somewhat or strongly oppose getting rid of the agency. Another 12 percent were unsure.

open image in gallery Most Americans supported the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants during the 2024 election, but now, more Americans support abolishing the agency that carries out those raids, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, than not ( Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images )

Across party lines, most Democrats, 76 percent, supported abolishing ICE, and most Republicans, 73 percent, opposed it. More independents, 47 percent, supported putting an end to the agency than the 35 percent who opposed it.

The poll was taken after a second U.S. citizen was fatally shot by DHS agents in Minneapolis within a month. A Border Patrol officer shot and killed Alex Pretti, 37, on Saturday after a confrontation between agents and civilians escalated.

open image in gallery A new YouGov poll found that 46 percent of Americans somewhat or strongly support abolishing ICE, more than the 41 percent who somewhat or strongly oppose getting rid of the agency ( Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images )

According to footage of the shooting, officers wrestled Pretti to the ground before taking a gun that was tucked into the man’s waistband. Then multiple shots are fired at Pretti.

Speaking about the incident, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that federal agents were conducting an operation against an undocumented immigrant when a person approached Border Patrol officers with a handgun and that one of the officers “fired defensive shots” after “fearing for his life.” The only thing Pretti appeared to be holding in his hands during the confrontation was a phone, according to footage.

open image in gallery The poll comes out after the second fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis at the hands of federal immigration agents this month ( Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot by a federal agent as she was behind the wheel of her car. The Trump administration also framed that shooting as self-defense.

Nearly half of Americans in the new YouGov poll, 48 percent, said they strongly disapprove of how ICE is handling its job, and another 9 percent somewhat disapprove. When asked how they would describe ICE’s tactics, 58 percent said they are too forceful.

Trump’s overall approval rating has sunk to 38 percent in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. According to the survey, 53 percent of Americans disapproved of the president's handling of immigration, and just 39 percent approved.