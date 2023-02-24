Trump news - live: Judge rules Trump can be questioned in lawsuit as DOJ moves to force Pence to testify
Follow the latest updates from Trumpworld
A judge ruled on Thursday that former president Donald Trump will have to answer questions from attorneys representing two former FBI employees who are seeking redress for what they characterise as unfair retaliation against them for having investigated alleged ties between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government.
In a short, 277 word ruling issued through the US District Court for the District of Columbia’s electronic filing system, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said attorneys for former FBI special agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page can depose Mr Trump and FBI director Christopher Wray under oath and declined to grant Department of Justice motions to quash subpoenas for testimony from both the FBI director and the twice-impeached ex-president.
Meanwhile, the Justice Department has officially moved to ask a federal judge to force former vice president Mike Pence to submit testimony for the agency’s probe into January 6 and Mr Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Justice Department asks judge to force Mike Pence to give evidence in Trump probe
The DoJ on Thursday moved to ask a judge to compel former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury impaneled in Washington DC to hear evidence related to the January 6 attack and the effort by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Mr Pence has indicated that he will resist requests for his testimony, citing his privilege as president of the Senate, one of the roles of the former vice president. The Justice Department has for months been collecting evidence related to the White House’s role in January 6 and recently appointed a special counsel to determine if Mr Trump, who is once again running for president, will face any criminal charges.
Read more in The Independent:
Justice Department asks judge to force Mike Pence to give evidence in Trump probe
Mr Pence is attempting to avoid being forced to testify against Mr Trump as the ex-vice president considers launching a presidential campaign of his own
Judge rules Trump must offer testimony in case brought by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page
Former president Donald Trump will have to answer questions from attorneys representing two former FBI employees who are seeking redress for what they characterise as unfair retaliation against them for having investigated alleged ties between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government.
In a short, 277 word ruling issued through the US District Court for the District of Columbia’s electronic filing system, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said attorneys for former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page can depose Mr Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray under oath and declined to grant Department of Justice motions to quash subpoenas for testimony from both the FBI director and the twice-impeached ex-president.
Follow along with The Independent for more updates.
Trump ordered to give evidence in lawsuit by ex-FBI figures he targeted
Unless President Joe Biden intervenes to invoke executive privilege, Mr Trump will face questioning by attorneys for former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page
DeSantis campaign cash war chest could give him boost over Trump
The massive war chest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hoarded during his successful bid for reelection last year would catapult him into a significant fundraising lead were he to announce his candidacy for president in the coming weeks.
The Florida governor reportedly has roughly $75m squirreled away in a bank account belonging to his state-level campaign committee, according to HuffPost.
That number is far more than two potential rivals for the GOP nomination, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
It could even be a sum with the power to challenge the fundraising juggernaut that Donald Trump amassed between 2016-2020 and has maintained since leaving office.
Read more:
DeSantis campaign cash war chest could give him boost over Trump
A loophole in campaign finance law would let Mr DeSantis cash in his gubernatorial reelection war chest to help a presidential campaign
Biden attacks, McDonald's and gaffes galore: Inside Trump’s tour of Ohio’s tragic derailment site
Here’s Andrew Feinberg’s account of Wednesday’s events, from an inevitable trip to McDonald’s during a solemn visit to a disaster site to the former commander-in-chief handing out branded minerla water bottles from the springs of Mar-a-Lago.
Biden attacks, McDonald’s and gaffes: Trump tours Ohio’s tragic train derailment site
Ex-president conducted a bizarre photo op and brought Trump-branded water to devastated Ohio town
Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling
The members of a grand jury impaneled to investigate Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia new early on that their case was “a big freaking deal”.
Dive in to the behind-the-scenes and read this exclusive interview with Emily Kohrs, the grand jury foreperson:
Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling
Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings
New questions raised about Herschel Walker’s fundraising
The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Trump-endorsed failed Senate candidate Herschel Walker may have violated the law by soliciting campaign donations for a recount effort that never took place.
Mr Walker was propped up by the former president throughout 2022 despite it being clear that he had little understanding of political issues and his troubled past, which included abuse allegations.
Read more at The Daily Beast.
Georgia grand jury foreperson laughs when told Trump claims he’s been ‘exonerated’
We think that headline speaks volumes, but here’s Maroosha Muzaffar with the details.
Asked about the former president’s exoneration claims by CNN, Emily Kohrs answered: “Did he really say that? Oh, that’s fantastic. That’s phenomenal. I love it.”
Georgia grand jury foreperson laughs when told Trump claims he’s been ‘exonerated’
‘Did he really say that? Oh, that’s fantastic. That’s phenomenal. I love it’
Has Trump’s ‘giggling’ Georgia grand jury foreperson blown the case?
Emily Kohrs raised more than a few eyebrows with a surprise media tour in the wake of her service on Fulton County’s grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s election interference in the state.
Ms Kohrs found herself the subject of surprising criticism this week after she gave a series of interviews to journalists at major media outlets around the country, all regarding her service as foreperson on the grand jury hearing evidence in the case of Mr Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 defeat in Georgia.
But legal experts who spoke to The Independent’s John Bowden say there’s more to the story than the whinging of cable news:
Has Trump’s ‘giggling’ Georgia grand jury foreperson blown the case?
CNN analysts trashed Emily Kohrs for appearance on the network, writes John Bowden
‘Pure political theater’: Lincoln Project overshadow Trump’s Ohio visit with video highlighting rail safety hypocrisy
The conservative anti-Trump group Lincoln Project hit Donald Trump over his administration’s record on freigh rail safety this week as the former president attempted to capitalise on growing calls for Joe Biden or other top administration officials to visit the site of a major train derailment in Ohio.
“Donald Trump spent four years demolishing rail safety protections at the expense of the health and safety of average Americans. His trip to East Palestine, Ohio today is pure political theatre & a sad attempt to mask his failures as a President. We won’t let him,” the group wrote in the video’s caption.
Watch the ad below, and read more about the former president’s visit to Ohio in The Independent:
Lincoln Project overshadow Trump Ohio visit with video on rail safety hypocrisy
Trump will visit Ohio on Wednesday
Special counsel subpoenas Ivanka and Jared Kushner
We’ll come back to Ohio in a moment but yesterday’s other big news from Trumpworld was that Mr Trump’s favourite daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith investigating the events of 6 January 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters raided the US Capitol wrongly believing the 2020 election to have been rigged against the Republican.
Eric Garcia has the latest on this one:
Special counsel subpoenas Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
The subpoena comes after Jack Smith subpoenaed former vice president Mike Pence
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies