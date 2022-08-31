Jump to content
Mar-a-Lago raid: Photos released of top secret documents seized by FBI from Trump’s estate

Human intelligence marking is clearly visible on one heading

John Bowden
Wednesday 31 August 2022 05:31
Comments
Trump lawyer does not 'believe' that secret nuclear documents found at Mar-a-Lago

The first images of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released.

In images released as part of a Justice Department court filing late Wednesday evening, markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” are clearly visible, removing all doubt as to whether Donald Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.

And in one document marked “secret”, the heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence. There’s no reason such documents would be legally kept in a private residence without the consent and cooperation of the National Archives and likely other agencies, and there’s no indication that Mr Trump had such permission.

The photo’s release came as part of a late-night filing by attorneys with the Justice Department in the Florida court where Donald Trump has sued to require the appointment of a special master to review the documents taken by FBI agents and determine whether any are protected by executive privilege.

In their filing accompanying the photo, the Department of Justice also reveals for the first time that Mr Trump or his associates are likely under investigation for obstruction of justice as well.

A photo released as part of a filing by the Justice Department of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

(Department of Justice)

“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” reads the filing.

It also reminds Mr Trump and his defenders in Washington and the media that the seized documents “belong to the United States, not to the former President”, and also derides the president’s assertion of executive privilege as legally baseless.

“The Supreme Court has made clear that a former President may not successfully assertexecutive privilege ‘against the very Executive Branch in whose name the privilege is invoked,’” wrote the attorneys, citing case law.

It’s clear from the filing that the president and his allies at Mar-a-Lago may be in serious legal jeopardy as a result of their latest legal drama; separately, the president and some members of his inner circle including Rudy Giuliani are thought to be the target of an investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, into efforts to push local officials to overturn the election while at the same time a grand jury probe headed up by the DoJ regarding January 6 continues to operate in Washington DC.

More follows...

