Trump news – live: Trump calls Kanye West ‘seriously troubled man’ amid fallout over Nick Fuentes dinner
Trump denied knowing that West’s 2024 campaign adviser Nick Fuentes was an outspoken antisemite
Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump
Donald Trump sharply criticised rapper Kanye West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from a recent meeting between the two as the fallout over Mr Trump’s association with Mr West’s campaign advisers continues.
Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and racist who latched on to Mr West amid his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his musical career.
Following the controversy, the former president, however, denied knowing that Mr West’s 2024 campaign adviser Nick Fuentes was an outspoken antisemite.
Meanwhile, the rapper Ye has continued to spread his version of the dinner, claiming that Donald Trump shouted at him in response to a proposal that the former president join Mr West as running mate.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing a second lawsuit from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.
John Bolton says Trump’s act is ‘old and tired’ while predicting GOP will turn to DeSantis in 2024
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton blistered Donald Trump as a has-been and political albatross around the neck of the GOP in a new interview about his former boss’s electoral prospects for 2024.
Mr Trump announced his campaign for president earlier this month, days after the bulk of the midterm elections concluded, and it was clear that a fixation on the 2020 election conspiracies that he espouses hurt GOP candidates in key elections around the country.
‘Awful lack of judgment’: Republicans hammer Trump over dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West
Donald Trump is fending off critics on all sides after a deeply controversial meeting with rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye.
The former president is taking fire from all sides over the meeting, partly over Mr West’s recent anti-Jewish rhetoric but mostly due to the attendace of Nick Fuentes, a leader of America’s white nationalist “groyper” movement. Mr Fuentes is an avowed racist who has, among other caustic beliefs, expressed doubt about the Holocaust and supported the concept of segregation in the south, calling the civil rights movement a mistake.
On Friday, former president Donald Trump denied knowing who white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes was after Axios reported that he dined with the noted racist and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
Of course, Mr Fuentes has been a prominent figure for years. In the days after the 2020 presidential election, he led the “Million MAGA March,” calling it “MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE.”
The former president’s words were familiar to anyone who has paid attention to how he has denied any knowledge about white supremacist and extremist groups. His campaign announcement where he called immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border as drug dealers, criminals and rapists emboldened numerous white nationalists, antisemites and other extremist groups like the Proud Boys.
Incoming Republican Oversight chairman vows dozens of investigations into Biden and his administration
The incoming chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee promised a slew of investigations into Joe Biden, his family and his administration on Sunday.
Speaking with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Congressman James Comer predicted that his committee would launch “40 to 50” separate probes after Republicans take power and control of the House’s various committee’s in January.
Trump adviser says Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes was a ‘f***ing nightmare’
A Donald Trump adviser has reportedly described his Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a “f***ing nightmare”.
Mr Trump has attempted to distance himself from Mr Fuentes after the controversial dinner was first reported by Axios, claiming he had no idea who the Holocaust-denying far-right extremist was.
In several posts to Truth Social describing the Tuesday night dinner, Mr Trump said West showed up with three friends “whom I knew nothing about”.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look “irrelevant” and “not focused” on his presidential campaign.
Mike Pompeo decries antisemitism – but doesn’t call out Trump
Trump calls Kanye West ‘seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black’ amid fallout over dinner
Donald Trump sharply criticised rapper Kanye West and ramped up his efforts to distance himself from a recent meeting between the two as the fallout over Mr Trump’s association with Mr West’s campaign advisers continues.
Mr Trump issued a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a “seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black” and once again denied knowing Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist and racist who latched on to Mr West amid his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his musical career.
“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed “advice.” He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” claimed the former president.
