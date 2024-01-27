✕ Close E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation

A verdict has been reached in Donald Trump’s defamation trial in the second such case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll. The New York jury has ordered him to pay her a total of $83.3m in damages.

The former president testified for just three minutes on Thursday under strict guidelines as to what he could say as a previous jury already found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll in a department store dressing room in early 1996 and for subsequently defaming her.

After a trial notable for tense exchanges between Mr Trump’s defence lawyer Alina Habba and Judge Lewis Kaplan, the former president must pay the writer $11m towards a reputation repair program, $7.3m in other compensatory damages, and punitive damages of $65m.

Mr Trump was not in court for the verdict, departing Lower Manhattan in his motorcade shortly before the verdict was read. Earlier in the day he stormed out of court during closing arguments but returned for the defence summation.

As the court was adjourned, Ms Carroll and her counsel embraced and cried, Judge Kaplan advised jurors never to disclose they served on this jury, and the former president raged online.