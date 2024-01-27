Trump news live: Trump ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83.3m for defamation
Former president reacts furiously on Truth Social with baseless attack on Biden
E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation
A verdict has been reached in Donald Trump’s defamation trial in the second such case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll. The New York jury has ordered him to pay her a total of $83.3m in damages.
The former president testified for just three minutes on Thursday under strict guidelines as to what he could say as a previous jury already found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll in a department store dressing room in early 1996 and for subsequently defaming her.
After a trial notable for tense exchanges between Mr Trump’s defence lawyer Alina Habba and Judge Lewis Kaplan, the former president must pay the writer $11m towards a reputation repair program, $7.3m in other compensatory damages, and punitive damages of $65m.
Mr Trump was not in court for the verdict, departing Lower Manhattan in his motorcade shortly before the verdict was read. Earlier in the day he stormed out of court during closing arguments but returned for the defence summation.
As the court was adjourned, Ms Carroll and her counsel embraced and cried, Judge Kaplan advised jurors never to disclose they served on this jury, and the former president raged online.
E Jean Carroll was all smiles as she left court in New York City on Friday 26 January, after a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay her a total of $83.3m in damages. The nine-member jury awarded Ms Carroll $65m in punitive damages in addition to more than $18m in compensatory damages after Mr Trump’s defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine writer. That is on top of the $5m she was awarded last year, after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll and for defamation. A verdict was delivered on Friday after roughly three hours of deliberation following a contentious two-week civil trial in a federal courtroom in Manhattan.
Roughly 20 minutes after walking into the courtroom, Donald Trump stormed out of closing arguments in a civil trial to determine how much money he owes E Jean Carroll for repeatedly defaming her.
The former president returned to federal court in Manhattan on Friday morning after briefly testifying in his defence on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, on his Truth Social, he has continued to attack the former Elle magazine columnist with more potentially defamatory statements.
In her closing statement, Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan told jurors that the former president “acts as if these rules of law just don’t apply to him”.
The former president continued to attack the woman suing him for defamation after his testimony on Thursday
Recap: Trump ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83m for defamation
A jury has determined that Donald Trump must pay E Jean Carroll more than $83m in damages for his defamatory statements about the former Elle magazine writer, marking the year’s first federal court verdict against the former president as he campaigns for his return to the White House.
The nine-member jury awarded Ms Carroll $65m in punitive damages in addition to more than $18m in compensatory damages after he was previously found liable for sexual abuse and then smeared her sexual assault allegations as a lie, which fuelled abusive messages and death threats against her.
A verdict was delivered on Friday after roughly three hours of deliberation following a contentious two-week civil trial in a federal courtroom in Manhattan, where Mr Trump’s attorneys aggressively argued against Ms Carroll’s case while the former president repeatedly attacked and potentially defamed her in press conferences and in dozens of posts on his Truth Social.
Haley trolls Trump over threat to ban her donors from Maga
Nikki Haley is trolling Donald Trump after he warned that all donors to her campaign would be “permanently banned from the Maga camp”.
Less than 24 hours after Mr Trump’s threat, Ms Haley flipped the attack into a campaign merchandise opportunity, announcing that she is now selling T-shirts with “Barred. Permanently.” emblazoned across them.
“Enough said…Grab your shirt here!” Ms Haley said in a post on X, along with a link to buy a T-shirt.
Will Trump go to prison?
Truly, a question everyone wants the answer to...
Carroll and Kaplan release statements following $83.3m verdict
E Jean Carroll
This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down.
This win is because of Robbie Kaplan and her dazzling team at Kaplan Hecker & Fink.
Robbie Kaplan, attorney for E Jean Carroll
Today’s verdict proves that the law applies to everyone in our country, even the rich, even the famous, even former presidents. There is a way to stand up to someone like Donald Trump who cares more about wealth, fame, and power than respecting the law. Standing up to a bully takes courage and bravery; it takes someone like E Jean Carroll. We thank the jury for standing up for E Jean and the rule of law.
Haley calls Trump ‘disgruntled’ and ‘vengeful’ as she spars with Fox hosts
Nikki Haley called Donald Trump “disgruntled” and “vengeful” as she sparred with Fox News over her electability versus that of the former president.
Fox News host Bill Hemmer told the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor, “You went on to say there a moment ago that he was ‘totally unhinged’ ... Coming out of New Hampshire, he won 74 per cent of Republicans. To date, 109 counties have voted and you’ve won two, and one of those by a single vote. When do you start winning Republicans?”
Ms Haley said that she “will win Republicans”.
“But guess who else I win? I win moderates. And I win independents, which he does not. That is why he lost in 2018. That’s why he lost in 2020. That’s why he lost in 2022. And that’s why in every poll, you see, he loses to Joe Biden, and I win,” she argued.
‘Pathetically weak’: Republicans condemned for bowing to Trump on border deal
Republican lawmakers who have got behind Donald Trump‘s call to reject a bipartisan border deal sparked outrage on both sides of the aisle.
The one-term president privately directed some Republican senators to avoid making a bipartisan compromise over the US southern border, denying Joe Biden a campaign win, an anonymous source told HuffPost.
“Trump wants to kill it because he doesn’t want Biden to have a victory,” the source said. “He told them he will fix the border when he is president… He said he only wants the perfect deal.”
Kelly Rissman has the story:
Trump reacts with false allegation against Biden
Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social and made a false, baseless allegation against President Joe Biden:
Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!
The E Jean Carroll defamation case began before Mr Biden was even the Democratic Party nominee for president.
Mr Trump later added:
There is no longer Justice in America. Our Judicial System is Broken and Unfair!
