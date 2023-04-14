✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Allies of the former president in Congress on Thursday unveiled a new angle of their efforts to defend Donald Trump: Legislation, authored by Rep Andy Biggs, which aims to defund the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The bill is never going to make it to Joe Biden’s desk, but will likely please the former president nonetheless.

And back in Florida, Mr Trump has sued his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for $500m over his testimony before the New York grand jury that landed him with criminal charges.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday, alleges a breach of his attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment, among other claims.

Cohen, who is at the centre of the hush money case against the former president, fired back at Mr Trump tweeting: “Despite Trump’s attempts to intimidate and harass me, I will NEVER stop fighting and holding him accountable for his dirty deeds.”

This comes one week after he was arraigned in a Manhattan court on a 34-count indictment in the hush money case.