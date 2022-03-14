Drunk driving suspect arrested at US airbase ‘looking for Donald Trump’

An intoxicated Briton found himself adorned by a pair of Ministry of Defence Police handcuffs on Monday after driving to Royal Air Force base in search of former president Donald Trump.

According to the Mildenhall police, a man was arrested Monday after arriving at the gates of RAF Mildenhall and asking sentries where he could find Mr Trump.

The man was placed under arrest after Ministry of Defence police officers found his blood alcohol concentration to be above the legal limit.

The story of the alleged drunk driver, whose name was not released because of UK privacy laws, was recounted by Mildenhall police in a tweet.

“Wrong country,” they noted.

Mr Trump, who left office in January 2021 after inclting a riot at the US Capitol in hopes of retaining power against the wishes of American voters, was nowhere to be found on the RAF airbase, as he currently lives in Florida.

However, the alleged drunkard had chosen an appropriate base to look for him.

Although RAF Mildenhall is nominally a UK airbase, most operations their are conducted by the US Air Force, specifically the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

Mr Trump did visit the base in February 2019, when the president’s modified Boeing 747 stopped to refuel en route to his second summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.