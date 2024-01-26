✕ Close Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has lashed out as Republican supporters of his rival for the party’s presidential nomination Nikki Haley, raging on Truth Social that anyone who has made a financial contribution to her campaign will be excommunicated from his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he declared.

“We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

Mr Trump added to his win in the Iowa Caucus last week by comprehensively beating Ms Haley in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday but was infuriated by her insistence that the race is “far from over” and refusal to drop out.

The frustrated winner appeared to threaten the former state governor in his victory speech, calling her an “imposter” and saying that she will soon be under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.

By contrast, Ms Haley graciously congratulated him on his win but insisted he had a poor electoral record since 2016.

She also vowed to fight on, telling her supporters “I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy.”