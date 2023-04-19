Trump news – live: Trump back on Instagram for first time since Jan 6 as he’s mocked over new NFT cards
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump has returned to Instagram for the first time since the January 6 Capitol riot – to plug his latest release of NFT trading cards.
The former president was banned from the social media platform back in January 2021 after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a riot that resulted in several deaths.
The social media platform allowed his account back earlier this year but Mr Trump was yet to post on it – instead continuing to post on his Truth Social platform instead.
On Tuesday, he finally made his return to Instagram with several posts pushing his new digital trading cards.
The former president instantly became a source of mockery over the digital images – showing him grilling on a BBQ, as Elvis and as the Liberty Bell.
The release comes as a judge ruled that Mr Trump’s rape case against E Jean Carroll will go ahead as planned next week – knocking back the former president’s request for a delay.
McCarthy hits Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit
The White House may be on track for a political victory over the debt limit as the GOP Speaker of the House looks at least somewhat unwilling to threaten America’s credit by blocking an increase to the debt limit.
But that didn’t stop Kevin McCarthy from hammering President Joe Biden on the issue of not negotiating with Republicans over spending decreases at all, as the White House has maintained that the president wants to see the GOP’s budget proposal in full before any such talks begin.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
McCarthy hits Biden for not negotiating with GOP on debt limit
Speaker does not indicate Republicans will block debt limit increase
Dominion wins $787m from Fox as election lies lawsuit settled: ‘Lies have consequences’
Moments before opening arguments in one of the biggest defamation trials in US history were set to begin, Fox News agreed to settle a lawsuit from a voting machine company that accused the network of spreading false statements about its business in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Fox settled for $787.5m, about half of Dominion’s original demand of $1.6bn.
Alex Woodward has the story:
Dominion wins $787m from Fox as election lies lawsuit settled: 'Lies have consequences'
A jury was sworn in and opening arguments were imminent, but America’s most-watched cable news network settled with the voting machines company to avert a closely watched trial over false 2020 election claims
Donald Trump suggests Disney could ditch Florida as he mocks DeSantis over Reedy Creek humiliation
Donald Trump mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday for the recent debate over changes to the Reedy Creek Improvement District by suggesting Walt Disney World could retaliate against the Florida Governor.
Mr DeSantis held a press conference this past week threatening Disney should they not cooperate. The ideas he raised in retaliation included potentially raising the park’s taxes, building a prison next door, or selling the land around Disney to a different theme park.
Read more:
Donald Trump suggests Disney could ditch Florida as he mocks DeSantis over Reedy Creek humiliation
The Florida governor has been in a heated back-and-forth with Disney over the last year
Earlier: Judge rejects Trump’s last-minute bid to delay rape and defamation trial
A federal judge in New York City has rejected former president Donald Trump’s 11th-hour attempt to once again postpone his long-delayed civil defamation and rape trial on the grounds that publicity surrounding his recent indictment necessitated a “cooling-off” period to ensure an impartial jury.
Judge Lewis Kaplan on Monday ordered the trial, which stems from two civil lawsuits brought against the ex-president by writer E Jean Carroll, to commence on 25 April as previously scheduled.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest:
Judge rejects Trump's last-minute bid to delay rape and defamation trial
Mr Trump will go on trial for rape and defamation next week
Trump silent on Fox News Dominion settlement
Donald Trump has remained silent on the settlement reached between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems.
The former president is yet to comment on the news – despite the lawsuit being directly related to his election lies.
On Monday, Mr Trump had suggested Fox News should stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion Voting System’s arguments in the case.
“If Fox would finally admit that there was large scale cheating & irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, which would be a good thing for them, & for America, the case against them, which should not have existed at all, would be greatly weakened,” he had claimed.
“Back up those patriots at Fox instead of throwing them under the bus - & they are right! There is sooo much proof, like mass ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, FBI colluding with Twitter & Facebook, state legislatures not used, etc.”
Fetterman puts hands over heart as he returns to Senate after six-week hospitalization for depression
SenatorJohn Fetterman returned to the United States Senate on Monday after treatment for depression kept him away for six weeks.
Mr Fetterman exited his car in his trademark black hooded sweatshirt, gym shorts and sneakers and placed his hand over his heart as he returned to the chamber ahead of votes on Monday afternoon.
Mr Fetterman posted a photo of his return to the Senate.
“It’s good to be back,” he tweeted.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Fetterman puts hands over heart as he returns to Senate after six-week hospitalization for depression
The Pennsylvania Democrat returns after treatment for depression
Trump whines about not getting enough credit for not overcharging people for NFTs
Another one of Donald Trump’s Tuesday gripes on Truth Social centred around the issue of his “trading cards” — a set of digital NFTs marketed towards his supporters for his personal gain.
In a post, he made the bizarre complaint that media organisations were not patting him on the back for keeping the prices for the wholly purposeless “items” steady, despite, as he claimed, rising demand for the artistic offerings.
Donald Trump revealed his thoughts about Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday as the former president sees his own platform for conservatives, Truth Social, face financial struggles.
The ex-president Donald Trump appears quite unhappy with SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s declaration that he voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Mr Musk admitted to having voted for the 46th president over the 45th during a recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“I don’t believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute! He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares? Elon is just trying to make friends with the absolutely horrible Biden Administration because of all the government subsidies he gets, and all the permits he needs. His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need government HELP & SUBSIDIES. HE IS JUST “MENDING FENCES!”
Read more from Andrew Feinberg:
Trump lashes out at Elon Musk after tech mogul says he voted for Biden
Mr Trump lashed out after Mr Musk said he did not vote for the ex-president in 2020
McConnell dodges questions about Trump’s criminal indictment
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joked with reporters about responding to Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on Tuesday as he returned for his first regular press conference following his hospitalisation for a fall.
