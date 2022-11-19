✕ Close Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.

He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.

Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.

The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused to “partake” in the probe.

The news comes just days after he gave an uncharacteristically downbeat speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in 2024.

Meanwhile, author E Jean Carroll, who claims the former president raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s, is bringing another lawsuit against him accusing him of battery.

Ms Carroll is bringing her case under a New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual assault a chance to file civil suits even after the statute of limitations on an alleged crime has expired.