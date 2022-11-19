Trump news – live: Ex-president hits back as Justice Department appoints special counsel Jack Smith
Attorney General Merrick Garland names Justice Department veteran and war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to decide on criminality of former president’s actions
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.
He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.
Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.
The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused to “partake” in the probe.
The news comes just days after he gave an uncharacteristically downbeat speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in 2024.
Meanwhile, author E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s, is bringing another lawsuit against him accusing him of battery.
Ms Carroll is bringing her case under a New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual assault a chance to file civil suits even after the statute of limitations on an alleged crime has expired.
Former anti-abortion activist claims Supreme Court justice leaked landmark 2014 decision to influential donors
A former anti-abortion activist with an influential lobbying group claims that he was told the outcome of a landmark US Supreme Court case before it was published in 2014.
In his letter obtained by The New York Times to Chief Justice John Roberts, the former activist suggests that Samuel Alito – who authored the leaked opinion that overturned Roe v Wade – had discussed the court’s decision in a Burwell v Hobby Lobby weeks before it was publicly revealed.
Former anti-abortion activist claims Supreme Court leaked another landmark case
Influential donors allegedly discussed Hobby Lobby contraception case with Samuel Alito, report claims
Who is Jack Smith?
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who is returning to the US to oversee investigations into the former president, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
If his office seeks and obtains indictments against him, it would be the first time an ex-president – one who is a declared candidate in the next presidential election – will face criminal charges. But he would not be the first public figure who Mr Smith has put in the dock.
Who is Jack Smith? Prosecutor overseeing Trump probes has experience in major cases
Department of Justice veteran has prosecuted corrupt politicians in the US and war crimes internationally
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations involving the Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.
At an event in Las Vegas on Friday, Mr Pence told Fox News Digital that the appointment of a special counsel is “very troubling”.
“No one is above the law, but I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers,” he added.
His comment suggets a dig at his former boss’s legal chaos over the Mar-a-Lago probe. Trump’s legal team has recently claimed that his possession of White House records seized from his Florida estate were designated “personal” by virtue of their removal from the White House, a claim roundly rejected by federal prosecutors.
Mike Pence calls special counsel's Trump probe 'very troubling'
‘I am not sure it’s against the law to take bad advice from your lawyers’
Trump claims Kari Lake’s race for governor is ‘not over yet’ after deafeat
After her projected loss in the race for Arizona governor, Kari Lake has called the election “ “unforgivable” and said that she is “still in this fight” to win.
The candidate, a proponent of Trump’s 2020 election lies, was endorsed by the former president, who told supporters that the election is “not over yet.”
Trump says Kari Lake's election race 'not over yet' despite her defeat
Trump falsely claimed ‘there were a lot of broken voting machines’ in Republican areas
Garland appoints war crimes prosecutor to oversee Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a former head of the Department of Justice public integrity section who previously served in prosecutorial roles at the International Criminal Court and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, as a special prosecutor to consider whether former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges stemming from a series of ongoing probes into his conduct.
Mr Garland announced his plans at a news conference at Justice Department headquarters on Friday.
Andrew Feinberg reported from Washington, DC.
Garland names war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel for Trump probes
The special prosecutor will determine whether Mr Trump will face criminal charges as a result of the myriad investigations into his conduct
Who attended Trump’s 2024 Mar-a-Lago announcement... and who stayed away?
Twice-impeached, one-time president Donald Trump launched a third White House run on Tuesday night in a low-energy, dark, uninspiring speech that included few surprises.
The campaign announcement was criticised even before it began for its poor timing, so close to a heavily disappointing midterm election for Republicans, and ahead of a runoff election in Georgia that sees Trump-backed Herschel Walker face off against Senator Raphael Warnock in early December.
While most of the Trump family was in attendance, there was a distinct absence of Republican political leaders and sitting lawmakers, only a smattering of former administration figures, and — in a room of supposedly ardent fans — people were seen trying to leave before the former president concluded with longwinded remarks.
While an enthusiastic crowd did gather at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home, where the FBI uncovered a trove of 11,000 illegally taken government documents, not everyone you’d expect was there.
Here’s who showed up in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, and who did not.
Who was at Mar-a-Lago for Trump's 2024 announcement, and who steered clear?
Why were so many of Trumpworld missing? Scheduling conflicts? Personal political ambition? Maybe the weather?
Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch
Leading Republican officials on Wednesday sought to ignore Donald Trump‘s formal step into the 2024 presidential contest, insisting there were more pressing priorities as GOP leaders grappled with the fallout of a major midterm disappointment.
Read more:
Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is joining several leading Republican officials insisting that it’s much too early for the GOP to focus on the next presidential election
Editor’s letter: Will Trump and DeSantis end up destroying each other?
It seems clear to almost everyone except the former president that Ron DeSantis will run in 2024 and will likely win the Republican nomination, writes Holly Baxter.
Will Trump and DeSantis end up destroying each other?
It seems clear to almost everyone except the former president that Ron DeSantis will run in 2024 and will likely win the Republican nomination, writes Holly Baxter
The many investigations facing Donald Trump
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.
The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.
Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand, as the former president formally announced his 2024 White House bid on 15 November.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
The former president, his business and allies are under scrutiny for tax fraud allegations, real estate practices and a plot to steal the 2020 election
What Trump’s family really think of a second term
What do Melania, Don Jr, Eric, Lara, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and Mary Trump think about the prospect of the former president launching another tilt at the White House in two years’ time?
Joe Sommerlad reviews what we know.
Ivanka Trump statement: What do Trump's family really think of a second term?
The thoughts of Melania, Don Jr, Eric, Lara, Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Mary Trump on the prospect of the former president launching another tilt at the White House in two years’ time, Joe Sommerlad writes
