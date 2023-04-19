Trump news – live: Trump back on Instagram for first time since Jan 6 as MTG under fire for hearing outburst
The new set of NFTs are all priced at $99
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump has returned to Instagram for the first time since the January 6 Capitol riot – to plug his latest release of NFT trading cards.
The former president was banned from the social media platform back in January 2021 after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a riot that resulted in several deaths.
The social media platform allowed his account back earlier this year but Mr Trump was yet to post on it – instead continuing to post on his Truth Social platform instead.
On Tuesday, he finally made his return to Instagram with several posts pushing his new digital trading cards.
Meanwhile, a committee hearing on Capitol Hill with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas devolved into a screaming tantrum — courtesy of Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Ms Greene was barred from speaking further during the panel’s meeting by the GOP chair of the committee due to her outburst.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday was blocked from further participation in a House Homeland Security Committee hearing after she broke House rules by calling Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a “liar” while questioning him on the Biden administration’s border policies.
Her words were stricken from the record and she was barred from speaking further by the committee’s Republican chairman — a rare move.
Andrew Feinberg has the story:
Cuomo aide says ‘nothing goes unaddressed’ in her memoir
A memoir from the top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the deadliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women, will come out in the fall.
Union Square & Co. will release “What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis,” on Oct. 24.
Melissa DeRosa was secretary to the governor from 2017 until she resigned in August 2021, just before Cuomo announced his own resignation. She was the first woman to hold the powerful position — and was known for appearing at the governor’s side during his daily pandemic briefings, occasionally answering reporters’ detailed policy questions.
Read more:
Trump boasts about making $4.6m from bizarre NFT cards
Donald Trump released a second iteration of his NFT trading cards, leading to mockery online.
The former president announced on Tuesday 18 April that he was selling another series of the NFT trading cards he released this past December.
Ariana Baio has the story.
What you need to know about the E Jean Carroll rape defamation case
Decades after she was allegedly raped by a New York real estate mogul who would go on to be the 45th President of the United States, E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
Andrew Feinberg explains the background to the case.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she saw ‘marijuana zombies’ in NYC
Republican lawmaker and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has again lashed out at New York City, claiming to have encountered “marijuana zombies” on her recent visit to the Big Apple.
The Georgia congresswoman was seen in Manhattan on 4 April when she attempted to address a rally staged by the New York Young Republicans Club in support of Donald Trump during his arraignment over alleged hush money payments, only to be drowned out by counter-demonstrators with whistles and drums.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Trump threatens federal workers with mandatory tests if he wins in 2024
Former president Donald Trump said that if he returns to the White House in 2025, he will mandate that federal employes take a civil service test and workers who do not pass would be fired.
The former president made the remarks in a video released on Friday.
Eric Garcia reports.
Voices: Trump’s election lies cost Fox $787m... will it also cost him the White House in 2024
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump remains silent on Fox’s settlement with Dominion
But for how long?
CNN’s Jake Tapper struggles to keep a straight face as he reads Fox reaction to Dominion victory
CNN anchor Jake Tapper couldn’t help but chuckle on Tuesday as he announced the news that Fox News averted a bruising defamation trial over false election claims by paying a $787.5m (£633m) settlement to voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems.
The host hesitated multiple times as he read a statement from Fox News, which framed the settlement as a sign of “Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards” and a move which “allows the country to move forward from these issues.”
Josh Marcus reports.
A Succession-worthy finale: The almost-trial of Dominion v Fox News
Mountains of evidence boxes were wheeled into a seventh-floor courtroom on Tuesday morning, moments before lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems planned to eviscerate Fox News and its Fox Corporation leadership for the volley of false claims about the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Later that morning, jurors were sworn in. They ordered lunch. Hours later, it was over.
Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington, Delaware.
