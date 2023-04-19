✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump has returned to Instagram for the first time since the January 6 Capitol riot – to plug his latest release of NFT trading cards.

The former president was banned from the social media platform back in January 2021 after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a riot that resulted in several deaths.

The social media platform allowed his account back earlier this year but Mr Trump was yet to post on it – instead continuing to post on his Truth Social platform instead.

On Tuesday, he finally made his return to Instagram with several posts pushing his new digital trading cards.

Meanwhile, a committee hearing on Capitol Hill with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas devolved into a screaming tantrum — courtesy of Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms Greene was barred from speaking further during the panel’s meeting by the GOP chair of the committee due to her outburst.