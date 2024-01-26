US election 2024 live updates: Haley talks up Tea Party roots in appeal to Trump’s base
Rival brings the fight to front-runner despite Tuesday’s defeat in New Hampshire
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Donald Trump has lashed out as Republican supporters of his rival for the party’s presidential nomination Nikki Haley, raging on Truth Social that anyone who has made a financial contribution to her campaign will be excommunicated from his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.
“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he declared.
“We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”
Mr Trump added to his win in the Iowa Caucus last week by comprehensively beating Ms Haley in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday but was infuriated by her insistence that the race is “far from over” and refusal to drop out.
The frustrated winner appeared to threaten the former state governor in his victory speech, calling her an “imposter” and saying that she will soon be under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.
By contrast, Ms Haley graciously congratulated him on his win but insisted he had a poor electoral record since 2016.
She also vowed to fight on, telling her supporters “I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy.”
Haley hits Trump on failure to ‘drain the swamp’ and reiterates Tea Party credentials in pitch to his MAGA base
The last Republican challenger left standing has been pivoting since New Hampshire towards pitching herself as a Tea Party original in an explicit appeal to Trump’s hard-right base, suggesting she was doing conservative populism long before MAGA was a twinkle in her rival’s eye.
She is also working hard to suggest, improbably, that is she the true “anti-establishment” candidate and implies Trump is now part of the very same “DC swamp” he once promised to drain.
She further argues that Democrats WANT Trump to win because they can believe Biden can beat him, but not her.
AND she’s already selling T-shirts capitalising on his threat yesterday to excommunicate her donors from his movement, serving Trump a dose of his own medicine.
Where has this fighting spirit been for the last calendar year??
Maine Supreme Court refuses to weigh in on Trump 2024 ballot eligibility
Maine’s Supreme Court has declined to weigh in on whether former president Donald Trump can stay on the state’s ballot amid challenges to his eligibility to run in the 2024 election.
Maine became the second state to disqualify Mr Trump from its 2024 presidential primary ballot in December, finding the former president ineligible due to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
But a judge at Maine’s top court put that decision on hold on Wednesday evening, upholding a previous decision that the US Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado.
A previous court ruling had placed the ban on Mr Trump’s appearance on the state’s ballot on pause, requiring Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to await the US Supreme Court decision.
Ms Bellows appealed that ruling.
But, in a unanimous decision handed down on Wednesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court dismissed her appeal.
DC Republicans tell Nikki Haley: The race is over, Donald Trump won
Nikki Haley is fighting on in the Republican presidential primary, but the mood among Washington’s Republicans is clear: this race is over.
While Speaker Mike Johnson has been on the Trump train for months, the leadership of the Senate Republican caucus has long been a source of resistance to some of the harder-right aspects of Trumpism and Donald Trump’s rhetoric which flirts with the kind of authoritarian yearnings often expressed outright by his supporters.
If any of that resistance remains, it’s not showing this week as Republicans react to a second victory by the former president in the primary contest; this time in New Hampshire, where he won an 11-point victory over Nikki Haley, his last remaining prominent challenger. Ms Haley did better than some polling expected, but still heads into a contest in Nevada and her home state of South Carolina after that without a single clear victory over Mr Trump or even Ron DeSantis, who has now dropped out.
With New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, Mr Trump’s last remaining foes within the Republican factions on Capitol Hill are joining the voices declaring the 2024 primary effectively over.
John Bowden reports on the mood in Washington, DC:
Trump attacks McEnany after she calls New Hampshire a ‘good night for Joe Biden’
Add Kayleigh McEnany to the list of former Trump White House officials spurned by the former president after a perceived betrayal.
The final press secretary of the Trump administration appeared on Fox News on Tuesday as part of the network’s primetime New Hampshire primary coverage. At one point during the broadcast, Ms McEnany described the night as a positive one for Joe Biden due to the relatively competitive turnout in the Republican primary while Mr Biden himself won a write-in campaign for the Democratic ticket.
“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” she said. “When you look at our voter analysis, only 10 per cent said, ‘I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.’”
John Bowden reports on the rest of her comments and Mr Trump’s reaction:
Arizona GOP chair resigns amid leaked Kari Lake audio
The chair of the Arizona Republican Party has resigned after audio leaked of him allegedly suggesting to Kari Lake to drop her US Senate bid for financial benefit.
Jeff Dewit, who served as Nasa’s chief financial officer before joining the Arizona Republican Party, has left his role of chair following pressure from Ms Lake, a former TV anchor and 2022 GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee.
Ever since she lost the 2022 election, Ms Lake has rejected the results and claimed she was a victim of fraud, despite there being no evidence to support that notion. She has also supported former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
Ex-Trump staffer thrown out of victory party
A former Trump campaign staffer was removed from the ex-president’s victory party in New Hampshire after posting a photo with his attorney Alina Habba, who had excused herself from court claiming to be ill.
Here’s what happened:
Frustrated Trump muzzled during three-minute testimony in E Jean Carroll trial
Before he was called to the witness stand, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructed the former president’s attorney that she can only ask him whether he stands by his previous deposition testimony, and if he has ever instructed anyone to hurt Ms Carroll.
While the jury was out of the room, as the judge and attorneys discussed what he could actually say, Mr Trump interrupted Ms Habba to repeat that he never met Ms Carroll and doesn’t know her. The judge told him to keep his voice down and told him he was not permitted to speak.
And in an extraordinarily brief exchange after only three questions from his attorney, Mr Trump testified that he stands by his previous deposition “100 per cent”.
Alex Woodward reports:
Republican strategists say DeSantis ‘lost his nerve’ and their party is afraid of its own voters
By the time votes were counted in New Hampshire on Tuesday, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was vowing to continue her quixotic primary run against former president Donald Trump. “It’s time to put the negativity and chaos behind us,” she told supporters, as news of her second-place finish rolled in.
The conventional wisdom of how this year’s Republican primary has gone goes something like this: After the 2022 midterms, Trump was on the out in favor of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis won the hearts of GOP tastemakers with his anti-woke crusading and anti-media pugilism. He was the natural MAGA successor, famously labeled “DeFuture” by Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post.
Then DeSantis went on an unexpected journey. He barely defeated Haley in Iowa, and lost to Trump by double digits. It seems the Florida governor’s fortunes soured when Trump’s legal problems gained momentum.
Continue reading...
DC Republicans tell Nikki Haley: The race is over, Donald Trump won
Nikki Haley is fighting on in the Republican presidential primary, but the mood among Washington’s Republicans is clear: this race is over.
While Speaker Mike Johnson has been on the Trump train for months, the leadership of the Senate Republican caucus has long been a source of resistance to some of the harder-right aspects of Trumpism and Donald Trump’s rhetoric which flirts with the kind of authoritarian yearnings often expressed outright by his supporters.
If any of that resistance remains, it’s not showing this week as Republicans react to a second victory by the former president in the primary contest; this time in New Hampshire, where he won an 11-point victory over Nikki Haley, his last remaining prominent challenger. Ms Haley did better than some polling expected, but still heads into a contest in Nevada and her home state of South Carolina after that without a single clear victory over Mr Trump or even Ron DeSantis, who has now dropped out.
With New Hampshire in the rearview mirror, Mr Trump’s last remaining foes within the Republican factions on Capitol Hill are joining the voices declaring the 2024 primary effectively over.
John Bowden reports on the mood in Washington, DC:
